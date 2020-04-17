MTN Rwanda in partnership with ‘ayoba’, has launched an easy to use instant messaging platform that includes them to access other services such as gaming and MoMo.

Developed in Africa, ayoba allows everyone to use the app worldwide. MTN customers will be able to communicate at no data cost with all their contacts.

MTN’s Chief Marketing Officer, Richard Acheampong said that everyone can benefit from the app regardless of their network.

“We see the launch of this app, especially important during this period where citizens are staying at home to stay safe in the fight against COVID19. With this app, MTN customers can stay connected to one another for free,” he said.

Having downloaded the ayoba app from the Google Play Store or www.ayoba.me, users can instantly send and receive text and voice messages with any of their contacts.

If the recipient of the message does not have the ayoba app installed, they will receive it as an SMS. MTN customers (only) can additionally, respond to the SMS for free.

“In our efforts to support the community during this period the app allows MTN Customers to send messages to one another for free. There are also sections for Global News on COVID19, Sports, Gaming and other Entertainment. All these sections can be accessed for free,” added Acheampong.

The app, available in Kinyarwanda and English is set to feature Mobile Money, Music, Chatbot integration for the purchase of data and airtime in the near future.

The app also boasts end-to-end encryption to ensure that messages in a conversation are secure.

Olivier Prentout, ayoba’s Head of Consumer Marketing said that in the coming weeks the app will become a super app after adding mobile money features, music, as well as allowing other apps to co-exist in ayoba.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank MTN Rwanda for trusting our journey,” Prentout said.

Ayoba is available for download on the Google Play Store for Android users and via the ayoba website www.ayoba.me as a free download for MTN users.

The app was named after a campaign by MTN in South Africa to commemorate the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Ayoba is a South African slang, which means something “cool”, “okay”, or “all right”.