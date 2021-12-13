Environment
MTN Rwanda Now Using 15% Of Its fleet As Electric Vehicles, Launches ‘Project Zero’
MTN Rwanda has swapped out 15% of its fleet for electric vehicles. This initiative was announced during a “Go Green Drive” in Kigali earlier on Monday, December 13, 2021.
This development is part of an environmental initiative dubbed MTN Project Zero, which aims to realise greater energy efficiencies and lower carbon emissions.
In the National strategy for climate change and low carbon development, Rwanda committed to address the challenge of climate change and reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) by 2050. Additionally, MTN Group announced earlier in the year its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by no later than the end of 2040.
MTN Rwanda said it is playing an active role to contribute to these ambitions, today announced the launch of Project Zero which will see a series of environmental initiatives to be rolled out starting now and into the new year.
This project prioritises renewable solutions, efficient emerging technologies and energy storage.
Environment Minister, Dr Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya, congratulated MTN Rwanda for the launch of Project Zero aligning with Rwanda’s Climate action plan to reduce 38% of greenhouse gases emissions by 2030 (compared to business as usual) leading up to the country’s Vision 2050 of a carbon neutral economy.
“I take this opportunity to encourage other players in our economy to go Green and scale up initiatives that reduce greenhouse gases emissions while aiming at efficiency,” she said.
She added that Rwanda has provided fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to create an enabling environment for renewable energy and electric mobility transition.
“Beyond benefiting from reduced air pollution, such green initiatives will reduce our reliance on imported items such as fuel and contribute to a more stable economy as well as improved well-being,” Dr. Mujawamariya noted.
During the Go Green Drive with the press, Mitwa Ng’ambi, MTN Rwanda Chief Executive Officer said that every year, climate change continues to threaten us as individuals, as a country and globally.
“Being a global issue, we have a part to play in addressing it. Studies have shown that cars emitting carbon fumes are the highest contributors of greenhouse gases into our atmosphere and at MTN Rwanda, we are determined to transform how we do things with the launch of MTN Project Zero, kicking off today with the introduction of these electric cars to our fleet. Though there’s still so much more to be done, this is just the beginning of what we hope to accomplish in reducing overall emissions across our footprint in Rwanda,” she said.
MTN Project Zero, that underpins the National strategy for climate change and low carbon development, encompasses several initiatives that will be implemented under MTN’s umbrella strategy Ambition 2025.
These include, modernizing and activating power saving features in the Radio Network to consume less power, solar power sources in Data centres as well as emphasis on electronic waste management, amongst others.
“We recognize that we need to reduce our overall emissions and acknowledge that this can only be achieved through strong collaborations with our partners. We encourage our partners to join this movement towards a Green Rwanda” added Ng’ambi.
MTN as a Group, believes that while it builds and operates telecommunications infrastructure to drive greater digital and financial inclusion, that this must not come at the expense of the future of our planet. The company will keep addressing the needs and challenges of society, which include playing its part in mitigating the effects of climate change.
“Our sustainability vision is clear – it is to create shared value for stakeholders through responsible environmental, social and governance practices,” concluded Ng’ambi.
Rwanda Gets 30 White Rhinos But Could Host 1,000
Rwanda has received a park of 30 white rhinos from south Africa in the world’s largest single translocation.
According to details Rwanda could host a total of 1000 white rhinos for genetic pooling purposes and safety.
“We’re starting with 30, but this could grow – Akagera could be a home for easily 500 or 1,000 white rhino in the future,” said Jes Gruner, of conservation organisation African Parks who oversaw the largest single rhino translocation in history over the weekend.
The translocation involved – 19 females and 11 males, a mix of adults and sub-adults. They were driven from Phinda private game reserve in South Africa’s Munyawana conservancy, flown from Durban to Kigali, then transported by road to Akagera, completing a 40-hour journey of more than 3,400km – a massive logistical undertaking.
“There’s plenty of habitat around the continent, but not necessarily safe habitat. The government of Rwanda has shown their seriousness in conservation and protection in the last 15 to 20 years. It’s been proven – with the reintroduction of 18 black rhinos in 2017 and five more from zoos in Europe – that we can keep them safe. To date, no rhino has been poached, and the growth rate has been positive. That sets the mark for the white rhinos,” said Jes Gruner.
White rhinos are on the verge of extinction because of poaching and loss of habitat. Down to an estimated 18,000 animals across Africa, white rhinos are classified by the IUCN as near threatened, with numbers in decline largely due to poaching, driven by demand for their horns.
Rwanda is believed to be a safe place that would ensure survival and reproduction of these jungle giants. In a bid to secure the future of the near threatened species, 30 animals have been driven, flown and finally re-homed in Akagera national park.
They were flown into Rwanda aboard a Boeing 747. It is hoped Akagera will become a new breeding stronghold to support the long-term survival of the species.
“All the rhinos were slightly sedated to keep them calm and not aggressive or trying to get out of the crates,” said Jes Gruner.
