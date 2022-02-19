Mozambique Intelligence Boss Visits Rwandan Troops In Cabo Delgado

Connect with us

A delegation headed by Reonardo Mathe, the Inspector General of Information and State Security of Mozambique (IGISS) visited Rwanda Security Forces headquarters at Mocimboa da Praia, Cabo Delgado Province.

The delegation was received by the Task Force Battle Group Comd (TF BG) Brig Gen Pascal Muhizi.

The TF BG Comd thanked the Intelligence and Security Service for their significant contribution to the fight against the terrorists in Cabo Delgado Province.

Brig General Pascal urged Mozambican Intelligence and State Security department to keep supporting the offensive operations by providing timely intelligence on ASWJ terrorist group activities.

In his remarks, Inspector Gen Reonardo Mathe said that the purpose of the visit was to thank Rwandan security forces for the good collaboration in the theatre of operations.

He pledged continued commitment to enable the Rwanda Security Forces (RSF) to accomplish its mission.

