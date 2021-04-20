Business
MTN Rwandacell PLC To List By Introduction On Rwanda Stock Exchange
MTN Rwandacell Plc (MTN Rwanda) is hass announced that it will list on the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) on May 4, 2021.
The announcement follows the approval by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) and the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) of MTN Rwanda’s listing by introduction on the RSE and the approval of Crystal Telecom’s (CTL) shareholders to distribute 20% of MTN Rwanda’s shareholding held by CTL to CTL shareholders effective from the listing date.
The listing of MTN Rwanda will see 1,350,886,600 ordinary shares with a nominal value of Rwf 1 each being registered with the RSE at an initial listing price of Rwf269 per ordinary share.
CTL shareholders will become direct shareholders in MTN Rwanda and be able to trade their MTN Rwanda shares on the RSE.
MTN Rwanda CEO, Mitwa Ng’ambi said that the listing of MTN Rwanda’s shares on the RSE is as an exciting opportunity for the investor community at large to participate directly in the ownership of MTN Rwanda.
“We are also excited to welcome former CTL shareholders as MTN Rwanda shareholders,” she said.
Iza Irame, CTL’s CEO, said that the transaction will allow shareholders to retain their economic interest in MTN Rwanda while gaining from the efficiency and visibility that comes with direct ownership.
MTN Rwanda joining the RSE list of companies is expected to increase the market’s capitalization.
“The company being of a good size adds on the number of leading brands to our Exchange and offers more visibility into the company’s operations to shareholders and the general investing public, which in turn should trigger more interest from potential new investors going forward,” said Celestin Rwabukumba, CEO of the RSE.
MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita called the listing a milestone: “Enabling Rwandans the opportunity to participate in the company’s success is part of our work to promote local ownership and participation in MTN businesses across our markets, and to create shared value.” He added that the listing was particularly significant given the increasing importance of broadband access in driving economic and industrial development across Africa.
More information about the listing and investor relations can be found at www.mtn.co.rw/investors.
Bitcoin Value Collapsing
The Bitcoin phenomenon seems tumbling, experts have warned.
For example the crypto currency fell by as much as 15% Sunday with rival coins like Ether and XRP also plunging.
The retreat came after Bitcoin hit a record high of more than U$64,000 Wednesday as the stock-market debut of the U.S.’s largest exchange for the tokens, Coinbase Global Inc., stoked enthusiasm for all things crypto.
While prices steadied on Monday with Bitcoin holding just below $57,000, that’s still down about 12% from last week’s intraday peak.
So what’s sparked the slide?
As is often the case — especially with assets as opaque as crypto currencies where it’s often unclear who is selling or buying — there isn’t one answer. Analysts point to a grab bag of reasons.
Regulation fears
As digital assets make further inroads with both retail and institutional investors, regulators across the world are taking a closer interest.On Friday, the Turkish central bank said it would ban their use as a form of payment from April 30 and would prohibit companies that handle payments and electronic fund transfers from processing transactions involving crypto platforms.
There was also online speculation over the weekend that the U.S. Treasury is poised to crack down on money laundering carried out through digital assets. The Treasury declined to comment.
Other sources of regulatory pressure include central banks’ plans to create digital currencies such as China’s for the yuan, and the ban of crypto currency mining in Inner Mongolia, long an industry favorite because of its cheap power.
“We will see more regulation coming,” Eva Ados, chief investment strategist at asset manager ERShares, said on Bloomberg TV, warning investors to be “very careful.” “We think there is going to be even more volatility going forward.”
Overexcitement
Any big rally offers potential for the market to get ahead of itself.
That’s the view of Galaxy Digital founder and long-time crypto bull Michael Novogratz, who wrote on Twitter he sees the retreat as a healthy correction.
Other things could be adding to the mix. Industry news site CoinDesk reported Saturday that power outages in parts of China had knocked out a significant amount of Bitcoin mining capacity, which reduced the overall processing power of the crypto currency’s network.
There’s also the timing.
“Bitcoin goes crazy on weekends because it’s one of the few markets open to trade in,” Kyle Rodda, a Melbourne-based market analyst at IG said. “And it’s lost some buying support.”
How significant are the drops?
Given the frequent warnings from mainstream financial figures of a speculative mania in crypto currencies, any substantial drop reawakens memories of the 2017 crash. Back then, Bitcoin fell from more than $19,000 to under $4,000 by the end of 2018.
While the current retreat is notable, it’s not on that scale. Bitcoin is still 93% higher than it was in January. Volatility is routine for the asset class: the 15% intraday drop on Sunday was only the biggest since February.
Ether, which fell as much as 18% before closing 9.4% lower on Sunday, is up more than 200% this year.
What’s the price outlook?
The trouble with any sort of price predictions for crypto currencies is that there aren’t a lot of fundamental metrics to form the basis of forecasts.
Much comes down to best guesses on whether institutional investors will buy in and whether Bitcoin whales will sell.
Less than 2% of accounts control 95% of the available supply, according to researcher Flipside Crypto.
That means one large holder can have an outsized impact on the still illiquid market.
One key difference to the prolonged crash in 2017 is that a wide range of institutional investors now have some stake in the market. Brevan Howard Asset Management last week became the latest money manager said to be investing in digital assets.
In a further sign of growing interest among the wealthy, both Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are now planning to offer clients access to crypto investments.
In January, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts suggested Bitcoin has the potential to reach $146,000 in the long term, a target they recently pared back to around $130,000.
