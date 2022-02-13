Mozambique: Train Destroys Truck in Malema

A truck carrying 40 tons of cargo was slaughtered on Saturday by a train on the N-13, as it tried to cross the level crossing in the Mutuali area, Malema district, Nampula province.

Information provided by the district administrator indicates that the truck driver disobeyed a stop order from the level crossing guard to give priority to the composition.

It is suspected that the truck driver was under the influence of alcohol.

According to the official, the truck driver suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident and was transferred to the hospital in Cuamba, in Niassa province.

Subsequently, traffic on the N-13 is still interrupted, until the wreckage is removed and the damage to the railway line is repaired.