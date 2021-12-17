National
Minister Gasana Convenes ‘Police High Council’ Meeting
Internal Security Minister, Alfred Gasana, this Friday December 17, chaired the ‘Police High Council’ and commended the force’s efforts, commitment and capabilities in maintaining safety and security in the country.
Police High Council is the Rwanda National Police (RNP) supreme organ bringing together the leadership, heads of departments and territorial units, which convenes quarterly to review the force’s policing strategies and to lay out priorities to be undertaken to further improve security and professionalize the force in line with the evolving policing landscape.
The Council was also attended by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza and Deputy IGPs; Felix Namuhoranye of Operations and Marie Chantal Ujeneza of Administration and Personnel.
Minister Gasana said that the Council provides an opportunity to discuss and give a new line to the RNP responsibilities and security priorities.
“Success is a result of effective strategic frame work, commitment, discipline resilience, professionalism and further building capabilities. You have set that line, continue to build from it to serve to the best of the people’s expectation,” Minister Gasana said.
He added: “International organizations rank Rwanda among the safest countries around the world and the role of Rwanda National Police for this achievement is tremendous and recognized by Rwandans and friends of Rwanda. Do not lean back.”
Minister Gasana also commended the role of RNP in the enforcement of government Covid-19 prevention directives and called for continued efforts to contain its spread adding that it will be defeated if such efforts are mantained.
He further reassured the government’s continued support to overcome the any identified challenges.
IGP Dan Munyuza highlighted that steady measures have been set to maintain security and the Council provides an occasion to assess different strategies ahead of the festive period.
“Police will not cease its operations to maintain security and law enforcement across the country and proactive measures have been set,” IGP Munyuza said.
Enforcement of government directives against the pandemic, he added, will continue to be strengthened in partnership with other relevant institutions and community policing groups.
IGP Munyuza thanked the national leadership for supporting RNP in capacity building and infrastructure development. He added that Police will further build the capacity in its all policing disciplines to enforce law and order, and prevent crimes despite some challenges.
The Council attracted over 200 officers including commissioners, commanders of units, regional and district commanders, seniors and junior officers as well as representatives of Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) from all territorial and specialized police units and was held in strict adhering with the Covid-19 prevention guidelines including the negative test-results for every participant.
Is Rwanda Contented With Ugandan Envoy Maj.Gen. Robert Rusoke?
A man who formally headed the Joint Chief of Staff of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) between 2005 and 2012 is now the new Uganda’s High Commissioner to Rwanda.
Maj.Gen. Robert Rusoke a retired senior military officer also served as Uganda’s Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan since 2012.
His appointment to head the Uganda embassy in Rwanda could signal a new chapter in the relations between the two countries that have been navigating complex diplomacy for the past three years.
For the first time, Uganda’s choice of a high ranking military officer as its ambassador to Rwanda, diplomacy pundits argue that this contents Rwanda.
Rwanda has always desired to engage with Ugandan diplomats that deeply understand the historical background of their relations. Out gone High Commissioner Oliver Wonekha remained a low-key person to an extent that she rarely made it to Rwanda and Uganda media headlines even at the time of escalated political tensions in 2019 and 2020.
Therefore appointment of Maj.Gen. Robert Rusoke makes Rwandans contented because foremost he has direct communication to President Yoweri Museveni, and minimal margin of misjudgment on contentious security matters between Rwanda and Uganda and the region.
Rwanda does not require to go through lobbyists or middle-men and fixers to project or even communicate her interests, concerns and needs to the Kampala establishment.
Tensions between the two countries have hardly been addressed at several regional meetings. This Prompted President Paul Kagame to directly present Rwanda’s complaints against Uganda to President Museveni.
In February 2019, Rwanda closed its common border with Uganda, and issued a travel advisory to its citizens against traveling to Uganda. Later in March Rwanda publicly accused Uganda of abducting its citizens and supporting rebels bent on overthrowing the government.
Youth Mobilised To Help Fight GBV
As the world concludes a campaign of 16 days of activism against Gender-Based Violence 2021, youths have been urged to join the efforts against GBV.
All stakeholders are encouraged to put special focus on mobilizing the growing number of young people as allies in promoting gender justice and preventing GBV on and offline.
