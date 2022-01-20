More Witnesses To Be Summoned On Rusesabagina’s Appeal Case

The High Court Chamber for International and Cross-border crimes has given green light for lawyers representing the victims of Nyabimata attack to prepare necessary documents that will allow the summoning of more witnesses in the case.

This has come after the court ruled that some of the claims on damages against Paul Rusesabagina and the co-accused were scanty and lacked enough backing of concrete evidence.

Rene Munyamahoro, the victim’s lawyer told the court that in the previous hearing, there are some victims who were not given the demanded damages but with the presence of more witnesses, enough details on the damages will be revealed.

“Those demanding damages did not receive the amount required because they did not present enough evidence and we want the court to listen to more testimonies.”

The court responded to lawyers with a green light to go and prepare the list of the witnesses that will be heard before the court.

“The court had scheduled to hear claims of damages on the last day of the hearing, you can as well prepare and send submissions via the electronic filling, then the court will summon them,” Francois-Regis Rukundakuvuga, the presiding judge said.

In the previous hearing, the compensation demanded from Nyaruguru, Rusizi, and Nyamagabe districts for compensation amounted to over Rwf1.6 billion.

During these hearings, the criminal appeals were also heard, where Emmanuel Nshimiyimana, one of the FLN members appealed that he was forcefully conscripted in the terror group out of his will, therefore his sentence has to reduce.

“I was 17 years and I was a minor at the time. I did not join with my will but forcefully recruited in the army,” he told the court.

Mark Nzeyimana also said he has never been among the ring leader of the FLN. However, the court reminded him that the prosecution had accused him of having been caught sending commodities to soldiers, which indicates his role in participating, preparing and organizing the terror attacks.

The court tried and convicted Paul Rusesabagina and other 20 co-accused to 25 years in prison.

The court convicted them on charges of treason, murder, arson, and belonging to a terrorist organization.