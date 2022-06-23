President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has chosen to fly to Rwanda’s Capital Kigali by a military Helicopter to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

“Heading for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda,” Museveni said via his personal twitter handle without giving further details. He lifted off from Entebbe International airport at 9AM.

Museveni has previously traveled by land for several hours from Kampala to Kigali but mostly uses the presidential jet.

This is the first time President Museveni has visited Rwanda since the relations between Uganda and Rwanda deteriorated to an all time low when Rwanda slammed the border accusing Uganda of hosting its enemies and torturing Rwandans among others.

President Kagame in 2019 tried to simplify the real cause of Uganda and Rwanda fall out. In simple terms, Kagame said that Uganda had been babysitting Rwandan elements working hard to destabilize Rwanda but surprisingly all this information about Uganda’s dealings leaked to Kigali.

Uganda then got concerned about how exactly Kigali got access to all these details of how for example Uganda and RNC and FDLR are working together.

“How does Rwanda get information that we are operating here then they started thinking its Rwandans,” Kagame explained that this is what results in the massive arrest of Rwandans because of suspicion and belief that any Rwandan in Uganda could be potential spy.

He said that for the Rwandans who refuse to be recruited are then accused of working with government of Rwanda. We decided that no Rwandan will travel there.

The governments of Uganda and Rwanda have since been working back and forth to settle their differences. various face to face meetings have been held to fix the problem. The arrival in Kigali recently of Lt.Gen. Muhoozi Keinerugaba the Commander of Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) offered hope to people of the two countries.

His visit and eventual private discussion with President Paul Kagame resulted in the opening of the border to the excitement of peoples in both countries.

In April this year, President Paul Kagame travelled to Uganda invited to attend the official birthday celebrations of Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

“I also held bilateral talks with H.E President Paul Kagame on a number of issues, especially on regional peace, stability and cooperation,” Museveni said.