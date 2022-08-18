Details emerging from North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo indicate that the MONUSCO base in Butembo has been closed according to Governor Lt.Gen. Ndima Kongba Constant.

Governor Lt.Gen. Ndima made the announcement on Thursday during a press conference.

He called on Congolese in the area to exercise restraint while specifying that the few agents as well as the MONUSCO equipment which still remain in town will be evacuated.

“We assure you that MONUSCO has already left. For the equipment and some staff who are still in the city, we will meet with MONUSCO teams to see how to evacuate them. When we are going to evacuate them, they will be supervised by agents of the defense and security forces. When they come out, I see no reason for more violence and unrest in our town of Butembo,” said the governor of North Kivu.

Recall that the closure of the MONUSCIO base in the city of Butembo comes after violent demonstrations against this UN force. During these demonstrations, ten civilians and three UN soldiers died in Butembo.