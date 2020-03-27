It doesn’t matter if you want to kickstart your first business or generate a little extra cash on the side, there are numerous ventures and side hustles you can choose to do from the comfort of your home.

If you are tired of working for an employer and want to place your career in your own hands or simply want to boost your annual earnings, read the below advice on how to make money from home.

Become a Freelancer

Millions of people across the world have quit their 9 to 5 job to embark on a rewarding career as a freelancer. If you have specific skills you can provide to a client, you could become your own boss and generate a reliable monthly income.

For instance, if you have a flair for the written word, you could potentially make money freelance writing, and you can get started by using various platforms, such as People Per Hour, Upwork, or Fiverr.

Many small and large organizations will also pay good money for various freelance services, such as web design, bookkeeping, accountancy, or graphic design, to name only a few.

Rent a Room

If you have a spare room, basement, or a converted garage, you could potentially monetize the space each month. For example, you could advertise an empty room on the likes of HomeAway or Airbnb to prospective renters. If your home is based in a central and accessible location, you could charge a higher rate for a room within your property.

Start Your Own Business

You don’t need to possess a business degree to launch your own venture. It is, however, imperative to fill a gap in the market and have a firm grasp of your finances. Before you invest your money into the inventory, office space, or branding, you must perform market research to ensure there is a customer need for your products or services.

What’s more, you must avoid entering an oversaturated marketplace, as you will be forced to compete with more than a handful of powerful, established brands.

Profit From Your Creative Endevors

If you have a talent for baking or floristry, you could always turn this skill into a business. Many people will pay good money for a delicious, eye-catching cake, which is ideal for birthdays, anniversaries, or graduations.

Your clients could also happily order stunning floral arrangements for weddings, engagement parties, or Valentine’s Day.

However, you must expertly advertise your creations both on and offline to compete with your rivals and turn your talent into a rewarding business.

For example, you could:

Work with a web designer to build an impressive website

Advertise your services using organic and paid social media posts

Post flyers across your local area

Provide referral discounts to encourage word of mouth

So, if you want to grow your bank balance and turn your knowledge and skills into a business, you should consider the above options.

Igor Batista is a guest contributor.