Opinions
Media Blackout On UPDF War Against ADF a Mistake
Recently the Uganda government showed pictures and its military representatives and those of their Congolese counterparts inking their signatures on documents establishing a joint military operation against the Allied Democratic Front rebels based in DRC.
By just tweeting and sharing real-time pictures of the agreement signing, the story was quickly picked up by various local, regional and international media houses. This triggered editorial preparations on the UPDF return to Congo.
Less than 24 hours after the signing only rumours emerged that the UPDF had hauled its tanks, locomotive artillery and an unspecified number of soldiers at the border waiting to be escorted by the Congolese military.
Hours later into the Congolese territory, the UPDF reported it had conducted dawn aerial and artillery strikes on the ADF bases. Local, regional and international media waited for any proof of the impact of aerial bombardments, there was none.
In a twist of events, other photos emerged showing log loaders and trucks loaded with wood logs and a road under construction, still upon verification some of these photos were from a west African country. This intentional information vacuum is causing mistrust of UPDF intentions inside DRC.
The Congolese military itself refused to acknowledge that the Uganda army had actually deployed inside their territory. However, a day later the Congolese police, military and defence ministry held a joint press conference and officially acknowledged the presence of the Uganda army.
A non-verified video clip emerged showing a UPDF artillery truck firing over a distant forested target. It was not proven whether the video clip was shot in DRC.
Later Ugandans on Twitter and various Whatsapp groups shared another video clip of a dozen tanks firing at a single target. But at least in this video clip, it showed inside the cockpit- there were Arab soldiers. The terrain was a desert and of course drones were used in filming the exercise – definitely this was not a UPDF tank unit and it was not inside DRC.
A Ugandan who shared this video on social media defended it saying he had gotten it from his brother, a member of the UPDF tank unit in DRC. Taarifa took a screenshot of the gunners in the cock-pit and asked him whether Uganda had Arabs in the UPDF tank units. We also asked him whether DRC is a desert terrain as shown in the video. “I think I was wrong to share this video,” he told Taarifa.
UPDF has become the first casualty of its own blackout on media. Ugandan media and Ugandans and various officials in Kampala have no dependable updates save for the radio-call updates from Maj.Gen. Muhanga Kayanja to his boss President Gen. Yoweri Museveni.
UPDF war Against ADF Is Not a domestic Matter
Speaking to various Taarifa sources in Kampala, there is a general perception that the Uganda Military thinks the hunt for ADF is a domestic matter that shouldn’t concern the regional and international community. This is a very regrettable mistake in modern warfare especially war on terror.
The recent terror attacks in Kampala and other parts of Uganda pushed security institutions in neighbouring countries on the high alert; Kigali, Nairobi, Dodoma had to quickly reactivate their intelligence systems to avert any possible dangers because the terrorists could be having sleeper cells across the region.
For the part of Kinshasha which has been conducting a protracted war against armed groups, the Kampala bombing hastened them to walk with Ugandans by quickly allowing them inside DRC to hunt down the principle ADF linked to the bombings in Kampala. This is the spirit within which the UPDF operation is viewed beyond Uganda borders- outsiders welcome the UPDF war against terrorists.
However, UPDF intentionally decided to create an information vacuum on this operation because according to the message on the wall in their situation room, they are treating it as a domestic matter.
ADF has ruined the lives of Congolese for over two decades; the same armed group has ramifications into the Rwandan armed factions based in DRC, the Ugandan rebel group ADF has been sighted in genocidal operations against Banyamulenge tribal people in Congo- therefore ADF with such a monster profile, operations against it by the UPDF cannot be a mere domestic matter.
Is The Operation Against ADF a Suspicious Matter?
Reliable sources in the Kampala corridors of power indicate that their intelligence and defence establishment are very suspicious of what is on the chest cards of the Kigali establishment as regards the UPDF presence in DRC.
The Ugandan intel aligned media outlets have for the past years portrayed Rwanda as sympathetic to Uganda’s enemies in DRC but have never shown any evidence to support their claims.
Rwanda which has on several occasions proved with evidence that Uganda government and its military have been actively coordinating, supporting, facilitating, training and hosting Rwanda’s enemies will not just ignore Uganda’s return to DRC despite the great intentions of war against ADF.
For example most FDLR, P5, FLN, RNC rebels captured alive from DRC and currently undergoing court procedure in Rwanda have revealed in their testimonies how Uganda and its military elements have been very instrumental in supporting them financially, technically and other forms with the ultimate goal of toppling the Kigali regime.
