Minister Biruta Visits Rwandan Police Peacekeepers In Central Africa
The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Vincent Biruta, on Saturday, January 15, visited and briefed Rwandan Police contingents operating in Bangui under the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).
Minister Biruta, briefed officers of Rwanda Formed Police Unit One (FPU-1) and the Protection Support Unit (PSU), delivered a message from His Excellency Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Rwanda thanking them for the selfless service and job well done to represent the country in the international peacekeeping duties.
The Minister was also briefed by the contingent commanders on their core tasks, including protection of civilians, protection of UN personnel and facilities, protection of CAR government official, Special Penal Court judges and MINUSCA high profile personnel as well as escort duties, among others.
He commended all Police officers for the courage, discipline and professionalism demonstrated in accomplishing their assigned tasks.
“Your country and His Excellency the President thanks you for your sacrifice, resilience, and the commitment you continue to demonstrate in accomplishing your mandated tasks. Your professionalism demonstrate the values and the image of Rwanda, which you stand for as ambassadors,” Minister Biruta told the officers.
He further briefed them on Rwanda’s status of cooperation with other countries, which continues to improve.
Minister Biruta also updated them on Rwanda’s strengthened measures against the pandemic of Covid-19, including vaccinating all people aged 12 years and above.
More than six million Rwandans have so far been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
The Minister challenged the officers to continue to uphold the Rwandan values, maintain discipline and to always strive to raise the Rwandan flag during their tour-of-duty.
Rwanda maintains over 500 police peacekeepers under MINUSCA. The FPU-1 and PSU, each composed of 140 officers, are among the three Rwandan Police contingents deployed in CAR. Another FPU-2 contingent of 180 officers is deployed in Kaga- Bandoro in Nana–Grebizi prefecture about 400 kilometres from the capital Bangui.
The PSU is particularly charged with the protection of the SRSG, his two deputies, the Prime Minister of CAR, President of the National Assembly, Minister of Justice and the Head of MINUSCA Police Component.
Rwanda was the first country to deploy a Police contingent (FPU-1) in CAR in 2014.
Uganda Grapples With Pregnant Pupils Back To School
Uganda reopened schools after two years of waiting as the country had shutdown to prevent further spread of the deadly covid-19 pandemic.
However, it has emerged that hundreds of thousands of girls turned up at their schools pregnant triggering a lengthy debate on whether to allow them in class or keeping them away to first give birth.
“It wouldn’t be a bad idea to allow pregnant learners back to school but what picture does it give to their peers that are not pregnant? I think pregnant students should wait and give birth and then return to school after some counselling,” says Ronah Kemirembe Kazo district woman Member of Parliament.
Meanwhile, Archbishop-elect of Kampala Dr Paul Ssemogerere says learners who got pregnant during the lockdown should be given chance to complete their education. However, he cautioned schools to ensure that the learning environment is conducive and free from bullying and harassment so that these learners can freely study without being stigmatized.
“Our primary objective right now should be taking children back to school. The quality, welfare and curriculum are secondary issues. Experts predict an estimated loss of Ugshs 8bn in five years if children do not study,” said Ssemwanga Gyaviira, Buyamba County MP.
But Bishop James Ssebagala of Mukono Diocese has directed teachers in Church of Uganda-founded schools to block pregnant or breastfeeding girls from their institutions.
The bishop’s directive contradicts the Ministry of Education guidelines to accept girls who got pregnant or gave birth during the lockdown.
“All head teachers, I want to tell you that we shall not allow pregnant or breastfeeding girls in class. When all girls turn up, carry out the usual medical examination so that those found pregnant can go back and give birth they will come back after giving birth,” the bishop said.
“Imagine someone saying even breastfeeding ones should be allowed to attend class. No, this we shall not accept because our schools were started purposely not only to impart knowledge but also discipline in children. How can a teacher be teaching when a girl is giving breasts to her child?”
The government said nearly 650,000 teen pregnancies were recorded between 2020 and 2021.