“Passions run deep on social as to the likely near-term path for crypto,” Pepperstone’s Chris Weston wrote in a note to clients. “But dips are clearly supported.”
bloomberg
Turn Your Farm Into Tourism Hotspot
In other parts of the world, Rural and Agri-tourism have remarkably increased into importance for many world’s economies- and Rwanda may also want to take a shot at it.
Agritourism, as a form of individual relaxation, satisfies the needs of various groups of the middle class.
At the end of March, Rwanda Development Board organised a two-day training on the development of agro-based tourism products with industry stakeholders in a bid to diversify the sector’s product offerings.
For Rwandans that may have vast land on which to conduct agriculture activities, can embrace this new cluster of agri-tourism and develop required products.
The products and services assigned to Real agri-tourism can comprise of five groups including; observation of agricultural production process, including plant production, animal production and some processing, including guided or individual farm (ranch) tours.
They also include; real participation in the process of plant production, animal production and processing (e.g. help in cow milking, hay making, etc.), animal demonstrations or shows, including cow milking, sheep shearing, angora rabbit shearing, stock selling, on-farm signed walking trails; direct contact with domestic animals or the nature of farms in different kinds of petting-zoo or safaris.
Rural and agri-catering businesses (gastronomy)
Rural and agri-catering are an integral part of agri-tourism. Tourist staying temporarily or periodically in a farm have to buy at least some meals.
They can buy their meals in restaurants, make their own meals or buy catering services offered by agri- -tourism farms or other rural tourism enterprises.
There is a great variety of agri-catering services in agri-tourism and rural tourism, however there only three groups are distinguished within that cluster.
The variety is connected with source of food products, number and time of meals, places of serving meals.
Foods products may come partly from an agri-tourism farm own production or fully be purchased outside the farm.
Serving own food products farms can increase their income. One can divide meals in various ways and by three criteria; for example, by the time of serving meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner, tea, supper), by the place of served meals (in the dinning room or in the kitchen, outside home, in restaurants, etc.), or by feeding patterns (regional kitchen, national kitchen, every-day meals and holiday meals, etc.).
The idea of rural and agri-tourism lies in varieties that make the meals very special and different from the meals served by other agri-tourism farms. Each meal may be identified as an individual variant of an agri-tourism product. The unlimited possibility of meals’ differentiation causes the farms can be different from each other.
Rural and agri-accommodation services
Distinguishing of the rural and agri accommodation cluster is justified by its specific nature. All services and products of the cluster can be divided into six groups.
Rural and agri-accommodation services comprise various kinds of accommodation in rural areas. Homestead accommodation, including farm-stays, country-stays, rural home- -stays, and rural B&B seem to be the most common and the most tied with countryside and rurality.
These accommodation categories are quite specific for rural and agritourism, however the differences between them are very slight.
B&B in usual is an “umbrella term” for variety of hosted accommodation that includes a bed for the night and a breakfast in the morning. There are also some specific for agri-tourism forms of accommodation, e.g. sleeping on the hay, camping barns or bunkhouses.
With this literature on hand, Rwandan entrepreneurs may begin looking at farming as an opportunity for tourism and thus be able to convince financiers just in case they want hit the road.
FAO, AU Commission Launch Guide To Help Countries Enter Africa’s New Single Market
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the African Union Commission’s Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Development (AUC-DARBE) have launched a guide to boosting intra-African agricultural trade under the new African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.
The AfCFTA began trading on January 1, 2021, and is the largest free trade area in the world in terms of the number of countries covered. It represents a market of 1.2 billion consumers.
The Framework for Boosting Intra-African Trade in Agricultural Commodities and Services is a blueprint for expanding agricultural trade between African countries and aims to unlock the potential of the agricultural sector to contribute to sustainable and inclusive growth for Africa. Increased trade represents a paradigm shift away from business as usual and is an important part of the collaborative work towards boosting food security and nutrition for all Africans.
“The Framework provides a timely catalyst for the transformation to more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agri-food systems, sustainable development and prosperity in Africa. A key priority is the pursuit of industrial transformation policies and programmes that support the private sector to add value to African exports, compete with imports from outside Africa and expand opportunities for job creation,” FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Africa Abebe Haile-Gabriel, African Union Commissioner Josefa Sacko, and AfCFTA Secretary-General Wamkele Mene jointly stated in the publication’s foreword.
Africa is a net food-importing region of commodities such as cereals, meat, dairy products, fats, oils and sugar, importing about US$80 billion worth of agricultural and food products annually. A small share of Africa’s total agricultural trade is with other African countries. Intra-African agricultural trade is estimated to be less than 20 percent.
Turning commitments into actions
The Framework will help policy-makers and the private sector to develop strategies, policies and programmes to promote intra-African agricultural trade and the development of agricultural value chains, so that stakeholders, including farmers, small and medium agri-businesses, women and youth, can reap the benefits of the AfCFTA single market.
Action areas include trade policy, trade facilitation, productive capacity, trade-related infrastructure, trade finance, factor market integration and cross-cutting issues including the strengthening of trade and market information systems.
African countries have undertaken commitments to remove tariffs on 90 percent of over 5,000 tariff lines and to liberalize services.
It is estimated that tariff liberalization in the transition phase could generate welfare gains of up to US$ 16.1 billion, and growth in intra-African total merchandise trade of 33 percent, up from 15 percent.
The AfCFTA comes after African Heads of State and Government committed in 2014 to triple intra-African trade in agricultural commodities and services by the year 2025 as part of the Malabo Declaration.
The Framework for Boosting Intra-African Trade (BIAT) in Agricultural Commodities and Services can be downloaded here.
