MTN Rwanda’s newly launched product, Unicall is expected to disrupt communication solutions on the market meant for businesses.

With the platform, MTN Rwanda customers can now install in-house toll-free call centers where they can be reached by their clients without using their private mobile phones.

The MTN’s Unicall is the first of its kind in the market to provide a consistent unified user interface and user experience across multiple devices.

In addition, the new systems will eliminate the hassle and cost of setting up the required infrastructure in their daily operations.

Commenting on the platform, Didas Ndoli, MTN Rwanda General Manager, Enterprise Business Unit said; “We are pleased to announce the launch of MTN Unicall, that will enable customers to transition from their fixed lines connected 24/7.”

“MTN Rwanda offers enterprises the option of having hosted call centers and PABX, eliminating the hassle and cost of setting up the required infrastructure. Further, the Hosted PBX accelerates workflow, saving upfront costs with automated attendants and automatic updates at no extra charge.”

“Call center set up has been made up easy with MTN Unicall with little cost implications. What we are doing we are removing the installation cost.” Joseph Gatete, the MTN’s Manager, Customer Enablement added.

The MTN Unicall has a range of products like SIP Trunks, Hosted PBX (Offfice lines) and Hosted Call Centre integrating all communication services easily and conveniently, allowing enterprises to increase flexibility and productivity.

MTN Rwanda Hosted PBX offers a range of capabilities such as enabling code-based dial-in on conferences (conference bridge), Hunt Group call transferring, Cloud IVR, and mobile applications while SIP trunking features, allow the integration of the communication services; instant messaging (chat), presence information, voice (including IP telephony), mobility features, audio, web and video conferencing, fixed mobile convergence (FMC), desktop sharing, data sharing, with non-real-time communication services such as unified messaging.