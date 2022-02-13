Cabo Delgado
Mozambique: Train Destroys Truck in Malema
A truck carrying 40 tons of cargo was slaughtered on Saturday by a train on the N-13, as it tried to cross the level crossing in the Mutuali area, Malema district, Nampula province.
Information provided by the district administrator indicates that the truck driver disobeyed a stop order from the level crossing guard to give priority to the composition.
It is suspected that the truck driver was under the influence of alcohol.
According to the official, the truck driver suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident and was transferred to the hospital in Cuamba, in Niassa province.
Subsequently, traffic on the N-13 is still interrupted, until the wreckage is removed and the damage to the railway line is repaired.
Rwanda, Mozambican Forces Conduct Operations West of Palma, Cabo Delgado Province
For the last two days, Joint offensive operations were conducted by Rwandan and Mozambican security forces in the general areas Pundanhar and Nhica do Ruvuma in order to flush out remnants of terrorist insurgents.
Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM) and Rwanda Security Forces (RSF) secured the general area of Nhica do Ruvuma and Pundanhar, west of Palma District, 55 Kms away from Palma Town; which are known for large cassava farms.
The villages were recently occupied by terrorists as temporary hideouts as they sought to undertake operations to retake the territories lost during the initial Joint Moz and Rwanda Security Forces (RSF) offensive operations conducted last year.
SADC Forces were also alerted to support in blocking the enemy fleeing towards their area of responsibility.
The Joint Task Force Commander, Maj Gen Kabandana visited the troops in Pundanhar shortly after Joint Forces secured the area.
In his remarks, he congratulated the Joint Forces and emphasized the need to maintain vigilance, discipline and high level of force protection in order to successfully accomplish their mission with minimal casualties.
Schools Re-open In Cabo Delgado Of Mozambique After Years
Primary schools in Palma district of Cabo Delgado Province have officially re-opened after the territory regained safety.
The ceremony to re-open schools was held on January 31, 2022 in Palma town, Quilaua village at 16 de Junho de Palma – Escola Primaria.
This decision to re-open schools comes after years of their closure due to the insurgency in Cabo Delgado.
Around 650 students enrolled in 11 schools in different areas of Palma district. The registered students in Palma district are 4500 including those in IDPs.
The guest of honor at the event was Mayor of Palma, Joao Agustinho BUCHILI who spoke on behalf of the government of Mozambique.
The Mayor thanked the Rwanda and Mozambique Security Forces for successfully dislodging and defeating the insurgents and bringing back security and life to the people of Cabo Delgado.
He further requested parents to send their children to schools.
The event was attended by RSF and HN forces, Director of education in Palma district Jules Pedro Njombe, school head master Albert Enric, 2 staff of UNICEF and journalits from Rwanda.
UNICEF is distributing books, pens and pencils but there are a number of challenges of absence of teaching staff, the lack of appropriate infrastructure, furniture and other school materials.
Rwandan Envoy In Mozambique Meets Defence Minister
Claude Nikobisanzwe High Commissioner of Rwanda to Mozambique has held discussions with Maj.Gen. Cristovão Artur Chume, Minister of Defense Mozambique as part of deepening cooperation between the two countries.
“We commended the excellent collaboration of joint forces fighting terrorism in Cabo Delgado and discussed how we can build on the security gain for sustainable peace and development,” High Commissioner Nikobisanzwe said on Tuesday after the meeting.
Rwanda has a contingent of 1,000 soldiers the biggest foreign force in resource-rich Cabo Delgado, which is the site of a U$20 billion liquefied natural gas project operated by French energy giant Total.
The Rwandan joint force has been instrumental in dislodging the Islamist insurgents that had been controlling this region for five solid years as they introduced draconian sharia laws.
Rwandan troops arrived in July on a mission that was initially meant to last three months but in just a month wiped out bases of the insurgents. Mozambiquan and Rwandan forces notched up a major victory in August.
However, there are still pockets of scattered suicide attacks which will be managed by Mozambique security.
Moçambique has quickly created a new elite special force that will replace foreign troops once they exit the country in a yet to be announced period.
Rwandan experts are training this new special composite force that will respond to kidnappings and terrorism in the country.
Despite the security pact between the two countries, Rwanda and Mozambique are yet to explore trade opportunities especially, tourism, air transport, construction, private security, technology, education, mining and fisheries among others.
Rwandans Can Tap Into Cricket Farming
Mercedes Benz Delivers Fully Electric EQS 580 4Matic Sedan
Stromae Thrills at Victoires de la Musique Show
Buja Sans Tabou Festival Suspended For Abuse Of Burundi Sacred Drum
President Tshisekedi Squeezes Kabila Family
Russia Could Attack Ukraine ‘Any Day’ – US
EU Plans €20 Billion To Wrestle China in Africa
Review: Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GX-R
Records Broken At Beijing Olympics 2022
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
