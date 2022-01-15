Politics
Military Intel Diverts Ugandans From Constitution Amendment Plan
The handling and outcome of Presidential elections in Uganda last year remains shrouded in controversy which has significantly soiled the popularity of the ruling National Resistance Movement party.
All indicators show that President Yoweri Museveni will most likely seek his seventh elected term in office in 2026 after over 40 years in power. He will be aged 82 by then.
The ruling National Resistance Movement party which enjoys majority seats in the Ugandan parliament is pushing for a bill seeking to revise the voting system in the east African country.
The new system being fronted proposes to have Members of Parliament vote for the president instead of the entire adult Uganda population.
In the recently concluded presidential elections, the opposition had an upper hand based on the size of supporters at campaign rallies, clearly indicating that support for the ruling party is dwindling. The military was deployed to violently quell opposition campaign rallies.
The vote tally indicated that of 10,744,319 votes the leading opposition party fetched 35.08% of the votes and this strategically is a big threat to the ruling party in the 2026 elections. It would be prudent for the NRM party to devise a new system of voting for the president.
To ensure that this proposal sails through without a hitch, the Uganda military intelligence machinery is carefully brewing a misinformation campaign aimed at shifting public opinion on the matter and other pressing domestic issues such as poor education, health, human rights violations among others.
For example presence of Uganda military inside the Democratic Republic of Congo pursuing the Allied Democratic Front terrorists linked to Islamic state, offers a classic advantage to military intelligence to keep Ugandans distracted.
At the beginning of this week, Uganda claimed there is a new armed group in UPDF uniform planning to commit atrocities by massacring innocent civilians with the aim of making it appear that the UPDF had turned against the Congolese people.
Local Ugandan media outlets bankrolled by the dreaded Chieftaincy of Military intelligence continue claiming that Rwanda is unsettled with Uganda’s presence in DRC and are repeatedly propagating misinformation that places Rwanda in bad light.
In December last year, Gen. Abel Kandiho Uganda’s military spy chief [pictured above] flew to south Africa and clandestinely met with Rwanda renegade soldier, Kayumba Nyamwasa the leader of the P5 rebel group active in Fizi and Uvira territories in South Kivu.
Kampala has been upset by Kigali based media for exposing Kandiho’s trip which was meant to remain concealed.
Kigali accuses the Kampala establishment of backing rebels whose main goal is to destabilise the country and eject the Kigali regime. Uganda government in a counter-charge accuses Rwandan state agents of operating unlawfully in Uganda.
The borders between Rwanda and Uganda have remained closed since March 2019 as the two countries have failed to reach an agreement despite mediations overseen by Angola and DRC leaders.
DRC’s Vice President of National Assembly Resigns
Jean-Marc Kabund-a-Kabund has resigned from his position as 1st vice president of DRC’s national assembly.
The Acting President of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), announced his resignation via his Twitter account this Friday, January 14, 2022.
“On this day I make the decision to resign from my duties as 1st VP of the AN. Thus opens a new page of history, which will be written with the sweat of our brow, which will flow each day that we face bullying, humiliation and torture…”, wrote Jean-Marc Kabund.
This resignation comes 48 hours after the residence of Jean-Marc Kabund was stormed by elements of the Republican Guard (GR).
In a video that has gone viral on social networks, we see the Kabund guard police brutalize a GR soldier before taking his weapon. These incidents led some elements of the Republican Guard to ravage the house of Kabund-a-kabund.
In an address to the party members, Jean-Marc Kabund explained that the decisions that will follow such as that of his resignation are for “the interest of the fighters”.
“You know me very well. You know the struggle we waged. I am neither a traitor, nor a wheeler-dealer, nor someone who fights for his personal interest. We have all fought to bring the party to where it is today. The decisions that will follow, it should be known, it is for your interest. I would never betray you. Everything I would make as a decision is for your happiness,” he reassured.
Mali Bans All Flights From ECOWAS
Troubled Mali in west africa has closed its airspace from being accessed by Ecowas Airlines except those from outside Ecowas regional bloc.
In response to the sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (Uemoa), the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Mali said on January 10, in a press release, the closure of the country’s land and air borders with the 14 ECOWAS member states “in accordance with the principle of reciprocity”.
A decision not without consequences for the flight programs of airlines outside ECOWAS had to adapt quickly. While the Director General of Mali Airports, Colonel Lassina Togola said in an official press release on January 10 that “the flights of non-ECOWAS companies will continue to serve the country’s airports, but disruptions will be observed on the side of airlines. which pass through the ECOWAS countries for technical reasons of organizing air routes ”. In practice, the upheavals go beyond simple “disturbances”.
In 2020, Col Assimi Goïta led a group of military officers and ousted a civilian government of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.
Last year again Col Assimi Goïta removed the same government he had established claiming President Bah Ndaw and PM Moctar Ouane failed in their duties and were seeking to sabotage the country’s transition.
They were arrested hours after a government reshuffle which saw two senior army officers replaced.
Col Goïta says elections will still go ahead next year as planned.
But he ignored pleas from the UN chief, the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), the EU and the US that the president and prime minister be released without any preconditions.
