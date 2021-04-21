Environment
Mrs. Harvey Hikes Into Rwanda’s Mountain Gorillas Habitat
For a return to serenity and bonding with nature, Marjorie Elaine Harvey the spouse to an American television presenter Broderick Stephen Harvey was recently spotted into Rwanda’s mountain Gorilla’s habitat.
Through her Instagram page, Mrs Harvey commended Rwanda government for taking good care of the Mountain Gorilla’s.
East African Region Tipped on Water Projects Funding
Africa Development Bank remains committed to financially supporting regional member countries – partners in access to clean water.
Amandine Umukesha, Senior Water and Sanitation Expert at the African Development Bank (AfDB) – Rwanda Office said that at different scales, the Bank helps government institutions and the private sector by financing water related projects, and helps to invest in adaptation and resilience in a programmatic manner by supporting them to build their capacities to access climate finance, assisting in the process and sometimes applying on their behalf to increase the level of access.
Umukesha was on March 24, 2021 responding to a question on practical ways of increasing access to clean water to 2.2 billion people in need, an issue raised at WaterAid East Africa virtual expert panel to commemorate World Water Day 2021.
World Water Day brings attention to 2.2 billion people around the world who do not have a clean water source to rely on.
WaterAid East Africa’s theme was WASH at Crossroads: The nexus between climate change, hygiene and health. This theme anchored on the International World Water Day (WWD) 2021 theme “Valuing Water” and integrates WaterAid’s Global Advocacy Campaigns “Hygiene for Health” and “Water and Climate Change”.
In kickstarting the panel discussion, Maurice Kwizera, WaterAid Rwanda Country Director asked:
“How can we ensure that water availability and accessibility in Africa remains at the top of Africa’s development agenda especially during the recovery phrase of the pandemic an linked to hygiene and health we make it available and Africa’s top of agenda especially post Covid-19?”
In response to this demand Umukesha first highlighted that the pandemic has sharpened an already existing need to upgrade Africa’s water and sanitation infrastructure and to effectively manage water resources.
She proposed actions in addressing commonly shared regional challenges which include lack of infrastructure, funding and management strategy.
“The bank is ready to work with Development partners- WaterAid and others to improve, water, sanitation and hygiene delivery and water security. The level of funding will depend on what is needed on the ground and eligibility, but the bank is calling WaterAid to come around, so we can bring solutions to the people,” she said.
She however stated that there is a need to empathize with the reality of people affected by lack of water so that we bring real solutions forward and move away from discussions to actions.
“Leaders need to have a very good understanding of the Water situation, the large gaps in access, the disease burden and loss of lives due to lack of access; the importance of this sector for health and wellbeing, economy, agriculture and food security, ability to fight pandemics; and more. They have to make evidence-based decisions about water and cooperate to strengthen the sector and need to have clear road map to achieve access to clean water,” Umukesha said.
Using an example in Rwanda where the Bank is supporting the government through projects implemented by WASAC to bridge the infrastructure gaps but sometimes retarded by climate related disasters, Umukesha called on regional countries and partners in the sector to ensure designing and implementing projects taking into consideration climate variabilities by implementing specific measures of adaptation and mitigation to achieve targeted results and reduce the cost effects therein.
For this to happen, panelists agreed that it has to focus on gender equity, engaging youth, promote innovation and partnership, increasing finance, and community involvement in monitoring and management of water resources, water supply, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) programs.
Christopher Tumwine, Community WASH Volunteer, Weyonje Campaign, in Uganda said that since childhood people have been taught how to wash hands, but this dies out in time yet if policy makers had emphasized it, the world would have a chance to mitigate COVID-19 pandemic which requires hygiene as a safety measure.
“Policy makers should redirect youth innovation towards WASH and Climate Change mitigation practices because youth are most energetic, innovative and have time to make enough impact,” Tumwiine said.
Adekemi Ndieli, UN Women Deputy Country Representative Uganda said that women and girls are disproportionately affected by water and sanitation issues as well as climate change issues.
Access to water is a human rights issues, all development actors should put measures in place to ensure fulfilment of this right. She noted that about 80% of households without access to clean water, depend on women and girls to collect water. When talking about water, we must go beyond youth to include gender lenses.
Olutayo Bankole-Balawole, WaterAid Regional Director (East Africa Region) said that right at the centre of any intervention is the young people and women driving the catalytic change we want to see. She added that we cannot stop innovating, we have to consistently challenge ourselves as a team and come together to partner, integrate and scale up innovations and build on lessons learnt around WASH and climate change, hygiene and health.
