MTN Offers Free Calls And Data To Rwandans In Ukraine

Stranded Rwandans in Ukraine can now have access to free internet and calls, thanks to the generous intervention by MTN Rwanda.

The telecom said in a statement that it understands that some of its customers, who are currently in Ukraine, have experienced challenges in contacting their loved ones.

“As a result, we have stepped in with support to ensure that our customers, both at home and in Ukraine, are still able to connect with family and friends,” a statement issued on Friday said.

All of MTN customers will benefit from waived sms and voice call fees to and from Ukraine.

Additionally, MTN customers roaming in Ukraine will also be able to access data services for free.

This blanket waiver has been put in place as an immediate response to the need, the telecom announced. “We’ve worked closely with our industry body GSMA to make the connection easier. Whilst MTN does not have operations in Ukraine, we have heeded the call to remain responsive to our customers in their time of need.”

Generally, from MTN Group level across the operational countries, the telecom agreed, under the ambit of the ‘GSMA’, to lend

a helping hand.

MTN Rwanda told Taarifa that this is in form of waived data and voice fees for those looking to connect with their loved ones both to and from Ukraine in Rwanda and other operational countries as mentioned in the notice.

Currently, MTN does not know the number of customers. The gesture was also voluntary. “They didn’t reach out for assistance,” the firm told Taarifa on Friday night.

Data and voice will be accessed through roaming and MTN Group is working closely with GSMA to ensure the connection is made easier.

Meanwhile, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, foreign students attempting to leave the country say they are experiencing racist treatment by Ukrainian security forces and border officials, according to reports.

Africans have reportedly been ordered off the public transit buses at checkpoints between Ukraine and Poland border and many being told to stand aside as the buses drove off with only Ukrainian nationals on board.

Almost all Rwandans have luckily been evacuated through an arrangement facilitated by the Rwandan government. A few of them are still stranded as further assistance is being organised.