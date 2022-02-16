Miss Sonia in Rwanda For Major Environmental Project

Sonia Rolland Rwandan-French actress and was Miss France 2000 has said she is currently in Rwanda for what she terms as a major environmental project.

“D-1 and back in Rwanda for a major environmental project. I will tell you more in the next few days…,” Sonia said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The short statement in French, ” J-1 et de retour au Rwanda pour un projet environnemental d’envergure. Je vous en dirai plus dans les prochains jours…” was accompanied with four pictures, two of herself including one in a mouth watering, tantalizing bikini seated on a lake shore while other two photos showcase beautiful scenery of Rwanda.