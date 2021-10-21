Health
Most Rwandans Unaware Of Their Eye Health- Kabgayi Ophthalmologist
Rwandans aged from 40 years and over could be silently living with eye complications although most may not notice. People in this age bracket need to visit an ophthalmologist to assess them.
Dr. Elisa Emmanuel Hategekimana at Kabgayi hospital in Southern Rwanda says those age 40 years and above need to periodically consult with the nearby ophthalmologist to check for any eye defects.
“At least after every three years anyone with subscribed spectacles needs to consult with an ophthalmologist to assess whether the spectacles are still relevant to their condition. As one grows the spectacles may become irrelevant to their previous eye condition,” says Dr Hategekimana.
According to Dr. Hategikimana eye complications in children are mostly caused by mostly climate change leading to persistent scratching of their eyes. He also observes that long exposure to the television at home may also trigger eye complications in children.
He also explains that most people may not be aware that they have sick eyes especially those aged 40 and over.
“Scratching eyes, inability to see things either far away or near and seeing blurred images are the most common diagnosed eye complications among Rwandans. We need to take care of our eyes and always consult with an ophthalmologist,” Dr Hategikimana says.
Niyondamya Jean Damascene told Taarifa that he has been wearing spectacles for a long period and has always thought they are still helping him. He has not visited the ophthalmologist to reassess his condition and whether the spectacles are still relevant.
According to him, once he was prescribed these spectacles, he thought they were a permanent solution to his eye defect. He didn’t know that he had to check with the doctor periodically.
“I cannot see things far away.I’m myopic or short sighted. After going through a test at the hospital i discovered that the spectacles i have been wearing this long have not been of any help,” Niyondamya says.
After running through a test, Niyondamya was told that he needed to acquire a new pair of spectacles required to correct his altered eye condition. “ Sometimes we think we are well but actually our eyes may be sick,” he says.
For Nyirabahire Eudia aged 30 years, she’s not been feeling well for quite long and whenever she checked in at the health centres, doctors would find no illnesses in her body.
However, when she went to Kabgayi to meet an ophthalmologist, she discovered that she was living with an eye defect that needed to be corrected. Her eyes had developed blurring effect.
She never thought that at her age would have any form of eye complications. Nyirabahire advises her peers to regularly consult with an ophthalmologist to be aware of their chaging eye conditions.
“I wasn’t not aware of my eye condition. I wouldn’t see properly and doctors had failed to diagnose any sickness in my body. Young people should not relax and think everything is ok with their eyes. They need to check up with the ophthalmologist regularly,” she says.
Dr. Tuyisabe Theophile that heads the Opthalmologic department at Kabgayi hospital says in a bid to prevent blindness his team has for the past week been diagnosing and treating various eye complications among members of different communities.
According to him, this free service has been rendered as part of honouring the World Sight day- an international day of awareness held every october to particculary focus on the global issue of eye health.
President Ndayishimiye Warns Doctors Against Strikes
President Evariste Ndayishimiye has warned health workers against ever thinking of staging any form of strike and threatened that he would deal with any such attempts with lethal force.
The Burundian leader issued the warning during the official launch of a marathon overhaul of Burundi’s health sector with the aim of improving health care in the highly isolated country.
Ndayishimiye inaugurated Saturday, September 11, 2021 the Musigati communal hospital in Bubanza province. It is the first hospital to be inaugurated as part of the program to transform health centers into municipal hospitals.
The Director General of OBUHA (Office Burundais de l’Urbanisme, de l’Habitat et de la Construction) explained to the President that out of the first batch of 37 municipal hospitals, 35 have already been completed.
With the transformation of the Musigati health center into a municipal hospital, the OBUHA added two new blocks, a pediatric ward and an adult hospital ward.
The Ministry of Public Health has assigned two additional doctors, native of the municipality, with a batch of drugs and medical equipment.
With the transformation of the Mabayi health center into a communal hospital, the OBUHA added two new units, a pediatric unit and an adult hospital unit.
During the inauguration of the Musigati communal hospital, First Lady Angeline Ndayishimiye offered gifts to mothers who had just given birth.
After the inauguration of the Musigati municipal hospital, Ndayishimiye congratulated the population of this municipality for this infrastructure equipped with medical equipment worth 400 million BIF.
He asked the staff to manage this material with due diligence and to provide quality health care to the population without ever threatening to go on strike.
President Ndayishimiye called on the population to protect themselves against diseases by respecting the rules of hygiene.
He has declared that he is the leader of the development.
In his strategy to fight against poverty Evariste Ndayishimiye said that it is necessary to put in place a leadership committed to serving the people, not corrupt.
“We must promote good governance, education and good health of the population, fight laziness and mobilize the entire population to work,” he said.
The Head of State affirmed that Burundi has all the assets to get out of poverty. He explained that Burundi has a subsoil rich in minerals, abundant water, fertile land and a Burundian people are intelligent. “Everyone just needs to get to work,” He said.
To fight against unemployment, the Head of State revealed that the government has placed particular emphasis on technical training. This is how a training center is being built in Karusi province. This is where young people can acquire a variety of professional skills that will enable them to compete in the labor market or to create their own jobs.
In his message on the occasion of the inauguration of the Musigati hospital, the Head of State protested against the embezzlement that characterized the construction of the Mpanda hydroelectric dam, whose work stopped while the state had already spent 50 billion FBu and the Kajeke hydro-agricultural dam, the work of which was poorly executed.
