Connect with us

CORONA VIRUS

Moderna to Invest U$500 million Plant In Kenya

CORONA VIRUS

Britain's Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive For Covid-19

CORONA VIRUS

People Aged 80 or Above Should Get Second Booster Shot

CORONA VIRUS

Abolish Covid Certificate Travel Rule, Says African Airlines Association

CORONA VIRUS

Confusion Surrounding Full Vaccination Explained

CORONA VIRUS

Rwanda Resuces Time For Booster Vaccine Jabs To Three Months

CORONA VIRUS

Rwanda Recieves More 314,730 doses of Covid Vaccine

CORONA VIRUS

Rwanda To Vaccinate Children 5-11 Years’ Old

CORONA VIRUS

EU Approves New Jab to Battle Omicron Variant

CORONA VIRUS

Rwanda Tightens COVID-19 Measures, Cancels Social Gatherings, Weddings, And Parties

CORONA VIRUS

Moderna to Invest U$500 million Plant In Kenya

Published

11 hours ago

on

Moderna, an American biotechnology firm said it expects to invest about U$500 million in the Kenyan facility and supply as many as 500 million doses of mRNA vaccines to the African continent each year.

It also has plans to start filling doses of its Covid vaccine in Africa as early as 2023, following a deal with the Kenyan government.

“We are pleased to partner with Moderna in the establishment of this mRNA manufacturing facility to help prepare the country and our sister states on the continent through the African Union to respond to future health crises and stave off the next pandemic,” President Uhuru Kenyatta said after announcing the deal.

“Moderna’s investment in Kenya will help advance equitable global vaccine access and is emblematic of the structural developments that will enable Africa to become an engine of sustainable global growth.”

Moderna’s announcement comes amid mounting pressure on biotech firms to share their expertise with manufacturers in countries that desperately need more coronavirus vaccine doses. President Kenyatta has previously led the calls among African leaders.

Moderna’s Covid vaccine brought in $17.7 billion in sales in 2021 and has been cleared for use in over 70 countries including Kenya.

“Battling the Covid-19 pandemic over the last two years has provided a reminder of the work that must be done to ensure global health equity. Moderna is committed to being a part of the solution and today, we announce another step in this journey – an investment in the Republic of Kenya to build a drug substance mRNA manufacturing facility capable of supplying up to 500 million doses for the African continent each year,” Moderna chief executive Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.

The company is developing several other vaccines based on mRNA technology, including for respiratory syncytial virus, HIV and shingles.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?