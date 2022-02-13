Tech
Mercedes Benz Delivers Fully Electric EQS 580 4Matic Sedan
Mercedes Benz has taken its innovation to a high level and without disappointing has delivered its first fully electric sedan.
The EQS, the first electric luxury sedan from Mercedes, is the electric version of the luxury S-Class.
The EQS has two models, the 580 4Matic (starting at $119,110) and the 450+ (starting at $102,310). The cars share some features, such as the exterior design and battery.
The 580 4Matic (all-wheel drive), has two electric motors (one for each axle). The 450 has only one motor powering the rear wheels.
The EQS lives up to the Mercedes Benz reputation for being extremely well-built and quiet on the road.
The interior is dominated by the Hyperscreen, a 56-inch piece of curved Gorilla Glass running the full length of the dash and covering three separate OLED screens, including one just for the front passenger.
The passenger can control nondriving functions of the car such as climate control, navigation, entertainment and seat position.
The 580 can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds, and it has 516 horsepower and 631 pound-feet of torque (from the two engines combined).
It has a single-speed automatic transmission and a 107 kilowatt-hour battery that has an EPA estimated range of 340 miles per charge.
The Mercedes rep said you might get up to 70 more miles depending on how you drive, so your actual range could be a bit more than 400 miles on a charge if you don’t have a heavy foot.
Battery charging for the EQS can be slow or fast, depending on the amount of electricity you are providing.
At home, you’re going to want to install a 240-volt AC charger that will charge the EQS from 10% to 100% in 11.25 hours.
Technology
The 580′s Hyperscreen is the largest screen in any Mercedes vehicle.
The technology running the screen is called MBUX (Mercedes Benz User Experience).
The three OLED screens can control your phone, navigation, entertainment, energy management and seats.
The screens have a “zero layer” concept where there are no sub-menus.
When you press a button to make an adjustment, every option will be on one screen. You won’t get lost in sub-menu purgatory.
The EQS has 10-degree rear axle steering, which turns the rear wheels in the opposite direction of the front wheels to make a tighter turning radius.
The EQS can’t drive itself (yet), but it does include driver assistance features such as: Active distance assist, which keeps you a safe distance from upcoming cars during cruise control driving.
Active emergency stop assist (the car will stop by itself if it senses you are not paying attention to the road).
Evasive steering assist, which means the car will steer around to avoid objects in the road.
Active brake assist with cross-traffic function, which will keep you from pulling out when obstacles are detected.
Exit warning assist, which tells you if you’re about to drive into oncoming traffic.
Active lane keeping and active lane change assist, which can keep you centered in your lane or check for other cars in your blind spots when you want to change lanes.
An optional virtual reality head-up display can show you animated routing information projected onto the windshield as you drive.
The EQS has the longest list of standard and optional features I’ve ever seen.
Tech
Review: Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GX-R
Automobile enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting for the arrival of the Land Cruiser 300, Toyota’s all-new Land Cruiser flagship that will “go anywhere and everywhere. It is so powerful, comfortable and of-course you have to dig deep into the pockets to acquire this road monster.
The 2022 Model Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GX-R V6 3.5L Twin turbo 10-Speed Automatic is Available Now for Sale in Sahara Motors Dubai.
There are significant advances in safety, Its Sophisticated Systems for Secure Driving in Challenging Conditions, to Additional and Upgraded Active Safety and Driver Assistance Systems Provided By Second Generation Toyota Safety Sense.
The ability of the pre-collision system to help avoid an accident has been increased so it is now able to detect pedestrians and bicycle riders in the car’s path.
The New Land Cruiser 300 Adopts Additional Features Like Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Parking Support Brake, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) + Steering Vibration and Auto High Beam.
The new-gen SUV gets a completely overhauled interior The new-gen SUV gets a completely overhauled interior, starting with a standard 9.0-inch infotainment screen.
The features list now includes Apple Car Play and Android Auto integration, wireless smartphone charging, a 360-degree camera, and a head-up display.
It provides the basis for introducing new technologies, reducing weight, lowering the vehicle’s center of gravity, improving safety and enabling new designs for the exterior and interior.
While bringing new benefits in terms of body rigidity, strength and dynamic balance and helping deliver improved on-road performance as well.
The Landcruiser GX is followed in the 300 Series line-up by the GXL, VX, Sahara, GR Sport, and finally, the Sahara ZX.
Toyota is offering a choice of six variants of the LandCruiser 300 Series, with pricing starting at $89,990 before on-road costs for the entry-level LandCruiser GX, and topping out at $138,790 before on-road costs for the range-topping LandCruiser Sahara ZX.
The LandCruiser 300 Series range is powered by a 3.3-litre twin-turbo diesel V6 engine, producing 227kW of power at 4000rpm, and 700Nm of torque from 1600 to 2600rpm.
A 10-speed automatic transmission is mated to a full-time, dual-range four-wheel-drive system.
Pricing has gone up when compared with the previous 200 Series by an average of $9000, while the new flagship variants are now nearly $15,000 more than the outgoing equivalent.
The all-new LandCruiser GR Sport will sit alongside the Sahara ZX at the top of the range, with pricing for the GR Sport starting at $137,790 before on-road costs.
Tech
Pegasus Spyware Targets Journalists, Politicians
The list of people police allegedly targeted with the Israeli NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware grew much larger on Monday, with a Calcalist report claiming that a slew of politicians, ministry officials, businessmen, protest leaders, mayors and journalists had the technology placed onto their phones.
The Pegasus spyware is capable of remotely extracting information from targets’ cell phones covertly, including texts, browser history, call history and screenshots, among other information.
The new report by Calcalist claims that the police’s special operations cyber unit in SIGINT has used Pegasus for years against civilians without obtaining court approval and against the law.
The technology was used for intelligence gathering and not for gathering evidence.
According to the report, police analysts rummaged through data obtained from the phones and listened in as well.
The information was then passed on without the source of the information being mentioned, usually being explained away as a “one-time source” or “incidental information.”
Last week, Israel Police announced that it had found new pieces of evidence which “change the state of affairs” regarding the investigation into allegations that police had used wiretapping software without court approval, with a Walla report stating that while evidence had been found of possibly unapproved wiretapping, the software used was not Pegasus.
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit’s office announced on Tuesday that he had appointed a team to investigate the wiretapping allegations, to be headed by Deputy Attorney-General Amit Marari. The team will submit its findings by July 1.
The statement by Mandelblit’s office noted that additional findings had been revealed by the Police.
Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai responded to the report on Monday, saying that he has contact Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev and asked him to order the formation of an external and independent judicial review committee to examine the issue “in order to restore the public’s trust in Israel Police on the one hand and to regulate the use of technologies in Israel Police on the other.”
“To the extent that the committee finds irregularities and failures they will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” added Shabtai.
President Isaac Herzog responded to report while speaking at at the B’Sheva conference on Monday saying, “This is not an easy day.
The law enforcement system cannot be careless when it comes to following the law. We must not lose our democracy.
We must not lose our police. And certainly – we must not lose the public’s trust in them. This requires a thorough and foundational examination.”
“If these things are right then we are talking about an earthquake, acts that fit dark regimes from the previous century that we must not be like,” said Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked in response to the report on Monday.
“Mass intrusion into the privacy of many people is lawlessness that must be stopped today. An external commission of inquiry is required, not for these purposes did the police buy these software. The Knesset and the entire public deserve answers, today.”
Chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee MK Gilad Kariv also called for the formation of a state commission of inquiry into the case.
“It is not possible to be satisfied with the internal investigation team of the Justice Ministry, in part because the supervision of police action must also be examined.”
“The appointment of a retired judge to head the commission of inquiry will, by law, allow the committee to be given the powers of a state commission of inquiry – this is the necessary step at this time,” added Kariv.
Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir also called for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry, saying that those responsible must stand trial and that “this is a very serious incident and it does not matter if the tracking was carried out against left, right or social activists. Civil rights are civil rights and we need to protect them.”
Tech
Kazakhstan’s AI-Powered Among Top 10 MedTech Startups
Kazakhstan’s AI-powered software [Cerebra] for early stroke detection and faster and more accurate treatment, has been included in the list of the world’s ten most innovative projects in the field of medical artificial intelligence, according to Medtronic APAC Innovation Challenge.
This is a platform for startups and businesses run by Medtronic, a Florida-based company in healthcare technology, which is aimed at advancing innovative ideas in therapeutics and digital health, as well as introducing artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning in the field.
Cerebra is artificial intelligence software that is designed for fast stroke diagnosis and minimization of human factors while providing an internal ecosystem for data exchange and any-time remote platform access.
While stroke remains one the leading causes of death in Kazakhstan with nearly 80% of patients suffering severe complications, Cerebra helps detect cytotoxic edema on a CT scan, often hidden from the human eye.
The project, which is a participant of Astana Hub international technopark of IT startups, currently works in test mode in 17 stroke centers across Kazakhstan.
“There are only a few large companies in the world that do stroke diagnostics.
Despite the clear advantages of competitors from Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United States in terms of finance, human power, and the amount of medical data to train AI, our team is very motivated by what we can do for people.
In developed countries, mortality from stroke has been minimized, and in our country, stroke remains one of the first causes of death.
To scale the project abroad, we need to show good results in Kazakhstan, and for this, we need the support of the state,” said project founder Doszhan Zhusaupov.
At the early stage, the startup attracted investments from Quest Ventures Singapore Venture Fund and also won a $50,000 grant for the first place in Build Your Own Business competition from the Saby Foundation in 2020.
Rwandans Can Tap Into Cricket Farming
Mercedes Benz Delivers Fully Electric EQS 580 4Matic Sedan
Stromae Thrills at Victoires de la Musique Show
Mozambique: Train Destroys Truck in Malema
Buja Sans Tabou Festival Suspended For Abuse Of Burundi Sacred Drum
President Tshisekedi Squeezes Kabila Family
Russia Could Attack Ukraine ‘Any Day’ – US
Review: Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GX-R
EU Plans €20 Billion To Wrestle China in Africa
Records Broken At Beijing Olympics 2022
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
National3 days ago
FDLR in Congo Army Uniform Circles M23 Rebels Base
-
Travel5 days ago
Rwanda Now A Hot Cake In Tourism Post Covid-19 Pandemic
-
National2 days ago
President Tshisekedi Squeezes Kabila Family
-
Politics3 days ago
President Macron Feared Russians Wanted To Steal His DNA
-
Politics2 days ago
Russia Could Attack Ukraine ‘Any Day’ – US
-
Crime4 days ago
ICJ Rules Uganda Must Pay $325M For Invading DRC
-
National4 days ago
DRC: Jean Claude Bukasa Appointed New Security Advisor To President
-
Crime3 days ago
Prosecution Seeks 10-Year Imprisonment For Rusizi SACCO Whistleblower