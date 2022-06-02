MTN Group is the anchor sponsor of the upcoming Commonwealth Business forum (CBF) scheduled to take place from 21 — 23 June 2022, in Kigali, Rwanda,

The Commonwealth Business Forum is part of the official CHOGM program and will be the first and largest in-person gathering for governments and businesses across the Commonwealth since the start of the COVlD-19 pandemic.

This year’s Forum will address the theme: Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating and Transforming.

MTN Group will support this event as an Anchor Sponsor, with US$23O OOO), as a sign of its commitment to advancing initiatives that are geared at strengthen re the relationship between business and government.

“As an organization that is committed to Africa’s sustainable socio-economic development and progress, we are honoured to be supporting this gathering. The engagements that will take place here between government and private sector leaders have potential to create conditions that will help our host governments realize the aspirations under Agenda 2063: The Africa We want,” said Ralph Mupifa, MTN Group President and CEO.

The Forum is hosted in partnership between the Government of Rwanda and the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council(CWEIC). The week-long is held every after two years on a rotational basis and as the youngest member, this would be the first time Rwanda hosts the Commonwealth since joining the committee in 2009.

Clare Akamanzi, Rwanda Development Board Chief Executive Officer commended saying “The Government of Rwanda welcomes MTN as an anchor sponsor to this year’s Commonwealth Business Forum, a unique platform for interaction between governments and the private sector from all Commonwealth countries. We look forward to interacting with MTN Croup executives and having meaningful exchanges that lead to practical solutions and generate high level policy recommendations which will set the agenda for Rwanda’s two-year tenure as Chair-in Office of the Commonwealth.”

CHOGM will bring together several Heads of Government and over 5,000 delegates from across the Commonwealth including policy makers, business leaders, innovators across several sectors, global thought leaders and the youth.

“We are pleased to be a partner to the Commonwealth Business Forum. We look forward to the meaningful connections that will be made and to exchanging knowledge with Heads of states, Policy Makers, and Business Leaders among others. This will create the grounds by which we can propel further, our core belief that everyone deserves a modern connected like on the basis of sustainability for a common future,” said Mitwa Ng’ambi, MTN Rwanda Chief Executive Officer.