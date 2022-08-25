MTN Rwanda, through MTN Foundation, has partnered with IHS Rwanda and the Rwanda Technical and Vocational Education and Training Board (RTB) to digitalize schools through computer donations and installation of internet connectivity across various TVET schools.

MTN Foundation, a vehicle through which MTN Rwanda implements its Corporate Social Programs, commenced this school digitalization initiative in 2021, where Rwf100 million was provided to the Ministry of Education through its established institution Rwanda TVET Board to facilitate the infrastructure of computer labs in TVET schools across Rwanda.

This year, with the support of IHS Rwanda and RTB, a total of 200 computers will be donated to TVET schools coupled with the provision of one-year free internet connectivity.

Speaking on this digital initiative, Zulfat Mukarubega, MTN Foundation Chairperson of the Board, said “We are grateful for the support of IHS Rwanda and RTB in digitalizing TVET schools across the country. MTN Foundation is of the firm belief that technology is no longer a luxury but a necessity. It is therefore important that students have access to computers and internet connectivity to help them advance in their studies and participate in this modern connected life.”

In the partnership arrangement, IHS Rwanda will provide computers, MTN will provide internet connectivity for one (1) year and RTB will promote the use of information and communication technology (ICT) within TVET schools from level one to five across the nation, among other responsibilities.

Paul Umukunzi, RTB Director General, said MTN and IHS contribution in skills development through ICT is valuable and opens the doors of digital World to the youth in TVET.

“This is the second time MTN is providing laptops to RTB, which indicates their high level of commitment in promoting digitalisation within the Rwandan TVET sector. Their support in providing internet connectivity to some schools is worth appreciating,” he said.

Digitalization in education has significant potential to increase equality of access to, and use of education materials, consequently, MTN Rwanda continues to play an active role in supporting the country’s priorities in bridging the digital divide.