Missing Nigerian Air Force Jet Found Crashed

The Nigerian Air Force has announced it has discovered its missing jet days after it disappeared from radar while in action attacking rebel bases.

Details indicate that the missing Alpha jet was discovered to have crashed at Abba-Jille in Konduga LGA of Borno State.

In actual Geographical terms, the crash location is approximately 30Kms outside Maiduguri, the Borno State capital in the North East of Nigeria.

Sources said that “The fighter jet was seen flying around Goni Kurmiri and Njimia villages after attacking terrorist locations at the Sambisa axis.”

However, there is no information yet about what became of the pilot and the co-pilot, that is, whether they were taken prisoners of war or parachuted into safety.

The plane was reported to have lost contact with the radar on Wednesday evening, according to Air Force spokesman, Commodore Edward Gabkwet.

He said the plane lost contact with radar in Borno State, while on an interdiction mission in support of ground troops.

“The mission was part of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North East.

“The loss of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 p.m. on 31 March 2021. Earlier Friday, the Air Force had said that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) “that went off the radar with 2 crew members on board on 31 March 2021 might have crashed.”

It said, “The cause of the crash as well as the whereabouts of the 2 pilots remain unknown,” it said in a statement signed by Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet.

“The pilots are Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele. Extensive search and rescue efforts are still ongoing by NAF surveillance aircraft as well as NAF Special Forces and Nigerian Army troops on the ground.”