“The rhinos weren’t sedated on the plane in the sense they were totally lying down, as that’s bad for their sternums. But they were partly drugged, so they could still stand up and keep their bodily functions normal, but enough to keep them calm and stable,” Gruner said.
The project is a collaboration between African Parks, the Rwandan government’s Rwanda Development Board and safari company &Beyond, with funding from the Howard G Buffett Foundation. Akagera has been managed by African Parks and the Rwanda Development Board since 2010, with previous reintroductions of lions in 2015 and black rhinos in 2017 and 2019.
Rwanda Launches Fight Against Water Weeds
It has become a common sight on some Rwandan lakes as a giant floating machine pushes away loads of water weeds onto the lake shores.
The most common water weed in Rwanda is the water hyacinth (Eichhornia crassipes)- a free-floating tropical American water plant.
This tropical floating aquatic plant has spikes of large blue flowers; It is troublesome in clogging waterways.
It grows rapidly to form thick mats on water surfaces, increases swamps areas, reduces water supply and undermines transport, hydroelectric power production, fisheries and fish breeding.
It can also affect human health by harbouring mosquitoes (malaria), snails (bilharzias), and snakes.
According to Rwanda Water Board, the water hyacinth has covered large sections of most of the lakes in the eastern province making them difficult to navigate.
In some case the weeds have contributed to the drying up of shallow seasonal lakes.
In an effort to better conserve water in the lakes, Rwanda Water Board has taken on the fight against water weeds with a dedicated and state-of-the-art machine.
Chemical composition of water hyacinth
Water hyacinth is composed of chemical elements; C, O, Na, Mg, Al, Zr, Cl, K, Ca, Si, Ti, and Fe revealing dominant elements, i.e., oxygen and carbon for 49.50% and 14.46%, respectively.
Disadvantages of Water hyacinth
It creates dense mats of biomass on water surface which are reducing light to submerged vegetation, can cause oxygen depletions and fish kills.
It causes imbalance in the aquatic micro-ecosystem.
Diversity of fish stocks is often affected from proliferation of water hyacinth.
Nigeria, Malawi Leaders Slam The West at COP26
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and his Malawian counterpart Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (pictured above) have directly blamed the western rich nations for their historical responsibility on African continent.
The leaders were speaking at the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference being held in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom. Nearly 120 world leaders gathered in Glasgow on Monday to address what scientists and health experts say is the world’s biggest crisis: climate change.
This COP26 summit brings parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.
President Buhari and President Chakwera from Malawi stood out at the opening of the Summit of Heads of State and Government at COP26.
For example, the President of Malawi, Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, who directly pointed the finger at the historical responsibility of developed countries for Southern Africa’s poor carbon performance.
South Africa is the continent’s largest CO2 emitter and among the world’s largest contributors, with almost 1.5% of global emissions.
The meeting came on the heels of a G20 summit that delivered, at best, mixed results on climate, with the leaders of the world’s richest countries failing to agree on key targets, such as a firm deadline for the end of coal power.
Landmark deal on forests
The first major commitment to emerge from the conference was a big one: more than 100 leaders, representing more than 85% of the world’s forests, agreed to end deforestation by 2030.
The deal will be officially announced Tuesday, but a UK government statement confirmed the deal late Monday.
Among the nations taking part in the pledge are Canada, Russia, Colombia, Indonesia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which holds some of the world’s most important carbon sinks.
Crucially, Brazil also signed up. A deforestation crisis has ravaged the Amazon in recent years, putting one of the world’s most crucial natural defenses against climate change at risk, and the country’s President Jair Bolsonaro has been urged both at home and abroad to toughen his response.
Issues that stand in the way of progress
Trust: Forget talk of temperature rises or dirty coal. The real challenge facing negotiators at this key conference is the issue of trust, or the lack of it.
Credibility: Key to any success in Glasgow has to be the credibility of the host nation. France is generally seen as setting the bar for what a successful presidency looks like, when it hosted the Paris COP in 2015.The government’s strong commitment to the Paris goal of achieving net zero by 2050 – that is, to not add any more carbon emissions to the atmosphere than it can remove – creates credibility, he says.
Volume of work : One of the biggest challenges for this COP is the sheer volume of work. The postponement of last year’s meeting due to Covid is one cause, but it’s also because efforts to carry out the negotiations virtually haven’t worked. Delegates were happy to talk, but refused to take decisions until they met face to face.
The process itself: There is a growing sense among many participants that this UN negotiating process is no longer fit for purpose. The need for consensus from 197 parties, and the legalistic and technical nature of the talks, means there is, in reality, very little room for actual negotiations.
The spin: For months, politicians, negotiators and journalists have been arguing over what success at this conference looks like. This isn’t Paris in 2015 or Copenhagen in 2009, where deal/no deal made it very easy to tell if it was thumbs up or down. The UK’s stated aim to “keep 1.5C alive” – referring to the limit to the annual rise in average temperatures, compared to pre-industrial times. It is a handy sound bite that belies the massive shift in ambition required to achieve it.
