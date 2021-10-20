Mozambique Gets U$475 million In Settlement Deal With Credit Suisse

Mozambique is scheduled to bag a whooping U$475 million as part of legal settlement of a long running dispute with Credit Suisse Group AG.

On Tuesday, Credit Suisse Group AG agreed to pay almost U$475 million to resolve multiple investigations into its role in a fundraising scandal that saw hundreds of millions looted from Mozambique and tipped the country into economic crisis.

The Zurich-based bank said it expects to take a $230 million charge in the third quarter as a result of the settlement, a further hit for shareholders after the bank was buffetted by the Greensill and Archegos Capital Management scandals.

The legal agreement is the latest action in a multi-year, international saga resulting from U$2 billion of debt deals that were supposed to help fund a new coastal patrol force and tuna fishing fleet in Mozambique, one of the world’s poorest countries. Three Credit Suisse bankers have previously pleaded guilty in the matter.

Credit Suisse Securities Europe Ltd., a unit of the bank, pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud at a hearing in Brooklyn federal court Tuesday.

The parent company also entered into a three-year deferred-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department.

The bank deceived investors by hiding information about the use of the proceeds of three debt offerings from 2013 to 2016, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Credit Suisse bankers received U$50 million in kickbacks that were hidden from other members of management, part of at least U$200 million in “improper payments” and bribes, the U.S. said.

The settlement highlights include:

U$247.5 million criminal fine paid to the U.S. Justice Department, which will be reduced to U$175.5 million after crediting payments to other authorities

U$100 million paid to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. GBP147.2 million (U$200.6 million) paid to the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority

Forgiveness of U$200 million in debt owed by Mozambique as a result of the loans

Appointing an independent third-party to review compliance measures for businesses in financially weak, high-risk countries, per enforcement action by Switzerland’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority

Bankers “were able to carry out the scheme as a result of deficiencies in Credit Suisse’s internal accounting controls, unreasonable reliance on the CS Bankers to structure the deal, and inadequate appreciation of bribery risks that came to the attention of the bank’s reputational risk, credit risk and compliance groups,” the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday.