Minister Biruta Attends Regional Meeting On Peace, Security In Cong Brazzaville

Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Vincent Biruta, is in Congo Brazzaville to attend the Economic Community of Central African meeting that is discussing peace and security in the region.

The meeting is taking place in Congo Brazzaville where it is covering topics on peace and security among other issues in the region.

The 20th meeting is attended by top diplomats and leaders with a high position in the community including His excellency Ahmad Allam-mi and African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Dr Congo’s President, Felix Tshisekedi, who is completing his tenure as the Head of the African Union is expected to hand over the chairmanship of the organization to President Dennis Sassou Nguesso of Congo Brazzaville.

Shakila Mutoni, the Director-General for Africa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the annual meeting is aimed to set the annual agenda of the organization that focuses on security and peace.

“The meeting focuses on the restoration of peace in the region and boosting economic and developmental activities.”

Moreover, diplomats tackle ways to strengthen the cooperation in restoring peace and stability in the region and a regional collaborative effort in the fight against the armed groups.

She added that the budgets of the community is also major topics of the meetings.

According to Mutoni, the Central African Republic has so far praised the community for having helped the nation to stabilize particularly Rwanda and President Paul Kagame.

The body has 11 member countries which officials say is a big market for Rwandans to trade in the wider market.

According to Umutoni, Rwanda’s membership in the regional bodies is an opportunity for any Rwandan who would want to go and trade in a country such as Angola, Cameroon, Congo, Kinshasha, Congo Brazzaville, Gabon, Guinea, Chad.

”So membership provides a bigger ground for Rwandans to trade in a bigger market,” she said.

On Monday, the Biruta also briefed the Rwandan Police operating in Bangui under the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic, where commended all police to instill courage, discipline, and professionalism in their assigned tasks.