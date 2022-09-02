There have been at least 19 attempted assassination in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine since the invasion.

Many assume these are political killings ordered by Kyiv to deter collaborators and undermine Moscow’s political integration plans, experts said that some could have been part of local power struggles or business disputes.

Alexei Kovalev (pictured above) was found Sunday shot to death in his home in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian town of Hola Prystan.

Nearby lay his girlfriend, reportedly badly injured with stab wounds to her neck, and a Mossberg pump-action shotgun.

Prior to Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February, Kovalev was a deputy in the Ukrainian parliament and a member of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Servant of the People party — but, after much of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region was seized by Russian troops in the first weeks of the invasion, he switched sides.

Appointed the deputy head of the Moscow-installed administration in Kherson, Kovalev appeared to have been murdered for working with Russia.

The tempo of such killings in Russian occupied Ukraine has risen in recent weeks as the Kremlin looks to accelerate the political integration of occupied Ukraine into Russia and Kyiv pushes forward with an offensive to retake land around the strategic city of Kherson.

Kovalev was also closely involved in the agricultural business for which southern Ukraine is famous, reportedly playing a key role in arranging shipments of Ukrainian grain to Russia after the invasion.

Kovalev met top Kremlin official Sergei Kiriyenko, who oversees occupied Ukrainian territory, in June, after which he posted on Facebook: “Russia is here seriously and forever!” Two weeks later, he survived a car bombing.

Perhaps the most exotic assassination attempt so far, took place in early August when the Moscow-appointed head of Kherson region Vladimir Saldo — Kovalev’s boss — was apparently poisoned.

Saldo, 66, a former Kherson mayor and local businessman, was transferred to a Moscow hospital after reportedly eating a meal prepared by a new cook and Russia’s Defense Ministry said he may have ingested a nerve agent.