Crime
Mozambique Gets U$475 million In Settlement Deal With Credit Suisse
Mozambique is scheduled to bag a whooping U$475 million as part of legal settlement of a long running dispute with Credit Suisse Group AG.
On Tuesday, Credit Suisse Group AG agreed to pay almost U$475 million to resolve multiple investigations into its role in a fundraising scandal that saw hundreds of millions looted from Mozambique and tipped the country into economic crisis.
The Zurich-based bank said it expects to take a $230 million charge in the third quarter as a result of the settlement, a further hit for shareholders after the bank was buffetted by the Greensill and Archegos Capital Management scandals.
The legal agreement is the latest action in a multi-year, international saga resulting from U$2 billion of debt deals that were supposed to help fund a new coastal patrol force and tuna fishing fleet in Mozambique, one of the world’s poorest countries. Three Credit Suisse bankers have previously pleaded guilty in the matter.
Credit Suisse Securities Europe Ltd., a unit of the bank, pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud at a hearing in Brooklyn federal court Tuesday.
The parent company also entered into a three-year deferred-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department.
The bank deceived investors by hiding information about the use of the proceeds of three debt offerings from 2013 to 2016, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Credit Suisse bankers received U$50 million in kickbacks that were hidden from other members of management, part of at least U$200 million in “improper payments” and bribes, the U.S. said.
The settlement highlights include:
U$247.5 million criminal fine paid to the U.S. Justice Department, which will be reduced to U$175.5 million after crediting payments to other authorities
U$100 million paid to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. GBP147.2 million (U$200.6 million) paid to the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority
Forgiveness of U$200 million in debt owed by Mozambique as a result of the loans
Appointing an independent third-party to review compliance measures for businesses in financially weak, high-risk countries, per enforcement action by Switzerland’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority
Bankers “were able to carry out the scheme as a result of deficiencies in Credit Suisse’s internal accounting controls, unreasonable reliance on the CS Bankers to structure the deal, and inadequate appreciation of bribery risks that came to the attention of the bank’s reputational risk, credit risk and compliance groups,” the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday.
Crime
Ugandan Intelligence Abducts Two Rwandan Students
Taarifa has learnt that two Rwandan nationals, Aimable Ndayishimye and Mary Kabahizi, students of Bugema University, were abducted by Uganda’s Military Intelligence operatives (CMI) in Mbarara while on their way to Rwanda.
We are reliably informed by sources that they are currently held at Makenke military barracks in Mbarara.
The students have valid travel documents.
Ironically, Taarifa’s sources say while the intelligence outfit held the two innocent students, it was busy making interventions to release six RUD URUNANA recruiting agents who had been arrested by Police in Kakumiro, a town in Western Uganda.
The agents were reportedly released yesterday on orders of CMI.
Rud Urunana is a militia blamed for the October 2019 Kinigi attack which claimed the lives of 14 civilians. The outfit operates from Eastern DR Congo, supported and financed by Museveni’s government, according to UN reports.
Crime
Kenya’s Express Automation Limited Blacklisted Over Fraud
A Kenyan IT firm, Express Automation Limited has been found exposed for its involvement in dubious activities which can be described as acts of fraud.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) said that Express Automation Limited has been undertaking multi-million dollar projects for leading multinationals and local commercial banks.
However, Express Automation said in an earlier interview its main clients are not only multinationals but also small and medium enterprises across the EAC region.
However, AfDB said an investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Express Automation Limited engaged in fraudulent practices during a tender for the technical security upgrade to the Bank’s Eastern Africa Regional Centre.
The technical security upgrade was aimed at upgrading the existing security system in the Bank’s Eastern Africa Regional Centre in Nairobi.
“The African Development Bank Group, on October 7, 2021, announces the 36-month debarment of Express Automation Limited with effect from 18 August 2021. Express Automation Limited is a limited liability company registered under the laws of the Republic of Kenya,” said AfDB in a statement.
Crime
Fibre Optic Cable Thief Arrested In Rusizi District
Rwanda National Police is holding Emmanuel Habimana, 23 arrested in connection with vandalising fibre optic internet cables in Rusizi district.
Habimana was arrested on Monday in Karambo Village, Cyangugu Cell, Kamembe Sector with two fiber optic cables, which he unearthed.
“Some areas residents saw Habimana in the bush digging and they became suspicious. When they approached him, the found that he was exhuming under-ground internet cables. They called the Police and the suspect was put into custody. He had already vandalized and stolen 8 metres of the fiber optic cables, which he was caught with,” said, Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) Bonaventure Twizere Karekezi Western region Police spokesperson.
Habimana did not divelge further information on where he was to take the cables of other people involved.
CIP Karekezi commended residents, who shared information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
He further said that investigations are still underway to identify and bring to justice those that Habimana was working with.
The spokesperson appealed to the public to protect such infrastructures and to report any sort of vandalism.
The suspect was handed over to RIB at Kamembe for further legal process.
Article 182 of the law relating to offences and penalties in general states, “any person, who maliciously demolishes or damages in any way, in whole or in part of construction, building, bridge, dams, water pipes and their routes, railway rails or any other means of communication or electric power infrastructure, wells or any other constructions, which do not belong to him, commits an offence.”
Upon conviction, he is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than three (3) years and not more than five (5) years with a fine of not less than Frw3 million and not more than Frw5 million.