Russia Military Buildup Threatens Europe’s Security Architecture
Russia is threatening Ukraine and putting into question Europe’s security architecture. This week in Brest, EU Foreign and Defence Ministers are meeting: we should be united, clear about what we want and, above all, what we intend to do.
Russia has addressed to the United States and NATO proposals on the future of security in Europe that contravene the principles of the European security architecture. They are accompanied by a military build-up on the border of Ukraine and the open threat by Russia of taking military actions if these demands are not met.
“Two things are clear: we have to come to a united EU position and we have to substantiate our role, backing it up with concrete action tracks, i.e. not just on what we think or want but on what we intend to do.”
Working with the US and NATO, the EU must now define what we can do to uphold the security order of Europe and the principles underpinning it – which are clearly under threat today.
This issue is on top of the agenda of the meeting of EU Foreign and Defence Ministers in Brest this week. Going into that meeting, two things are clear: we have to come to a united EU position and we have to substantiate our role, backing it up with concrete action tracks, i.e. not just on what we think or want but on what we intend to do.
The ambition of the Russian authorities is to challenge the political and security order born after the Cold War. Moscow wants to go back on the NATO-Russia founding act of 1997, which accompanied NATO’s enlargement to Central and Eastern Europe; the Paris Charter of 1990, which codified the principles for European security after the end of the Cold War.
There are three principles that Russia has previously accepted and that it now puts into question. The first is the right of each state to freely choose to belong, or not to belong, to an international organisation and to be a party to treaties or alliances, as recognised by the Paris Charter.
By challenging this fundamental principle, Moscow is acting as a revisionist power. In Russia’s eyes, this prohibition would not only apply to countries of the former Soviet Union but also to EU member states like Sweden or Finland.
“Russia is not merely making assertions but accompanying this with growing military pressure on the Ukrainian border and by threatening Kyiv with a new intervention unless its demands are met in full.”
The second and the third are the non-use of force and the respect for the territorial integrity of all states. Russia is violating these three fundamental principles in Ukraine, as it has already done in Georgia. And Russia is not merely making assertions but accompanying this with growing military pressure on the Ukrainian border and by threatening Kyiv with a new intervention unless its demands are met in full.
In addition, Russia wants to portray the European Union as irrelevant and push for a strategic decoupling between the United States and Europe. It also seeks our acceptance of it having a decisive influence over Ukraine and Belarus, not to mention Central Asia.
The fact that Central Asia is included in the stated perimeter of Russian security confirms that the question of NATO is a pretext, since no Central Asian state is a candidate for NATO membership.
In short, reconstituting the Soviet geopolitical glacis in Europe and trying for a decoupling between the United States and Europe could be the strategic objectives of Moscow.
They are clearly unacceptable. But why should we still discuss these with Moscow? First, because not discussing never helps. This week an initial set of discussions took place: on Monday between the US and Russia in Geneva, followed by NATO-Russia talks in Brussels on Wednesday.
The positions remain far apart but we can envisage a continuation of a series of intense, multi-layered talks and consultations in which the EU will continue to play its full part.
I have spoken with Secretary Blinken last weekend and will do so again after the Gymnich meeting, EU-NATO coordination is strong at all levels, the EEAS Secretary General Sannino spoke with US Deputy Secretary Sherman and OSCE Secretary General Schmid. During this week’s informal Foreign and Defence Ministers meetings in Brest, we will work on the EU’s precise role and contribution.
We need to come with clear positions on what we want to achieve in these discussions on Europe’s security architecture, and, even more, with clear actions and contributions.
To achieve this aim, we Europeans must be united and formulate our answer in case Russia carries out its threats to Ukraine or the wider European security order.
When it comes to substance, one can of course discuss with Russia the security arrangements in Europe and how to improve them. The first task will be to return to the general principles of the security architecture as they derive from the Helsinki Charter, the Paris Charter, the NATO-Russia agreement, or the OSCE Vienna document on confidence-building measures.
The second is the establishment of a more effective crisis management mechanism with Russia, an area in which the EU has a great deal of experience. With good faith, it should be possible to make progress in this area.
The third is the establishment of permanent and operational conflict prevention mechanisms and confidence building measures so that the conduct of all parties is not misinterpreted, particularly with regard to military manoeuvres.
When it comes to EU-Russia relations itself, EU leaders have already said that any further move against Ukraine would carry real costs and massive consequences.
In addition to adopting a coordinated set of sanctions, we should also be ready to accelerate different actions tracks within the overall framework of ‘pushing back, containing and engaging’ Russia.
We are not a military alliance but we do have ways and means to advance our security interests and that of our partners.
“We need to seize the opportunity of this crisis with Russia to strengthen our unity and determination, to defend our security interests and that of the continent as a whole.”
This includes being prepared to scale up our work on countering disinformation and cyber threats emanating from Russia; strengthening our resilience and energy security through faster development of renewables at home and greater diversification of routes and sources for imports; and stepping up our support to Ukraine and its sovereignty so that it is better able to resist Russian pressures.
Together with NATO and the OSCE, the European Union is a key player in European security. We need to seize the opportunity of this crisis with Russia to strengthen our unity and determination, to defend our security interests and that of the continent as a whole.
Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission
