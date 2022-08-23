MTN Rwanda has increased its fleet of hybrid electric vehicles from to 23% in its environmental protection campaign dubbed MTN Project Zero, which aims at lowering carbon emissions.

Project Zero was launched last year during a ‘Go Green Drive’, a corporate social responsibility initiative with an aim of reducing carbon emissions in the country. During this launch in December 2021, MTN Rwanda swapped out 15% of its fleet for electric vehicles.

The telecommunication company seeks to introduce more green initiatives that are favorable for the environment accordingly, under the MTN Rwanda Project Zero which targets to reach zero emissions by 2040.

“Under the MTN’s Project Zero, and in line with National Strategy for reduction of Carbon Emissions, MTN Rwanda has increased the percentage of hybrid electric vehicles in its fleet from 15% to 23% and has committed to continue in this direction,” MTN said in statement.

With these initiatives, MTN Rwanda seeks to introduce other energy efficiencies that are environmentally friendly like solar power.

MTN’s Project Zero aligns with the National strategy for climate change and low carbon development where Rwanda is committed to addressing the challenges of climate change and reducing greenhouse gases by 2050.

Also, MTN Project Zero will include modernizing and activating power-saving features in the Radio Network that consume less power, solar power sources in data centers as well as an emphasis on electric waste management among others.