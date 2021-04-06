Museveni Orders 17-Gun Salute At Funeral For Archbishop Lwanga

The gun and Holy Cross may seem very parallel but not in Uganda where President Yoweri Museveni ordered a 17-gun salute at funeral of Kampala Archbishop Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.

Government of Uganda on Tuesday April 6, accorded the now deceased Archbishop Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga a state funeral at Kololo Independence grounds in the capital Kampala.

The former Kampala Archbishop Dr Lwanga died from a heart attack according to local press reports.

While Eugolising the deceased clergy, President Museveni said Tuesday, “The reason why I ordered for national mourning is because Dr Cyprian Lwanga was an archbishop, but also because he was our sympathizer while we fought in the bush.”

“I organized this funeral because here, I am in control. COVID-19 is still serious and I appeal to people involved in organizing the final funeral not to put lives at risk by letting in many people,” Museveni said.

Details also indicate that the deceased archbishop of Kampala, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga was given a 17 gun salute at the official funeral organised by Government and held at Kololo airstrip.