Livingstone Naitema, a retired education officer in eastern Uganda’s Luuka district says, “the situation of teenage girls getting pregnant is terrible. Girls as young as 14 years are giving birth. It is a ‘babies having babies’ situation.”
Uganda with a total population of 47 million has one of the youngest populations in the world and 55% are children under 18, few of whom complete secondary education.
President Yoweri Museveni said recently that underage girls that got pregnant and gave birth during the pandemic will not be expelled from schools when they reopen.
According to a recent study from the UN population fund “a total of 354,736 teenage pregnancies were registered in 2020, while 295,219 teenage pregnancies were registered between January to early September 2021. This implies that on average, over 32,000 teenage pregnancies are recorded per month.”
Over 1.3 million Pieces Of Land Have No Owners, RMLUA Study Says
Rwanda Land Use and Management Authority has reported that over 1.3 million pieces of land are not registered.
Out of 11, 576,996 registered land, government owns 841,257 parcels, while 1,315,890 unregistered
Reasons behind the lagging of unregistered land highlighted include the death of the owners whom at the time of their death never registered, delay of transfer of ownership from individuals to the government, disappearances of unregistered owners among others.
Meanwhile, landowners had been given by December 31, 2020 to have registered their land and failure to do so, government woukd take the land.
For owners to regain their property, they have to indicate how the land was acquired, a purchase agreement, previous land tittle, and other required formalities that has to be verified by the district land centers.
During the beginning of last year, the government also took other 1,449,845 unregistered plots of land including 31,999 in Kigali; 503 274 in Southern Province, 399, 305 in Western Province; 303, 383 in Northern Province and 261 886 in Eastern Province.
Burundi’s EAC Affairs Minister in Rwanda
The Burundi government has sent a delegation to Rwanda’s capital Kigali on a special assignment to discuss with Rwandans on how to improve relations.
President Paul Kagame of Rwanda received the Burundian delegation led by Burundi’s Minister in charge of EAC Affairs, Youth, Culture and Sports, Amb. Ezéchiel Nibigira with a message from President Evariste Ndayishimiye.
“Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations,” Rwanda Presidency said on Monday.
This continued contact between Kigali and Gitega has been welcomed by various people across the region.
“It is a joy to see countries rushing to Rwanda to forge bilateral relations. Congrats to the Rwandans for this accomplishment,” said Ramès Nkulu Mwenze a social commentator.
Meanwhile another commentator Bob Manara said, “It’s time for the countries of sub-region ( CEPGL) to work as brothers in order to strengthen the bilateral and multilateral cooperation as well as to overcome the economic challenges that the sub region faces.”
Rwanda and Burundi in 2015 severed ties and have eyed each other with mistrust since.
The lengthy mistrust which started in 2015 was triggered by Burundian dissidents that tried to remove the president – the late Pierre Nkurunziza – from office.
The dissidents failed, and many fled the country. Nkurunziza then accused Rwanda of backing the failed coup and harbouring the dissidents.
Along with the dissidents, tens of thousands of other Burundians fled to neighbouring countries at that time to escape violence and unrest. Many fled to Rwanda, but some have now returned home.
Under a deal between Burundi and Rwanda brokered by the United Nations, over 7,000 Burundian refugees returned home from Rwanda by the end of 2020, and over 11,000 others registered for repatriation.
The new government under President Evariste Ndayishimiye could be destined to rekindle the relations with Rwanda although the common border remains closed on the Burundian side.
Rwanda also still maintains a closed border with its northern neighbour Uganda due to unsettled demands. Most Rwandans still suffer arbitrary arrests and torture under the hands of Uganda state security agents.
Rwanda-Burundi effort to restore ties is being treated as hope that things may return to normal between Kigali and Kampala with possibility of Kigali reopening the borders.
“This is Brilliant. Now let us get our brother, and grand dad, Museveni, to see this. Baba Yoweri, I beg, please reconcile. Please put ego aside and help the region build better, faster,” said Joseph Stanley a social commentator.
