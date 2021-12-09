Media Blackout On UPDF War Against ADF a Mistake

Recently the Uganda government showed pictures and its military representatives and those of their Congolese counterparts inking their signatures on documents establishing a joint military operation against the Allied Democratic Front rebels based in DRC.

By just tweeting and sharing real-time pictures of the agreement signing, the story was quickly picked up by various local, regional and international media houses. This triggered editorial preparations on the UPDF return to Congo.

Less than 24 hours after the signing only rumours emerged that the UPDF had hauled its tanks, locomotive artillery and an unspecified number of soldiers at the border waiting to be escorted by the Congolese military.

Hours later into the Congolese territory, the UPDF reported it had conducted dawn aerial and artillery strikes on the ADF bases. Local, regional and international media waited for any proof of the impact of aerial bombardments, there was none.

In a twist of events, other photos emerged showing log loaders and trucks loaded with wood logs and a road under construction, still upon verification some of these photos were from a west African country. This intentional information vacuum is causing mistrust of UPDF intentions inside DRC.

The Congolese military itself refused to acknowledge that the Uganda army had actually deployed inside their territory. However, a day later the Congolese police, military and defence ministry held a joint press conference and officially acknowledged the presence of the Uganda army.

A non-verified video clip emerged showing a UPDF artillery truck firing over a distant forested target. It was not proven whether the video clip was shot in DRC.

Later Ugandans on Twitter and various Whatsapp groups shared another video clip of a dozen tanks firing at a single target. But at least in this video clip, it showed inside the cockpit- there were Arab soldiers. The terrain was a desert and of course drones were used in filming the exercise – definitely this was not a UPDF tank unit and it was not inside DRC.

A Ugandan who shared this video on social media defended it saying he had gotten it from his brother, a member of the UPDF tank unit in DRC. Taarifa took a screenshot of the gunners in the cock-pit and asked him whether Uganda had Arabs in the UPDF tank units. We also asked him whether DRC is a desert terrain as shown in the video. “I think I was wrong to share this video,” he told Taarifa.

UPDF has become the first casualty of its own blackout on media. Ugandan media and Ugandans and various officials in Kampala have no dependable updates save for the radio-call updates from Maj.Gen. Muhanga Kayanja to his boss President Gen. Yoweri Museveni.

UPDF war Against ADF Is Not a domestic Matter

Speaking to various Taarifa sources in Kampala, there is a general perception that the Uganda Military thinks the hunt for ADF is a domestic matter that shouldn’t concern the regional and international community. This is a very regrettable mistake in modern warfare especially war on terror.

The recent terror attacks in Kampala and other parts of Uganda pushed security institutions in neighbouring countries on the high alert; Kigali, Nairobi, Dodoma had to quickly reactivate their intelligence systems to avert any possible dangers because the terrorists could be having sleeper cells across the region.

For the part of Kinshasha which has been conducting a protracted war against armed groups, the Kampala bombing hastened them to walk with Ugandans by quickly allowing them inside DRC to hunt down the principle ADF linked to the bombings in Kampala. This is the spirit within which the UPDF operation is viewed beyond Uganda borders- outsiders welcome the UPDF war against terrorists.

However, UPDF intentionally decided to create an information vacuum on this operation because according to the message on the wall in their situation room, they are treating it as a domestic matter.

ADF has ruined the lives of Congolese for over two decades; the same armed group has ramifications into the Rwandan armed factions based in DRC, the Ugandan rebel group ADF has been sighted in genocidal operations against Banyamulenge tribal people in Congo- therefore ADF with such a monster profile, operations against it by the UPDF cannot be a mere domestic matter.

Is The Operation Against ADF a Suspicious Matter?

Reliable sources in the Kampala corridors of power indicate that their intelligence and defence establishment are very suspicious of what is on the chest cards of the Kigali establishment as regards the UPDF presence in DRC.

The Ugandan intel aligned media outlets have for the past years portrayed Rwanda as sympathetic to Uganda’s enemies in DRC but have never shown any evidence to support their claims.

Rwanda which has on several occasions proved with evidence that Uganda government and its military have been actively coordinating, supporting, facilitating, training and hosting Rwanda’s enemies will not just ignore Uganda’s return to DRC despite the great intentions of war against ADF.

For example most FDLR, P5, FLN, RNC rebels captured alive from DRC and currently undergoing court procedure in Rwanda have revealed in their testimonies how Uganda and its military elements have been very instrumental in supporting them financially, technically and other forms with the ultimate goal of toppling the Kigali regime.

Of course Kampala’s suspicious nature against Kigali in regard to this operation definitely triggers suspicion from the Kigali establishment. If Kampala’s operation against ADF has no other ulterior motives that would injure or scratch Kigali interests then they should not view Kigali with suspicion.

UPDF should therefore invite the media (local, regional and international) on ground and guide them through their areas of operation so that they can report authoritatively on the war.

Rwanda’s deployment and successful surgical operations against Al-shabab terrorists in Cabo Delgado in Mozambique was conducted in full view and real time reporting by media. The Rwanda security force created no room for suspicion from Mozambique’s neighbours.

Taarifa will bring you realtime news on the UPDF operations in DRC.