Munyenyezi Trial Postponed Again Due Absence Of Defense Lawyers

The case of Beatrice Munyenyezi, a woman suspected of crimes of Genocide against the Tutsi, has been postponed for the second time due to the absence of lawyers.

Judicial Spokesperson, Harrison Mutabazi, said trial date is January 18, 2022.

“Her case will begin in substance by next week in Huye Intermediate Court, a place where she committed the crimes,” he said.

The previous hearing was held on December 9, 2021, where the judges had agreed to postpone her case in early 2021 but now lawyers have requested to postpone the case for the second time.

Asked whether postponement for the second time might mean lawyers’ tactics of buying time, the spokesperson told Tarrifa that it was because the defense lawyers had other cases to handle at the set time.

Munyenyezi, 51, faces the charges of murder as a genocide crime, conspiracy to commit genocide, planning of the genocide, complicity and incitement to commit genocide, and complicity in rape.

The US. Immigration and Customs Enforcement indicates that Munyenyezi was charged in June and later convicted in March 2012, by a New Hampshire federal jury, in which the jury determined she obtained her U.S citizenship unlawfully, after fleeing Rwanda, by misrepresenting material facts to U.S immigration authorities.

In 2021, the US court decided to deport Munyenyezi following her conviction for lying about her roles in the 1994 Genocide during the time she was processing her papers to allow her to stay in the United States.

Munyenyezi’s husband closely worked with her mother-in-law Pauline Nyiramasuhuko in the extermination of the Tutsi in Butare, which is currently Huye District.

Munyenyezi’s mother was convicted to life imprisonment by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and is now serving her sentence.

Testimonies pin her in the involvement in the staffing of notorious roadblocks outside her home in Butare, currently Huye, during the course of the genocide, where she checked the identification of passers-by and decided who would be allowed to pass.

Munyenyezi’s case was first heard in Kicukiro court in April 2020 and served her detention but lawyers appealed to the Nyarugenge Intermediate Court which transferred her case to Huye Intermediate court.