For the Head of State, the money spent on these two infrastructures must be recovered and returned to the public treasury. For the President of the Republic Evariste Ndayishimiye, the corrupt, the lazy and the thieves of public funds no longer have a place in Burundian society.
Health Minister Unleashes Experts To Investigate Baho Hospital
The Minister of Health has created a Joint Investigation Team to dig into the alleged clinical malpractices at Baho International Hospital.
This team consists of nine individuals who started their investigations on September 10, 2021 and are expected to provide a comprehensive report in five working days.
The team consists of Dr. Cornielle Ntihabose from the Ministry of Health as its Chairperson, Dr. Lysette Umutesi from RSSB as the Vice Chairperson, Mr. Hesron Byiringiro from Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority, Innocent Kagabo from the National Council of Nurses and Midwives, and Jean Damascene Gasheruka from the Rwanda Allied Health Professional Council.
Other members include Philbert Ciza from the Ministry of Health, Dr. Jean Damascene Hanyurwimfura from the Rwanda Medical and Dental Council, Fidele Bimenyimana from the National Pharmacy Council as well as Donatien Ntagara Ngabo from the Ministry of Health.
The latest of the Nyarutarama based hospital’s woes surfaced on September 8, 2021 when a lady only as of now identified as Chantal lost her life after going for a simple family planning procedure that was fatal and cost her life.
Prior to that saga, the hospital had again come under strong criticism from social media users over their lack of professionalism in areas of customer care as well as hygiene in and around the hospital premises.
In the July incidence, one Twitter user identified as Lucy Mbabazi, went to the hospital with a 10am appointment but was shocked to reach and there were eight people in front of her in the line without appointments and she was finally able to receive help at 1pm.
When she took to twitter to express her dissatisfaction at the service she was given at the hospital, the hospital got defensive through its twitter account, replying to the patient’s complaint that if she had another urgent program to attend after meeting the doctor, she would have asked the customer care team to assist.
The July backlash had prompted the Ministry of Health to carry out a quick assessment into the complaints after which the hospital came out and admitted its shortcomings and asked for forgiveness with a promise to work on the areas that were lacking.
A letter that was also signed by the Chairperson of the hospital, Joseph Kayibanda, read, ‘’We would like to express our sincere apology to the public and especially our patients whom we have let down recently in customer care.”
Barely months after the apology and Ministry of Health’s investigation, one of the hospital’s patients has lost her life which has put the hospital that has been in operation in Rwanda since 2015 into troubles leading to the creation of a team to investigate its activities.
Baho International Hospital Under Attack Again
Baho International Hospital is once again under attack on social media users after one of its clients lost her life yesterday. She had undergone a minor surgery in the morning.
This comes months after the private health service provider was strongly criticized for its poor hygiene and lack of customer care towards its patients.
The backlash prompted the Ministry of Health to carry out a quick assessment into the complaints after which the hospital came out and admitted its shortcomings and asked for forgiveness and promised to work on the areas which were lacking.
A letter that was signed by the hospital’s Chairperson, Joseph Kayibanda, read, ‘’We would like to express our sincere apology to the public and especially our patients whom we have let down recently in customer care.
The health service provider that has been operating in Rwanda since 2015 has been in the media for mostly the wrong reasons and the most recent one came in yesterday after a lady up to now only known as Chantal went to the Nyarutarama based hospital for a simple family planning procedure but unfortunately lost her life.
Its most recent woes before the most recent one started on July 10,2021 when one dissatisfied citizen went to social media and raised a concern over failure to be attended to on a medical appointment that was scheduled for 10am but instead received it at 1pm.
”When you’re given a doctor’s appointment for 10am but told there are 8 people ahead of you with NO appointment,” Lucy Mbabazi tweeted and it was to this tweet that the hospital replied that if she had another urgent program to attend after meeting the doctor, she would have asked the customer care team to assist.
The issue took a twist when the hospital told local media outlets that the patient’s complaint was misplaced and that the probe would be a good witness to the quality of service delivery and it was after this defiance from the hospital that different social media users shared their own experiences at the hospital including foreigners.
This attracted the attention of various prominent Twitter users including RDB CEO Clare Akamanzi.
”How will you change if you can’t even be humble enough to take feedback or comment after thoroughly investigating the complaints? this false confidence isn’t good for service delivery,” she said on Twitter.
In yesterday’s case after the death incidence, different Twitter users went into a frenzy as they expressed their disgust towards the continued poor services of the hospital even after an investigation into their complaints by the Ministry of Health. The hospital neither denied nor accepted the allegations and they only said, ‘’@BahoIntHospital would like to present its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Chantal.
May her soul Rest In Peace. The case is under investigation by competent authority, we shall let you know further outcome. Thank you,’’ on their Twitter account.
The Rwanda Investigations Bureau Spokesperson Thierry Murangira was contacted for a comment on the ongoing investigations about the incident and he said that a few arrests have been made and a lot can’t be communicated as of now as investigations are still on going.
“Yes! RIB has arrested Dr. Gaspard Ntahonkiriye (Gynecologist) and Dr. Alfred Mugemanshuro (Anesthesiologist) from BAHO International Hospital as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of a female patient (54 year) who died on 09 September, 2021.”
He went on to say that findings of this investigation would be communicated later.
