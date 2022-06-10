Mobile Money Rwanda Ltd (MoMo Rwanda) has introduced MoMoBusiness (MoMoBiz), a web portal that empowers businesses and merchants of all sizes to digitalize their transactions with MoMo. MoMoBiz offers businesses an integrated platform where they can now seamlessly make bulk payments for salaries, suppliers, bills, airtime in addition to collecting payments via MoMoPay.

MoMo Rwanda currently serves over 3.8 million customers and over 51,000 merchants with various mobile money products and services.



The launch of MoMoBiz serves to widen the array of services in use by merchants and businesses who currently use MoMo.

Merchants and businesses using MoMoPay have in the past raised the need to have an end-to-end solution that allows them, amongst others, the visibility of all transactions, the ability to make bulk payments while also being able to pay bills seamlessly.

MoMoBiz serves as this single interface that will improve the efficiency and productivity of these businesses.

Speaking at the launch of the MoMoBiz, Chantal Kagame, Mobile Money Rwanda Ltd Chief Executive Office said “MoMoBiz is a product that we’ve been looking forward to launch for a while now.

We can now confidently say, gone are the days where business owners have to count bundles of cash, keep piles of daily transaction books, and ensure the cash counter is safely locked.

MoMoBiz relieves our partners of that and provides a seamless platform for them to transact, buy goods and pay salaries, all at a click of a button.

Let’s not forget the convenience of having all this critical information at their disposal everywhere they go.”

All business owners are encouraged to join MoMoBiz, which is not limited to MoMo merchants, to improve the efficiency of their cash operations. To register, clients are required to upload their RDB certificate, TIN number among other documents via the MoMoBiz platform found at www.momobusiness.mtn.co.rw.

“MoMo Rwanda is committed to providing easy to access and convenient products and services with the aim of propelling financial inclusion across the nation and promoting the country’s cashless agenda. Our mission is to provide digital solutions for Rwanda’s progress,” concluded Kagame.