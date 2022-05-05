The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) is charging Dieudone Ishimwe aka Prince Kid, the Miss Rwanda proprietor with three accounts of rape, sexual harassment and soliciting sexual favours from contestants.

RIB Spokesperson Dr. Thierry Murangira told Taarifa in an exclusive interview that the suspect’s charge shit was submitted to prosecution yesterday on May 4, 2022.He said that the preliminary investigation identified three crimes; rape which is punishable by a term of imprisonment of between 10-15 years, soliciting or engaging in sexual activity punishable by imprisonment of between 5-7 years and sexual harassment punishable by a term of imprisonment of between 1-2 years.

“He is suspected of having done so on several occasions to some of the Miss Rwanda contestants,” Dr. Murangira said.

Ishimwe was arrested on April 25, 2022, ending a ten year-long public outcry that demanded an investigation into accusations of sexual harassment reported in the beauty pageant annual activity.

Dr. Murangira revealed that RIB started investigation about Miss Rwanda pageant accusations two years ego.

“RIB is authorized by the law to initiate investigation on own motion or on complaint. RIB started investigation about Miss Rwanda pageant since 2019,” he said.

There are some examples that pushed RIB to keep on following up with Miss Rwanda event,

For instance, in February 2019, there was an article in a local tabloid claiming that a contestant had offered sexual favours to secure to the crown.

In 2020 also, an online television ran a story that Miss Rwanda was characterized by episodes of sexual harassment.

In March, 2021, a Youtube channel published another story saying “Ruswa muri Miss Rwanda (corruption in Miss Rwanda).”

“All of this has been taken into consideration by RIB to continue investigating Miss Rwanda event until 2022, when Ishimwe Dieudonne the director of Rwanda Inspiration Backup was arrested,” the RIB Spokesperson said.

Taarifa understands that RIB interviewed various people who were found helpful in the investigation and up to date, the investigation is still ongoing.

RIB is encouraging other people who are willing to help in this investigation to come forward but also encourage other victims who have been abused in one way or another to go to RIB for help.

“Sexual harassment will never come to an end if there are people who hide, or are afraid of telling

their stories. We request them to openly approach RIB,” Dr. Murangira said.

Cyber bulling

RIB requests victims who may have been sexually abused and fearfully remained silent, to have

courage and approach RIB to file their complaints because these crimes will not end if the perpetrators go unpunished.

RIB warns social media users to ethically use these platforms and stop bullying sexually harassed

victims for filing their complaints, that reporting violence/abuse should be an act of praise not an act

of shame.

Cyber bullying victims is not only a misconduct but also a crime because it obstructs the investigation and it is punished by law, RIB said in a statement.

The call came after a social media frenzy following a revelation about sexual harassment by one of the contestants