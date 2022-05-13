The Police Commander of Republic of Mozambique, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bernardino Rafael and District Administrator of Macomia District Mr. Tomas Badae accompanied by the Rwanda Security Forces leadership visited the RSF Task Force at the Administrative Post of Chai on Friday, May 13, 2022.

The aim of the visit was to convey a message from the President of Mozambique, H.E Filipe Nyusi Jacinto to the people of Macomia and Rwanda Security Forces. He said that the President highly appreciated and commended the important role and contribution of RSF in bringing peace and security in Mozambique by fighting Terrorists in Cabo Delgado Province.

The IGP and the District Administrator met and spoke with over 800 people of Macomia district gathered at the Chai RSF HQs. These people had already been sensitized by the Rwanda Security Force to return to their homes in Chai Township where they fled 3 years ago due to terrorists’ attacks which scattered thousands to bushes.

The local population appreciated and commended RSF leaders for defeating terrorists and creating a secure environment in Chai Township for the local population to return to their homes. They also revealed that there were over 3000 people in the surroundings of Chai.

However, they said that they faced multiple problems such as lack of food and medical service. The District Administrator promised to work with International Humanitarian organizations to provide the needed humanitarian relief.

Rwanda Security Forces have been deployed in Macomia District since 30 March 2022, in Joint Operations with FADM and SADC/SAMIM against terrorists based in Chai forests. Since the operations started in Macomia, a number of local population have returned to their homes in different areas including Owasse, Diaca village and Mocimboa da Praia City.

These villages and Towns were a stronghold of IS-linked terrorists group (Ansar Al Sunna Wa Jammah) locally known as Al Shabaab before being defeated and fleeing in disarray to Chai forest in Macomia District where they are being pursued by the Joint Forces.