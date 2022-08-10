The United Nations Children Fund Rwanda Champion Rwanda (UNICEF) has elected Rwanda’s female sports icon, Salma Mukansanga, as an Advocacy Champion and children’s role model for a period of 12 months to support the implementation of the UNICEF Rwanda Country Office Advocacy Strategy.

According to UNICEF, Mukansanga will use her increasingly prominent profile and personality as a public figure to advance children rights issues particularly in the sporting community and to the Rwandan public.

Commenting on the appointment, Ms Juliana Lindsey, the UNICEF Country Representative said, “Salma is a beacon of hope to young girls in Rwanda and all over the world due to her tremendous accomplishments.”

“We are truly honored that she has accepted to lend her voice, energy and amazing talent to build a strong foundation for all children and help enable them to have the best chance of fulfilling their potential,” she said.

“It is a great pleasure for me to be representing UNICEF as an advocacy champion and will use my voice to speak up for children in Rwanda and all over the world,” Mukansanga said upon her appointment.

Mukansanga has of recent made a record for officiating at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Africa Women Cup of Nations and CAF Women’s Champions League.

She is also one of the three referees selected to officiate as a center referee at the FIFA World Cup to be hosted in Qatar later this year.