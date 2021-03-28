Health
Over 347,000 Eswatini Risk Death Through Starving
Save the Children an international organization has warned that more than 347,000 Eswatini people risk death by hunger.
The organisation revealed that of these on the verge of starvation 180,000 are children.
“The situation in Eswatini has been rapidly deteriorating and it’s finally reached a tipping point. One-third of the country is going hungry, and hundreds of thousands of children are suffering as a result,” Dumisani Mnisi, the NGO’s executive director in Eswatini was quoted as saying in the statement.
“Many of them have seen their parents lose jobs as a result of COVID-19 mitigation measures. Others have seen their harvests affected by erratic weather in 2020. The combination has led to needs like we have never seen in recent memory,” read the statement.
Being in urgent need of humanitarian support, over 347,000 people are adversely affected by the pandemic, with 60,000 “experiencing emergency levels of hunger, meaning that without immediate action, they could face starvation or even death,” Save the Children voiced.
Eswatini an absolute monarchy has seen over past months a rapid deterioration in food availability due to COVID-19-related job losses, high food prices, as well as erratic rainfall, leading to a poor harvest at the end of last year, it said.
At least 31% of Eswatini’s population are now “suffering from the food crisis, a markedly worse situation than the last hunger assessment in 2019 when 18% of the population was experiencing severe hunger,” the humanitarian group explained.
Save the Children directed an urgent call on donors “to release funds to support the emergency response and stave off a hunger crisis.”
It also called on the international community to take action to handle the issue.
“We are calling on the international community for support as we rally together to face this challenge,” Save the Children urged.
Science
Singapore Hosts 5th Annual Biologistics World Asia Event
Singapore is hosting the 5th edition of the Annual Biologistics World Asia event that brings together industry captains in the Asia-Pacific region.
This event scheduled for March 16-17th focuses on logistics and supply chain of bio-pharmaceuticals!
According to organizers, this event will bring 150+ high-profile attendees together to discuss, debate and brainstorm on the most pertinent issues affecting the biopharmaceutical logistics network.
It will be attended by decision makers who will influence the future of Asia’s healthcare logistics industry. Leverage on this year’s best marketing and sales opportunity to access the fastest growing healthcare logistics and cold chain market of the world! Your potential clients and partners are hungry for new supply chain ideas, logistic and packaging technologies and services, and they need you to make it happen.
The event is an avenue for meeting key Supply Chain, Logistics, Distribution, Procurement, Validation, & Quality stakeholders from International and Regional Biopharma, BIG Pharma, Biorepositories, CROs, Solution Providers, Academic & Research Institutes and Government & Regulatory bodies across Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and China.
This annual event is prepared from a concept that most of the biopharma companies are looking at improving the effectiveness and efficiency of their quality efforts by crafting and implementing a comprehensive program that takes the entire supply chain into account, from the materials provided by key vendors to production, packaging, disposition, and distribution.
Biologistics World Asia seeks to tackle all these challenges and introduce new perspectives in today’s fast evolving cold chain environment by bringing together key opinion leaders, rising players and market experts to discuss, debate and brainstorm on the most pertinent issues.
some key speakers include; DR. RAJ SHANKAR GHOSH Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, CLEO KONTORAVDI Imperial College London, Andreas Weiller of Novartis, Prof. Mazen Hassanain of SaudiVax, Swapank Jana of Serum Institute of India, Rakesh Vyas of PT Sanbe Farma, and Ujwala Vilas Salvi of NUCLEON Therapeutics LLP among several others.
Health
Tanzanian Opposition Leader Questions President Magufuli’s Whereabouts
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu questioned President John Magufuli’s whereabouts, as speculation swirled on social media that he’s fallen ill and been admitted to hospital.
President Magufuli, 61 was last seen in public on February 24 during a tour of the commercial hub, Dar es Salaam, where he inspected projects and addressed public gatherings.
He was scheduled to attend a virtual heads-of-state summit for the East African Community regional bloc on February 27, but was represented by Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan. “The president’s well-being is a matter of grave public concern,” Lissu said in a tweet Tuesday.
He cited public announcements of previous Tanzanian leaders’ illnesses, before asking: “What’s it with Magufuli that we don’t deserve to know?” Tanzanian presidency spokesman Gerson Msigwa and government spokesman Hassan Abbasi have remained non committal.
Lissu’s remark came after FichuaTanzania, a human rights group, reported that Magufuli traveled to neighbouring Kenya to receive treatment at a hospital in the capital, Nairobi. It urged Tanzania’s government to provide an official comment on the report.
Kenya’s The Nation newspaper reported that an African leader had been admitted to a Nairobi hospital.
It said it could not reveal his name as government officials from both Kenya and the leader’s home nation had declined to provide official confirmation.
Nairobi Hospital Chief Executive Officer James Nyamongo was unavailable for comment when Bloomberg called his office Wednesday morning. Kenya’s State House spokeswoman, Kanze Dena, didn’t answer a call seeking comment.
Bloomberg
Health
Raila Odinga Hospitalised
Kenya’s main opposition leader Raila Odinga has been admitted to the Nairobi Hospital with general fatigue and body aches, his family has said.
In an interview with local media, Oburu Odinga- the former Prime Minister’s elder brother- said there was no need for alarm.
Oburu claimed that as of Tuesday night when he left the hospital, the results of a medical test which included a Covid-19 test were not yet in.
While watering down claims that the ODM leader had contracted Covid-19, Oburu said the 2022 presidential hopeful had not exhibited any symptoms that pointed at a respiratory disease.
“I was there with him last night, but the medical tests had not come back on Covid-19 but from what I observed, he did not have breathing complications or chest pains, just general fatigue and body aches,” Oburu told media.
