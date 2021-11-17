Moçambique Creates Special Force To Replace Foreign Troops

Moçambique has quickly created a new elite special force that will replace foreign troops once they exit the country in a yet to be announced period.

The new special force of elite soldiers and police signals a further toughening of the government’s crackdown in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

This new special composite force is trained by Rwandan experts. It will respond to kidnappings and terrorism in the country.

General Commander of the Moçambiquan police, Bernardino Rafael said at the launch of this force, “We are aware that the fruit of this training will not appear in six months, but the important thing is to be prepared for the future.”

More than 3,100 mainly African forces, led by a heavy Rwandan contingent, are deployed to northern Mozambique, and the government says it has regained control over most of the region.

Moçambiquan and Rwandan forces notched up a major victory in August, when they drove the fighters out of their de facto headquarters in the port city of Mocimboa da Praia.

The new force is meant to replace the foreign troops once they return home.

However, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda who visited Moçambique in September, said, “The work done so far cannot stop here. We now have another task which is to continue rebuilding and protecting this country.”

Rwanda’s contingent of 1,000 soldiers is the biggest foreign force in resource-rich Cabo Delgado, which is the site of a U$20 billion liquefied natural gas project operated by French energy giant Total.

Meanwhile, in August, Moçambiquan peace and security expert Calton Cadeado criticized the national government’s inability to defend itself against outside and domestic threats, He said it could cause long-term problems if Moçambique’s security forces do not manage without outside help.

“Foreign missions will have to leave Moçambique sooner or later, and we will have to defend ourselves,” says Cadeado. Therefore, he said, Moçambique needs an exit strategy for foreign forces and especially one for Rwanda’s departure.

Rwandan troops arrived in July on a mission that was initially meant to last three months. However, recently President Kagame said it would be up to Moçambique to determine how long Rwandan troops should stay.

Meanwhile the Southern African Development Community’s mission in Mozambique, said, terrorism is still a major threat in Mozambique.Therefore, southern African troops will remain for an “undetermined period until the situation on the ground is under control”.