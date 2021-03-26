Tech
Mercedes-Benz To Release 700km-range Electric Sedan in April
Mercedes-Benz is scheduled to unveil its new flagship model it expects to boast market-leading battery range, following through on its pledge to compete in the luxury electric-vehicle segment with top technology.
The April 15 debut of the EQS — the first Mercedes built on dedicated electric-car underpinnings — will mark a milestone for the German brand that has been criticized for taking too long to embrace EVs.
Next year, Mercedes will be making eight fully electric cars on three continents, Chief Operating Officer Markus Schaefer said.
“We boosted flexibility of all factories worldwide so that we can produce hybrids, fully electric cars and combustion vehicles everywhere, depending on customer demand and individual market developments,” Schaefer said. “It took a while for us to prepare all this, but now it’s time to deliver.”
The more than 700 km of range Mercedes expects the EQS to achieve in lab testing is another indication Germany’s automakers will have something to say about Tesla’s early domination of the EV space.
Volkswagen Group last week announced plans to become the new global sales leader no later than 2025, while BMW forecast battery-car sales will account for roughly half of deliveries by the end of the decade.
Mercedes is in the midst of a fundamental overhaul that will include a painful restructuring of combustion-engine sites that the manufacturer depended on for a century.
The revamp has culminated in parent Daimler AG’s plan to spin off its truck operation this year, the most significant strategic move since the company sold off Chrysler.
“The pace of the industry’s transformation is keeping us busy of course, but what’s really key for us now is that we deliver the physical proof points of our strategy in our factories and with our products,” Schaefer said.
The company will flank the compact EQA and EQB with the larger EQS and EQE this year, and make SUV versions of the latter two models at its U.S. factory in Alabama.
The battery range Mercedes has touted for the EQS would exceed the 412 miles that Tesla estimates for the Long Range version of the Model S.
The company provides U.S. data on its order website, which can vary from the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure used in Europe and elsewhere.
Mercedes may not have a lead for long. Startup Lucid Motors has said it will sell a version of its Air sedan that offers 517 miles of range, and Tesla has estimated the Model S Plaid+ slated for late this year will get 520 miles.
In any case, the EQS represents progress. Mercedes built its initial electric vehicle, the EQC SUV, on a tweaked combustion-engine platform with compromised efficiency. It offers about 280 miles of range.
Schaefer said that going forward, Mercedes will be able to flexibly scale up output of any kind of vehicle. He expects “a steep increase” this year for plug-ins and pure EVs that accounted for 8 percent of deliveries in 2020.
Mercedes will be able to meet demand if consumers embrace EVs faster than expected, Schaefer said.
The company has forecast that half its deliveries will be plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars in 2030.
autonews/europe
Tech
Uganda Cabinet Approves Proposal Establishing Satellite Station
Uganda is preparing to establish a Ground Satellite Station following cabinet approval on Monday of a proposal that seeks to build this ambitious station.
“This will help the country leverage space science and technology for sustainable development,” a statement from the ICT Minister, Judith Nabakooba on Cabinet decisions reads.
The first satellite station was built by President Idi Amin came to power in a 1971 coup at the Space Race climax.
In 2016, the Yoweri Museveni government sold off parts of the country’s 40-year-old earth satellite station in Arua district to scrap dealers causing an uproar among some district leaders who were not informed of the sale. Locals said they saw a truck loading the components from the 12 acre facility in Ombaci in Arua.
satellite ground stations
Satellite Ground Stations (SGS) are built for collecting and streaming remote sensing satellite data to a variety of users and applications.
This may include national weather centres such as the Bureau of Meteorology or research centres like CSIRO. Such centres collect weather and other data to provide customers and the public.
Satellite ground stations generally consist of the following main components: a reception antenna, a feed horn, waveguide, and receiver.
All typically mounted on a pedestal. Satellite Ground Stations can also be protected by a ‘radome’; the sphere used to cover the antenna.
The antenna is the eye-catching, parabolic dish. The dish shape is designed to accurately direct and reflect incoming radio waves.
However, the main purpose of the antenna is to amplify the incoming signal without adding significant noise.
The smaller antenna located at the focal point of the parabolic antenna is called the feed horn. The feed horn is used to gather the reflected signals from the dish and is transferred to a Low Noise Block (LNB).
The LNB converts the signal for further processing. Such as demodulation where the original source signal is extracted from the received carrier wave, and eventually is visualised on a computer or television.
The electromagnetic waves travelling from distant satellites are only a few trillionths of a watt by the time they reach the parabolic antenna.
The dish amplifies these tiny signals thousands of times, without distortion or noise, and focuses them on the feed at the centre.
Here, the electromagnetic waves are converted into electrical currents, and in this form, they can be amplified further by the LNB.
Finally, they are large enough to be processed by the receiver, where the 0’s and 1’s originally sent by the satellite are recovered after their long journey.
Tech
You Can Now Buy Tesla Car Using Bitcoin- Elon Musk
What began as a speculative and futuristic digital currency has turned into reality and may quickly sink into our daily lives.
Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said on Wednesday the company’s electric vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin and the option will be available outside the United States later this year.
“You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin,” he tweeted on Wednesday, adding that bitcoin paid to Tesla will not be converted into conventional currency.
The electric-car maker had last month said it bought $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency soaring.
Musk, who has been promoting cryptocurrencies through his Twitter account, had last month criticized conventional cash, saying when it “has negative real interest, only a fool wouldn’t look elsewhere.”
He had said that the difference with cash made it “adventurous enough” for the S&P 500 company to hold the cryptocurrency.
Following Tesla’s investment in bitcoin, several companies, including Uber Technologies Inc and Twitter Inc had shared their views on the cryptocurrency.
Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said the ride-hailing company discussed and “quickly dismissed” the idea of investing in bitcoin. However, he added that Uber could potentially accept the cryptocurrency as payment.
Twitter had said earlier it was still undecided in holding bitcoin, while General Motors Co said it will evaluate whether bitcoin can be accepted as payment for its vehicles.
Tech
Rwanda Should Adopt Digital Testers and Push For High Quality Milk
For Rwanda to introduce a culture of proper farming practices among Dairy farmers, digital milk testers should be introduced to accurately detect fake milk usually delivered at collection centres.
This digital Milk Tester works on the principle of photometric measurement of light scattered by the fat globules present in the milk sample. The measuring procedure follows the conventional system of dilution, mixing, homogenization and photometric measurement.
Local farmers over the years have faced a challenge of their milk getting rejected by processors due to quality and safety concerns leading to losses.
According to agriculture experts, this digital tester can help detect high bacteria load, added water and other impurities which affect quality of produce.
The equipment should also be able to test and display digitally protein, fat and sugar levels and out a receipt indicating unit rate, amount payable and other reports.
As part of the latest Milk war between Uganda and Kenya, the government of Kenya has ordered for introduction of digital machines to detect antibiotics and added water in milk in a bid to protect consumers and save dairy groups losses due to produce rejection.
Recently Kenya said that it recently rejected Uganda Milk arguing it is allegedly unfit for Human consumption.
Digital testers in Kenya will replace the cylindrical glass vessels currently dipped in milk to test impurities and that are prone to erroneous results.
“The State department of Livestock intends to purchase milk analysers to be used for testing samples delivered before mixing with the rest in the collection tanks,” read a notice published in Ministry of Agriculture website.
Kenya Dairy Board maintains use of preservatives in milk is prohibited, saying the product should only be preserved through cooling.
