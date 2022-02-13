Mercedes Benz Delivers Fully Electric EQS 580 4Matic Sedan

Mercedes Benz has taken its innovation to a high level and without disappointing has delivered its first fully electric sedan.

The EQS, the first electric luxury sedan from Mercedes, is the electric version of the luxury S-Class.

The EQS has two models, the 580 4Matic (starting at $119,110) and the 450+ (starting at $102,310). The cars share some features, such as the exterior design and battery.

The 580 4Matic (all-wheel drive), has two electric motors (one for each axle). The 450 has only one motor powering the rear wheels.

The EQS lives up to the Mercedes Benz reputation for being extremely well-built and quiet on the road.

The interior is dominated by the Hyperscreen, a 56-inch piece of curved Gorilla Glass running the full length of the dash and covering three separate OLED screens, including one just for the front passenger.

The passenger can control nondriving functions of the car such as climate control, navigation, entertainment and seat position.

The 580 can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds, and it has 516 horsepower and 631 pound-feet of torque (from the two engines combined).

It has a single-speed automatic transmission and a 107 kilowatt-hour battery that has an EPA estimated range of 340 miles per charge.

The Mercedes rep said you might get up to 70 more miles depending on how you drive, so your actual range could be a bit more than 400 miles on a charge if you don’t have a heavy foot.

Battery charging for the EQS can be slow or fast, depending on the amount of electricity you are providing.

At home, you’re going to want to install a 240-volt AC charger that will charge the EQS from 10% to 100% in 11.25 hours.

Technology

The 580′s Hyperscreen is the largest screen in any Mercedes vehicle.

The technology running the screen is called MBUX (Mercedes Benz User Experience).

The three OLED screens can control your phone, navigation, entertainment, energy management and seats.

The screens have a “zero layer” concept where there are no sub-menus.

When you press a button to make an adjustment, every option will be on one screen. You won’t get lost in sub-menu purgatory.

The EQS has 10-degree rear axle steering, which turns the rear wheels in the opposite direction of the front wheels to make a tighter turning radius.

The EQS can’t drive itself (yet), but it does include driver assistance features such as: Active distance assist, which keeps you a safe distance from upcoming cars during cruise control driving.

Active emergency stop assist (the car will stop by itself if it senses you are not paying attention to the road).

Evasive steering assist, which means the car will steer around to avoid objects in the road.

Active brake assist with cross-traffic function, which will keep you from pulling out when obstacles are detected.

Exit warning assist, which tells you if you’re about to drive into oncoming traffic.

Active lane keeping and active lane change assist, which can keep you centered in your lane or check for other cars in your blind spots when you want to change lanes.

An optional virtual reality head-up display can show you animated routing information projected onto the windshield as you drive.

The EQS has the longest list of standard and optional features I’ve ever seen.