Military Contigent From Netherlands Armed Forces Conducts Field Excercise In Rwanda

A contingent of 150 soldiers of the 44 Mechanized Infantry Bn from the Royal Netherlands Army are in Rwanda for a three weeks Field Training Exercise at Combat Training Centre- Gabiro from 28 November to 22 December 2021.

Today they paid respect to the victims of 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi at Gisozi Memorial.

During his address, the Royal Netherlands Ambassador to Rwanda, HE Matthijs Wolters said that the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi has clearly shown the importance of value-based leadership in the armed forces for the protection of civilians, and regrettably the consequences of a lack thereof. “Let these lessons not be forgotten” he said.

He thanked RDF for offering the opportunity for their contingent to train in Rwanda to build their skills and maintain their preparedness.

The RDF Spokesperson, Col. Ronald Rwivanga commended the strong partnership between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Republic of Rwanda in different areas including training in justice and humanitarian law and law of armed conflict as well as support in logistics for RDF peace keepers among others.

He said that the Field Exercise explains the depth of the relationship between the two Defence Forces.

Rwanda and the Kingdom of the Netherlands maintain strong military relationship dating back from a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral military cooperation between the Ministry of Defence of Rwanda and the Ministry of Defence of the Kingdom of the Netherlands signed on 14th June 2005.