Three weeks down the road and you are on a home-made menu. There is nothing wrong with that, but you might have gotten tired and you feel like you miss certain meals from your favorite restaurants.

If you can afford it, just give them a call and place an order, thank God some of them are still working, but on demand. That aside, generally some meals are better for delivery than others, mostly because of how they are prepared and served.

Meals like pizza, steak or fried chicken are undoubtedly easy and favorable for deliveries. In times like these, as we battle #COVID-19, food deliveries are essentials as we stay in our home to save life.

Here some recommendations.

Grills

At some point, we all miss grills and most especially well prepared eateries such as brochette, good juicy steamy steak. Some are a bit pricey, but affordable ones are also available. Some restaurants take all kinds of orders ranging from fish brochette, beef and goat broachtes.

Salads

Places like Café Camellia, Java, and a few hotels like Ubumwe Grand Hotel can prepare delicious salads. A Camellia Chef salad for example with tomato, onions, cucumber, grated carrots garnished with boiled eggs cheese and served with mayo vinaigrette can save you from the craving.

Meat stew ( with pilau, mizuzu, fries, etc)

Taking a break from your kitchen can revive your mood and make a day pass by without having to worry about the dishes and the cooking. With a mention on their menu of the day for particular days, Tania’s cuisine & lounge for example offers, like a few other restaurants, meat stew, with pilau rice, smoked fish and fried potatoes, perfect orders for delivery.

Pizza and burgers

Oh, dear, this can be very tempting and at the same time provoking. Missing Pizza or a juicy monster burger can be one of the most disturbing moments. First of all they are very difficult for an ordinary home to make. Just save your cravings and place an order. Java, 360 Degrees, Marriott Hotel, Italian Sole Luna and others of your choice should be able to come to your rescue. Well, admittedly, we all miss a little touch of the good chefs.

Fruits

We all know this. You need fruits and vegetables as sources of vitamins and minerals. They help strengthen our immune system. You all already know that. Now, if there are no fruits in your neighbourhood, you can still make an order. Call for a special delivery very first without the hustles of shopping. Simple fruit cuts, fruit Macedoine are all good choices from various restaurants to get delivered to you.

Write to us and make other recommendations.