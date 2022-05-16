MTN Rwandacell PLC (MTN Rwanda) has released its Notice for Annual General Meeting (AGM), a virtual meeting slated for Thursday 2, June 2022 at 14:00 (CAT).

This will be the second AGM to take place since MTN Rwanda listed by introduction on the Rwanda Stock Exchange a year ago on May 4, 2021.

Shareholders will be pleased to see the Board of Director’s approval for recommendation to the shareholders at the AGM, a dividend distribution at Rwf 4.98 (Four point Nine Eight Rwandan Francs) per share totaling Rwf 6,727,083,900 (Six Billion Seven Million Twenty-Seven Eighty-Three Thousand Nine Hundred Rwandan Francs) only.

The Notice announced that the payment of dividends will be on 30 June 2022, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, to only those shareholders recorded in the Share Register as of 9 June 2022.

Other business to be raised at the AGM, includes the adoption of the Integrated Annual Report and signed Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, the re-election Directors of the Board as well as the re-appointment of PwC Rwanda Limited as the Company External Auditors.

The Board of Directors up for re-election include Mr. Faustin Mbundu, Ms. Karabo Nondumo, Mr. Adriaan Wessels, Mr. Michael Fleisher, Ms. Patience Mutesi, Mr. Julien Kavaruganda, Ms. Yolanda Cuba, Ms. Mitwa Kaemba Ng’ambi and Mr. Mark Nkurunziza.

Shareholders will have a chance to review the Directors’ profiles in the Integrated Annual Report that will be disseminated to the public on 12 May 2022.

Details of how Shareholders can access the virtual meeting with be communicated to all Shareholders at a later date within the notice period.