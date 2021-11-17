Cabo Delgado
Moçambique Creates Special Force To Replace Foreign Troops
Moçambique has quickly created a new elite special force that will replace foreign troops once they exit the country in a yet to be announced period.
The new special force of elite soldiers and police signals a further toughening of the government’s crackdown in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.
This new special composite force is trained by Rwandan experts. It will respond to kidnappings and terrorism in the country.
General Commander of the Moçambiquan police, Bernardino Rafael said at the launch of this force, “We are aware that the fruit of this training will not appear in six months, but the important thing is to be prepared for the future.”
More than 3,100 mainly African forces, led by a heavy Rwandan contingent, are deployed to northern Mozambique, and the government says it has regained control over most of the region.
Moçambiquan and Rwandan forces notched up a major victory in August, when they drove the fighters out of their de facto headquarters in the port city of Mocimboa da Praia.
The new force is meant to replace the foreign troops once they return home.
However, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda who visited Moçambique in September, said, “The work done so far cannot stop here. We now have another task which is to continue rebuilding and protecting this country.”
Rwanda’s contingent of 1,000 soldiers is the biggest foreign force in resource-rich Cabo Delgado, which is the site of a U$20 billion liquefied natural gas project operated by French energy giant Total.
Meanwhile, in August, Moçambiquan peace and security expert Calton Cadeado criticized the national government’s inability to defend itself against outside and domestic threats, He said it could cause long-term problems if Moçambique’s security forces do not manage without outside help.
“Foreign missions will have to leave Moçambique sooner or later, and we will have to defend ourselves,” says Cadeado. Therefore, he said, Moçambique needs an exit strategy for foreign forces and especially one for Rwanda’s departure.
Rwandan troops arrived in July on a mission that was initially meant to last three months. However, recently President Kagame said it would be up to Moçambique to determine how long Rwandan troops should stay.
Meanwhile the Southern African Development Community’s mission in Mozambique, said, terrorism is still a major threat in Mozambique.Therefore, southern African troops will remain for an “undetermined period until the situation on the ground is under control”.
World Bank Issues U$100M to Rebuild Cabo Delgado
Over U$100 million has been set aside by the world bank for immediate reconstruction of Cabo Delgado a province in Northern Mozambique that has been liberated from al-Shabab insurgents.
“With the recently reconquered areas, we have realised that there are many people who want to return to their areas of origin. But they cannot return without the basic conditions being in place. As a result, we have an additional 100 million dollars for support,” said Idah Pswarayi-Riddihough, World Bank Country Director for Mozambique.
She adds that the new World Bank support comes on top of a first donation (also totalling U$100 million), announced in April and which was earmarked for the Northern Integrated Development Agency (ADIN), which is promoting social and economic projects for youth inclusion across northern Mozambique.
The new donation, which is expected to be disbursed in January, the World Bank wants the money to be invested in the reconquered areas in the north of the province, and psychosocial support, reconstruction of public buildings and restoration of basic services are among the priorities.
The Reconstruction Plan for Cabo Delgado, approved in September by the Mozambican government, is budgeted at U$300 million, of which almost U$200 million is earmarked for the implementation of short-term actions, which include restoring public administration, health units, schools, energy, water supply, amongst other aspects.
Rwanda in July deployed in Cabo Delgado a 1,000-strong army/police joint force to pursue the al-Shabab insurgents.One month later, the Rwandan troops had liberated most parts of Cabo Delgado.
For the past four years, insurgents have controlled this part of Mozambique. These insurgents have been raiding villages and towns, killing more than 3,306 people – half of them civilians – and displaced at least 800,000 from their homes.
Rwandan President Paul Kagame recently flew to the provincial capital, Pemba Mozambique.
“You have done great work alongside Mozambican troops. You sacrificed and endured days and nights in the scorching sun, heavy rains,” President Paul Kagame said.
“The work done so far cannot stop here. We now have another task which is to continue rebuilding and protecting this country,”he adde.
For his part, Nyusi called Rwandan troops “real heroes”, adding that Mozambique’s “soldiers are forever indebted to you and we look forward to continuing rebuilding the lives of our citizens for the better”.
Since July, an offensive by government troops with support from Rwanda, later joined by the Southern African Development Community (SADC), allowed for an increase in security, recovering several areas where there was rebel presence, including the town of Mocímboa da Praia, which had been occupied since August 2020.
President Paul Kagame in Mozambique
Rwandan President Paul Kagame has today kicked off his two-day working visit in Pemba, Mozambique. The visit will end tomorrow September 25.
On his first day, President Kagame is expected to address close to a thousand members of the Rwanda Defense Forces and the Rwanda National Police who are currently in the country and working with the Mozambican Armed Defense Forces (FADM) and forces from the Southern African Development Community (SADC)
Rwandan joint forces are currently deployed in Cabo Delgado Province in North-Eastern Mozambique where they have been successful in liberating several key towns from terrorist groups in collaboration with the Mozambican Armed Defense Forces.
Among the liberated towns is Mocimboa de Prala.
On his working visit, President Kagame will hold a tete-a-tete meeting with his Mozambican counterpart Filipe Nyusi after which a bilateral meeting with their delegations will be held.
The two Presidents will as well witness the signing of various bilateral agreements and address a joint press conference.
Tomorrow, President Kagame will, together with Filipe Nyusi attend a Military ceremony for Armed Forces Day at the Pemba Municipal Stadium.
Mozambique Government Hails Operations By Joint Troops in Cabo Delgado
The Mozambican government has expressed its satisfaction with the advances made by the joint troops in the northern operational theatre, in Cabo Delgado province.
Intense fighting is ongoing in the province plagued by terrorists that have been in control since October 2017.
The minister of National Defence, Jaime Neto made the remarks on Monday in the capital Maputo during the launch of the commemorative week of the Day of the Armed Forces of Defense of Mozambique, which will reach its highest moment on the 25th of September this year.
“The result on the ground is positive. You are seeing the commitment of the Mozambican Defense Armed Forces and the friendly forces on the ground. Persecution is strong but, for us, it satisfies the pace at which things are happening,” the minister said.
He warned that it is still too premature to speak of a possible victory, but he assures that the troops continue to improve their combat strategies, with a view to consolidating the progress on the ground, cornering the terrorists who are currently scattered in some points in the areas of conflict.
However, Jaime Neto noted that there are still many challenges in the northern operational theater, but with the support of foreign troops, including the Southern African Development Community (SADC) alert force and the Rwandan army, enemies are losing ground.
For liberated areas, the situation allows the safe return of displaced populations to their villages.
“As you know, the force is already far from the starting point. For example, we have already left the Awasse area, covering the whole of Mocímboa da Praia, as far as Palma,” he stressed.
As part of the commemorations for the week of September 25, the minister urged the FDS to give all its efforts to the elimination of terrorism in Mozambique and the actions of the self-proclaimed Junta Militar da Renamo, the largest opposition party, which constitute the largest threats to security and sovereignty.
In turn, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces for the Defense of Mozambique (FADM), Joaquim Mangrasse, assured that the Mozambican forces will continue to fight on land, sea and air to protect the territorial integrity and security of the people.
