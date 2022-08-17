MTN Rwanda together with AfrikaStream have launched a digital video content platform – Y’ello TV, an application that allows MTN customers to watch their favourite television programs and permits video live streaming of various content.

This application will provide video on demand services granting subscribers access to relevant video content that meets their informative, educational and entertainment needs at the most affordable prices, and in the most convenient way via their smart devices.

To subscribe to Y’ello TV, MTN customers will need to purchase a bundle to watch any video content, for example a Rwf 150 bundle for two (2) hours of streaming. This means, customers can enjoy a variety of content without worrying about utilizing any of their regular bundles or main Airtime account.

Yaw Ankoma Agyapong, MTN Rwanda Chief Consumer and Digital Officer said “This partnership with AfrikaStream avails a new application which will allow customers to access their favourite shows from a single platform through purchase of a dedicated Y’ello TV bundle.

“We are pleased to be partnering with AfrikaStream to provide local and international content to our customers. It is partnerships like these that make it possible for us to lead digital for Rwanda’s progress,” he added.

The partnership between MTN Rwanda and AfrikaStream is underpinned by MTN Rwanda’s overarching belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life.

Dominque Ntirushwa from AfrikaStream said, “We thank MTN Rwanda for partnering with us on launching this app that serves everyone. Technology has evolved tremendously over the years, allowing us to access myriads of information at a click of a button and at AfrikaStream our goal is to ensure we contribute to this with the addition of a virtual outlook using multimedia.”

The cherry on top with this app is the social networking aspect, where users can chat and share videos with their contacts, so MTN customers are really in for a treat with Y’ello TV.

The online live TV service consists of exciting features such as video screen sharing and social networking, through which users can connect with friends and get a preview of what they are watching.

“There’s something for everyone to enjoy. Content on Y’ello TV varies from local and international current affairs and sports, entertainment (including Y’ello Kids programs), music, and so much more,” added Agyapong.

Y’ello TV can be downloaded via Google Play Store, and all first-time users will be able to enjoy three hours/day of free streaming for a period of three (3) days.