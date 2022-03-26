Microsoft Opens Tech Talent Hub in Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta has unveiled a new U$27 million Microsoft facility at Dunhill Towers in Westlands, Nairobi.

This facility hosts an office and labs for Microsoft’s premier engineering hub, the African Development Centre (ADC), after three years of operation in Kenya.

“As a premier centre of research and development for Microsoft, we all remain confident that you – together with our young men and women – will build a local world-class talent and create innovative technological solutions that will yield global positive impacts,” President Kenyatta said on Thursday.

According to details, this facility will house the research, design, engineering, and invocation teams as well as the Microsoft Garage, an incubation hub launched as part of the ongoing efforts to scale tech innovation on the continent.

The centre is one of the largest software engineering facilities in Africa and sets the standard for a new generation of technology hubs across the continent.

President Kenyatta said that Microsoft has also partnered with local universities and start-ups to provide training and skills to create job opportunities for over 200,000 young Kenyans in support of the digital economy.

“One of our proud achievements in developing this facility was during the construction phase when we hired over 100 builders, artisans, architects, artists, craftsmen, women groups, and other skilled and unskilled workers, all during the height of the COVID pandemic,” said ADC managing director Jack Ngare.

The investments in the centres are part of Microsoft’s ongoing plans for enabling digital transformation, bridging gaps in infrastructure, connectivity and capability while creating sustained societal impact on the continent.