Military Contigent From Netherlands Armed Forces Conducts Field Excercise In Rwanda
A contingent of 150 soldiers of the 44 Mechanized Infantry Bn from the Royal Netherlands Army are in Rwanda for a three weeks Field Training Exercise at Combat Training Centre- Gabiro from 28 November to 22 December 2021.
Today they paid respect to the victims of 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi at Gisozi Memorial.
During his address, the Royal Netherlands Ambassador to Rwanda, HE Matthijs Wolters said that the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi has clearly shown the importance of value-based leadership in the armed forces for the protection of civilians, and regrettably the consequences of a lack thereof. “Let these lessons not be forgotten” he said.
He thanked RDF for offering the opportunity for their contingent to train in Rwanda to build their skills and maintain their preparedness.
The RDF Spokesperson, Col. Ronald Rwivanga commended the strong partnership between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Republic of Rwanda in different areas including training in justice and humanitarian law and law of armed conflict as well as support in logistics for RDF peace keepers among others.
He said that the Field Exercise explains the depth of the relationship between the two Defence Forces.
Rwanda and the Kingdom of the Netherlands maintain strong military relationship dating back from a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral military cooperation between the Ministry of Defence of Rwanda and the Ministry of Defence of the Kingdom of the Netherlands signed on 14th June 2005.
Dutch Military Officers Visit Kigali Genocide Memorial
A contingent of 150 members of Netherlands Armed Forces have today been accorded a guided tour at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.
Last year a delegation of 25 Dutch Defence Attachés accredited to African Countries visited Rwanda and particularly for a four-day annual conference hosted in Rwanda.
During their stay, they visited different sites to get first-hand information on Rwanda’s history and current progress.
Rwanda and the Netherlands enjoy excellent diplomatic cooperation. In 2018, the Dutch government decided to transition its relationship with Rwanda from aid to trade.
The Netherlands’ approach to development cooperation is all about people’s rights and opportunities
RwandAir Wont Board Passengers From Zimbabwe, SA
Travelers originating from Zimbabwe and south Africa will not fly with RwandAir enroute to the United Arab Emirates.
South Africa is the origin of the latest coronavirus variant Omicron which is currently fast spreading and has so far reached Europe and Asia. Several governments around the world are instituting tight controls to prevent the spread.
The new mutation, according to health experts is potentially more transmissible.
The South African doctor Dr. Angelique Coetzee who first sounded the alarm on the Omicron variant of the coronavirus said that its symptoms are “unusual but mild” in healthy patients — but she’s worried the strain could cause complications in the elderly and unvaccinated.
“It presents mild disease with symptoms being sore muscles and tiredness for a day or two not feeling well,” Coetzee told the paper.
“So far, we have detected that those infected do not suffer the loss of taste or smell. They might have a slight cough. There are no prominent symptoms. Of those infected some are currently being treated at home.”
She described one “very interesting case” involving a 6-year-old girl. She had “a temperature and a very high pulse rate, and I wondered if I should admit her. But when I followed up two days later, she was so much better,” she said.
“What we have to worry about now is that when older, unvaccinated people are infected with the new variant, and if they are not vaccinated, we are going to see many people with a severe [form of the] disease,” she said.
The World Health Organization officially named the virus on Friday, skipping two letters of the Greek alphabet and choosing “Omicron.”
Kagame Calls On Men To Stop Violence Against Women
Men with masculine behaviors that hinder the development of women as well as their empowerment must stop it, President Kagame told a gathering in Kinshasa, DRC on Thursday.
“We must act to tackle the structural impediments and deep seated norms that fuel harmful masculinities, and cultivate positive notions of masculinity. Gender equality is much more a moral obligation. It is a right that cannot be abridged,” President Kagame said at the conference on gender, violence against women and girls and men’s conference on positive masculinity, joining other African Heads of State and Government.
He said men are the authors of violence against women and girls. Men should reverse the behaviors by taking a responsibility to speak and take action against the violence of women as well as changing their mindset.
“We must commit to tackling the negative mindsets in some men and boys that normalize violence against women and girls. Working together, we can end this scourge. Men have a special responsibility to speak out and take action,” he said.
He noted that a strong legal framework that promotes women empowerment and gender equality would be vital for women empowerment agenda to be effective.
“Women’s empowerment should be anchored in strong legal and policy framework.”
According to the UN Women, one of the key consequences of gender-based violence (GBV) in Rwanda is the drastic increase in teen pregnancies.
UN Women reports that teen pregnancies increased from 17,000 cases to 23,000 teen pregnancies in 2019.
The UN Women also adds that there are a number of unreported cases due to a culture of silence at community levels combined with patriarchal social norms and cultural beliefs.
“Thank you President Tshisekedi for the invitation to attend this very important conference on gender,violence against women and girls and the role of men in ensuring that violence against women and girls is eliminated. Africa has a role to play,” Kagame said.
Click on the following link to see amazing photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/paulkagame/albums/72157720229828970
