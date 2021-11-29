Militiamen kill 22 During Attack on IDP camp in DRC

About 22 bodies of victims of the Sunday attack on a DRC camp of internally displaced persons have been buried in a mass grave. Residents in the area have fled for their dear lives.

According to local media reports, Codeco militiamen attacked a camp at Yivo site, located 1 km from Drodro, in the chiefdom of Bahema North. At least 22 people were killed by these militiamen.

However, the Congolese military has not yet reacted to the sunday attack and other previous attacks in less than a week after a similar incursion that killed around 20 people at another site.

“After the attack on the Yivo displaced persons center on Sunday, twenty bodies were buried in two mass graves and then two wounded who succumbed to their wounds were also buried, bringing the number of those killed to 22,” said Mambo Bapu Mance, coordinator of the Djugu Red Cross.

Meanwhile, 11 other people who were injured are continuing treatment in health facilities in Roo and Blukwa.

“Since 5:25 a.m., we had started to listen to bullets fired by these CODECO militiamen from the Walendu Djatsi and Tatsi sectors. Until then, we had buried 22 people, massacred by these militiamen,” said Jean-Marie Ngesse the leader of civil society in the Ituri region.

“I had received the message on Friday and I alerted the security services everywhere that the CODECO militiamen are preparing to attack Drodro, Blukwa and Bule. So the site has not been protected by the government. Congolese, ”he said.

Within a week, rebels from CODECO, a militia considered to be Lendu self-defense, stepped up attacks on the sites of the war displaced in Djugu territory. These sites are sometimes set on fire by the rebels. Several displaced people fled the region to places deemed secure, particularly in Mahagi territory.