Botswana Offers Hunters Rights To Shoot 287 Elephants
About 287 elephants in Botswana are lined up for ‘dead’ after government announced Tuesday that it has offered hunting rigths.
Botswana has the world’s biggest population of the animals- it is trying to breathe life into a hunting industry stalled by the Covid-19 outbreak.
The hunting season will begin April 6, with licenses to kill leopards, zebras and buffaloes also on sale, according to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks.
The restart of hunting in Botswana last year, after a ban imposed by former President Ian Khama in 2014 was lifted, was largely thwarted by restrictions associated with the coronavirus.
With the disease still raging across large parts of the world, including southern Africa, hunting operators will face an uphill battle to maximize earnings.
Most hunters who visit the region traditionally come from the U.S., while a smaller number come from Spain, Eastern Europe and Russia.
“International clients such as those from the U.S. can come in under difficult conditions, but several European Union countries have lockdowns in place preventing travel to Botswana,” Debbie Peake, a spokeswoman for the Botswana Wildlife Producers Association, which includes hunt operators among its members, was quoted.
“The industry has put in place the strictest protocols in camps and among staff to protect clients.”Khama’s successor, Mokgweetsi Masisi, lifted the suspension, enraging conservationists who said the move would harm the $2 billion per annum photo safari industry.
The government argued that the country’s 130,000 elephants were destroying crops and occassionaly trampling villagers and their numbers needed to be kept in check.
Botswana’s neighbors including South Africa and Zimbabwe allow elephant hunting.
Bloomberg
Rwanda Mobilises Communities To Conserve River Sebeya Zone
Various stake holders in Sebeya project are mobilising for long term conservation of River Sebeya zone that spans through districts of Rubavu, Ngororero, Rutsiro, and Nyabihu in Western Province.
During the rainy season, River Sebeya is known for turning into a destructive monster as water from the mountains bursts the river banks and washes away nearly everything along its path in these four districts. Lives are lost, crops washed away, houses destroyed and livestock also lost- this is how River Sebeya can get deadly.
However, the government of Rwanda through Rwanda Water Resources Board (RWB) came up with an initiative that aims at fixing the destructive nature of River Sebeya and turning it into an opportunity for those living within its catchment area.
In June 2020, the government launched Sebeya catchment protection and Landscape Restoration project through which communities in the river zone are mobilized, skilled and involved in the conservation efforts that will run up to 2022.
According to details, the project is financed by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (EKN) with technical support from the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Netherland Development Organization (SNV), and Rwanda Rural Rehabilitation Initiative (RWARRI).
The project aims at raising awareness on landscape restoration to the leaders and the population of Sebeya catchment, building capacity of targeted population on landscape restoration and water resources management practices, and enhancing the socio-economic welfare of the targeted villages communities.
Uwizeye Belange, RWARRI Executive Director told Press that residents in the river catchment zone are being trained in the management and conservation of the catchment.
Thus, farmers in the catchment zone are being engaged to identify ways that may contribute to long-term River Sebeya conservation.
In its achievements, the project has managed to restore degraded land in the Sebeya catchment; Developed innovative financing mechanisms and value chains for improved livelihoods through ecological and economic benefits. It has also Implemented knowledge management systems for landscape restoration and integrated water resources management.
Details also indicate that this project has realised more than 1,500 ha of Landscape Restoration interventions including; afforestation, trenches in forest and tea lands, agroforestry and radical terraces and progressive terraces.
Officials also told media that through the project, trees have been planted along the roads on 1,900km, distributed and installed 518 Rain Water Harvesting tanks to community and institutions.
Statistics also show that 196 Farmer Promoters from the 4 Districts were capacitated while kitchen gardens have been established in 782 household across the catchment zone.
As Covid-19 pounded Rwanda and the rest of the world, this project had some solutions for the people in the Sebeya catchment zone, over 11,000 residents have secured jobs to restore the degraded landscapes.
Also 129 Cows were provided to the beneficiaries as part of livelihoods transformation. About 194 saving groups have been set up with more than 38 million Rwandan Francs.
The project plans to establish a Community Environment Conservation Fund (CECF) as an economic-empowering mechanism for communities to access credit and build a resource base to tackle poverty while restoring the land.