The call was made by rights organizations AfriYAN Rwanda, Health Development Initiative (HDI) and Rwanda Men’s Resource Center (RWAMREC) and supported by the Ministry of Gender as they marked the end of the ‘Orange Campaign’, themed: “Speak Out! END GENDER BASED VIOLENCE”.
Evode Niyibizi the Country Director of AfriYAN Rwanda says, “Rwanda is lucky to have a very dynamic young generation with commitment to drive positive changes in our society. When it comes to eliminating gender related issues and GBV, putting them at the center and investing in their potentials are key towards a gender just and violence free society.”
Country Director of KOICA Chon, Gyongshik said, “The 16 days of Campaign provided us an opportunity to reflect on the emerging issues of inequality that put women and girls at risk especially in COVID 19 pandemic era. KOICA will continue to cooperate closely with the government of Rwanda and local organisations to end GBV and to contribute to achieve the global goal in Gender Equality.”
The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until 10 December, Human Rights Day.
The ‘Orange Campaign’ was organized during the 16 Days of Activism to raise awareness, boost advocacy and create opportunities for discussion about the challenges and possible solutions on how best Gender Based-Violence (GBV) can be prevented and eliminated.
Under the ‘Orange Campaign’, the three organizations conducted social media campaigns and hosted several inter-university debate competitions.
They also hosted a workshop for young influencers aimed at encouraging adolescents and youth under 35 who make up 78% of Rwanda’s population, to participate more in meaningful and inclusive policy and decision making.
Silas Ngayaboshya Director General of Gender Promotion and Women Empowerment noted, “Fighting GBV concerns us all. However, changing mindsets and attitudes that have been instilled in our society for centuries requires multiple interventions. One of those is to involve young people who can be groomed from a young age to have a more gender sensitive approach in everything that they do. While culture and religion should be respected, we must evolve, sieve through and identify which of the norms and beliefs encourage discrimination and abuse and which ones are progressive. That is the only we will win this fight.”
“Fighting GBV is a commitment that we should all sign up for and the 16 Days of Activism are not only a reminder of our responsibility but also a challenge to all of us to evaluate and check ourselves, to push for more and most importantly, to do more as individuals and institutions,” says Sylvie Nsanga a Local Gender Activist.
Uganda, DRC Claim Early Victory Against ADF Rebels
The Uganda government and Democratic Republic of Congo have claimed they have defeated the Allied Democratic Front rebels earlier than planned.
According to a joint announcement on Monday, the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and the Ugandan People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) said they have destroyed four enemy camps inside the DRC and captured 34 fighters associated with the terrorist group.
A statement issued on Monday also said 31 Congolese hostages had been freed, suggesting the ADF were also using civilians as shields against the aerial and ground raids.
Maj-Gen Leon-Richard Kasonga Cibangu, FARDC spokesman and Brig-Gen Flavia Byekwaso, spokeswoman for the UPDF, issued a joint statement assuring the public of strict adherence to international law, respect for human rights as well as the rules of engagement that state the forces will only target hideouts of the terror group.
“In order to gain the loyalty of the population and reverse the harmful propaganda instilled by the ADF and their allies, the FARDC and the UPDF have launched a vast awareness campaign and are carrying out civil-military actions, which are already bearing fruits,” the two armies said.
To coordinate the joint military field operations, Major General Camille Bombele Lohola of the FARDC has been appointed to lead the operations as the mission commander.
He will coordinate operations between the Ituri (Ituri province) and Beni (North Kivu) sectors. His mission will be to ensure that military operations proceed normally in the context of the pooling of forces and the tracking down of negative forces made up of the ADF MTM Islamists, CODECO militiamen and other armed groups operating in the Beni/Ruwenzori and Ituri areas.
President Felix Tshisekedi told DRC national assembly on Monday that some terrorist forces are also operating in other neighbouring countries. This is the case of the ADF, which especially scour the common border between Uganda and the DRC.
“So, in order to fight them more effectively, our two countries have recently agreed to pool their efforts in order to carry out joint operations against this common enemy; our parliament is duly informed. I will ensure that the presence of the Ugandan army on our soil is limited to the time strictly necessary for these operations,” he said.
