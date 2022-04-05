Two important events marked the current economic situation in Mozambique this week.

They include; the agreement of principles (Staff Level Agreement) signed between the Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the implementation of a reform program in Mozambique and the XVII Annual Conference of the Private Sector (CASP).

With the announced financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund there is no doubt that this understanding symbolizes the resumption of confidence of international partners and a certainty that Mozambique is making progress in terms of macroeconomic policies and the adoption of other necessary measures for the development.

The impact of the agreement goes beyond the announced funding of around U$470 million, to be granted to Mozambique to implement its economic reforms.

In this sense, the multiplier effect of the announcement of the return of this partnership due to the ability to attract other forces around the country. It will not be surprising if the World Bank, the European Union and other cooperating partners soon take a similar decision.

This new trust in the Mozambican Government by the International Monetary Fund is a challenge that tests the country’s ability to be worthy of the trust of international partners and guarantee the achievement of the objectives defined in the cooperation program. with the Fund, despite the disruption caused by terrorism in Cabo Delgado province.

Six years ago Mozambique lost financing from partners and the country had to work on developing its internal financing capacity.

The positive signal emitted by the IMF coincided with the holding of the XVII Annual Conference of the Private Sector (CASP). This is, in fact, the resumption of dialogue between the Government and economic agents at the highest level, which has not happened since 2020, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.