Mozambique Throws Party For Rwandan Troops
Rwanda Security Forces and representatives from SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) joined Mozambican Defence and Security Forces in a get-together concert organized by the government of Mozambique at Mocimboa Da Praia Airport premises on Dec 22, 21.
The purpose of this event was to appreciate the work well done by Rwandan Security Forces (RSF) and SADC forces (SAMMIM) to help Mozambicans to fight against terrorists in Cabo Delgado.
The Chief of General Staff, Admiral (CGS) Joaquim MANGRASSE, who was the Guest of Honor, delivered a message of solidarity to the joint forces.
He said “We are here to celebrate the achievements made by the joint forces, Rwanda Security Forces and also the SAMIM, because we the Mozambicans value the work done and we thank you all.”
Brig Gen Pascal MUHIZI who spoke on behalf of Rwanda Security Forces thanked the guest of honor for the invitation.
He assured the CGS of his continued collaboration with the joint forces and other allies and partners in the journey to restore peace and stability in Cabo Delgado.
The participants were entertained by the Mozambican Military Band and a variety of Mozambican artists from Pemba as well as those from Maputo including Luisa Zélia Sebastiana da Graça Madade popularly known as “LILOCA”.
Former Presidential Hopeful Fred Barafinda Returned To Psychiatric Centre
Fred Sekikubo Barafinda a former Presidential hopeful who did not fulfill all the necessary requirements to run for the highest office in Rwanda has been sent to a Psychiatric Centre according to local news doing rounds lately.
According to various local online tabloids, Barafinda is now booked in at Ndera Neuropsychiatric Hospital to receive close attention by doctors at the centre because he has again shown signs of mental breakdown.
Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) which has previously questioned Barafinda over inappropriate utterances requested Ndera Neuropsychiatric Hospital to perform tests on Barafinda’s mental stability.
Barafinda is a frequent at Ndera hospital; in February 2020 he was first admitted and discharged in July the same year- Doctors advised that incase he showed more signs of mental breakdown, should be returned for follow-up.
PEACEKEEPING: MINUSCA Head Of Mission Visits Rwandan Police Peacekeepers
The United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary General to Central African Republic (CAR), Dr. Mankeur Ndiaye, on Tuesday, December 21, visited Rwanda Formed Police Unit-One (FPU 1-7) operating in Bangui under the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the CAR (MINUSCA).
The Head of Mission was received at the FPU-1 base camp by the contingent commander, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Claude Bizimana, who briefed him on the tasks assigned, achievements as well as challenges encountered.
The SRSG also toured various facilities of the camp, observed the officers’ readiness and how they conduct their operations.
Dr. Ndiaye thanked them for their dedicated service to protect the civilians and to restore peace and security in CAR.
“Your high level of discipline and professionalism in the last eight months of your tour-of-duty is appreciated. Maintain the spirit towards the end,” the Head of Mission said.
He further urged them to stay focused, avoid involving in any inappropriate behaviours such as sexual exploitation and abuse, which can tarnish the image of their unit, country and the UN.
The SRSG reassured MINUSCA support to address challenges they may be facing and to successfully accomplish their peacekeeping duties.
Rwanda FPU-1 is one of the three Rwandan Police contingents deployed in CAR with combined strength of 460 officers.
Paris-Kigali Axis Gains New Momentum
President Paul Kagame can now be described as a frequent at palais de l’Élysée and the French media have described this fast growing relationship as l’axe Paris-Kigali a pris un nouvel élan basically meaning that the Paris-Kigali axis has gained new momentum.
President Kagame was received Monday at the Élysée Palace by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. The Rwandan Presidency did not reveal much about this visit except a short 1minute video clip and saying, “President Kagame welcomed to Palais de l’Élysée for a working lunch to discuss various bilateral relations topics.”
It should be recalled that a 1,000-strong Rwandan joint force successfully dislodged Islamist militants in Mozambique’s gas-rich Cabo Delgado province and secured a $20 billion gas field investment by French energy giant Total.
In late September, President Kagame flew to Mozambique and thanked Rwandan troops for a job well-done in uprooting insurgents in a short period an assignment that had failed foreign mercenaries and government forces Since 2017.
“You have done great work alongside Mozambican troops. You sacrificed and endured days and nights in the scorching sun, heavy rains,” President Kagame told the troops.
“The work done so far cannot stop here. We now have another task which is to continue rebuilding and protecting this country.”
Analysts append Rwanda’s presence in Mozambique to France despite Kigali stating that the deployment was mostly made in a pan African spirit.
President Kagame’s visit at palais de l’Élysée may not be very distant from the Mozambique assignment which of course benefits both countries.
President Macron canceled a visit to Mali on Monday and Tuesday to discuss regional security issues with President Kagame, particularly in Mozambique, where jihadist groups are active, and in the Central African Republic, where rebel groups confront the army.
However, the leaders are also preparing for the upcoming European Union (EU)-African Union (AU) summit on February 17 and 18 in Brussels.
The Senegalese and Rwandan leaders are, for Paris, “two key interlocutors in the preparation of this summit” because Senegal will assume the rotating presidency of the AU for 2022-2023, while Paul Kagame “has long chaired the NEPAD agency (New partnership for the development of Africa) ”, explained the Élysée.
They both participated Sunday in Brussels in a preparatory meeting for this summit, which aims to “deeply renew the partnership between the two continents in favor of stability and prosperity”, according to the French presidency.
Speed up vaccination in Africa
With Paul Kagame, received for lunch at the Élysée, and Macky Sall, reached by phone, Emmanuel Macron spoke about the Covid-19 crisis.
Returning to “the intensification of vaccine dose donations by France” to Africa, “which has enabled the delivery of 485,000 doses to Senegal and 960,000 to Rwanda”.
“After having already shared 75.6 million doses this year, France has committed to giving 120 million by mid-2022”, recalls the Elysee, stressing the urgency of “an acceleration of campaigns of vaccination in each of the African countries.”
