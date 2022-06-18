Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations has intensified its search for the country’s most notorious criminal identified as Elizabeth Emboyoga Litonde accused of masterminding a string of students’ abductions and selling them into slavery abroad.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), following their abduction, the children are trafficked outside the country to be sold as slaves.

“She is believed to have escaped to Western Kenya moments before our sleuths from the serious crimes unit pounced on her,” the DCI stated on its twitter account.

The DCI further encouraged the public to provide any information that may lead to her arrest.