Of course Kampala’s suspicious nature against Kigali in regard to this operation definitely triggers suspicion from the Kigali establishment. If Kampala’s operation against ADF has no other ulterior motives that would injure or scratch Kigali interests then they should not view Kigali with suspicion.
UPDF should therefore invite the media (local, regional and international) on ground and guide them through their areas of operation so that they can report authoritatively on the war.
Rwanda’s deployment and successful surgical operations against Al-shabab terrorists in Cabo Delgado in Mozambique was conducted in full view and real time reporting by media. The Rwanda security force created no room for suspicion from Mozambique’s neighbours.
Taarifa will bring you realtime news on the UPDF operations in DRC.
Business
PPC Africa Sustainability Model: CIMERWA’s Corporate Social Investment
One of the most prominent trends amongst corporates in recent years is the growing focus on Corporate Social Investment (CSI).
Given the political, economic, social, and environmental crises that the world at large is confronting, corporates have a role to play in contributing to the socio-economic well-being of the communities they operate in.
Among the businesses impacting the community it operates in is Rwanda’s leading and only integrated cement manufacturer for over three decades, CIMERWA Plc.
CIMERWA Plc is the only cement company in Rwanda that mines raw materials, produces clinker concentrate, packs, and sells cement for general and civil construction.
Our production plant in Bugarama, Rusizi District near the South-Western border of Rwanda manufactures cement that enables us to serve the Rwanda market and neighbouring countries such as DRC and Burundi.
Established in 1982, CIMERWA Plc has actively contributed to the Rwandan market and is collaborating with communities, making a positive impact through its sustainability model.
2020 marked a milestone for us as CIMERWA; following approval by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE), our shares were listed publicly.
CIMERWA Plc became the second company to list by introduction, and the tenth to be listed on the Main Investment Market Segment of the RSE.
The 344,575,560 shares (49% of 703,219,520 total shares) worth about Rwf 41 billion (US$41 million) are available for trading to the investor community at Rwf 120 per share.
“Strengthening Rwanda is a shared responsibility. We are cognizant of this fact and have a formula that works with a strong team, experienced, and committed Board. We have a resilient business model and supportive stakeholders.
As we continue in our journey, we are more than ready to continue supplying our SIMA NYARWANDA and stay on the course of delivering our business strategy,” says Albert Sigei CIMERWA Plc CEO.
CIMERWA Plc is fully focused on the journey of strengthening Rwanda and is laying a strong foundation for future generations while improving the livelihoods of Rwanda’s people.
We are committed to building strong partnerships with leaders and members of the local community, and CSI is ingrained in the way we do business.
CIMERWA Plc has established a range of CSI guided by our five key strategic pillars of Education, Health, Enterprise Development (with a special focus on women and youth), Environmental protection, and Sustainable Infrastructure Development.
Our CSI works in tandem with the overall business strategy, maximizing value for the company without sacrificing serving Rwanda’s communities.
Every social investment seeks to add value that is relevant to the affected stakeholders and promote community health.
Our investments protect and preserve local cultural heritage, are realistic, sustainable, and maintainable in the long run, and they tangibly bridge socio-economic gaps.
According to the Human Development report published by UNDP, Rwanda’s Human Development Index (HDI) value in 2019 was 0.543- putting the country in the low human development category. It is ranked 160 out of 189 countries and territories.
UNDP describes HDI as a “summary measure of average achievement in key dimensions of human development: a long and healthy life, being knowledgeable and having a decent standard of living.”
To improve the lives of those in communities across Rwanda, CIMERWA Plc has invested over Rwf 118,634, 711 towards CSI projects across our five key pillars since 2020.
This effort is part of our contribution to complement the good work being done by the Government through the country’s vision 2050.
CIMERWA Plc’s direct and indirect contributions are supporting the reconstruction of the local economy.
Rwanda’s construction sector remains one of the four key sectors that propel the country towards the National Strategy for Transformation (NST1), which aims to lay the foundation for sustained growth and transformation for the future with the private sector’s facilitation, maximizing the contribution to Rwanda’s development.
In response to the exceptional circumstances presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, CIMERWA Plc implemented numerous initiatives.
The company rose to the challenge by putting measures in place to safeguard the community it operates in.
This includes provision of face masks to employees and surrounding community members and launching of extensive Covid-19 awareness campaign in different markets surrounding the CIMERWA plant.
In addition, the CIMERWA Plc team also made a contribution towards the Covid-19 fund and assisted the Ministry of Health by facilitating screening and testing of all CIMERWA Plc staff and people in surrounding communities.
The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of effective governance in the water and sanitation sector.
During the pandemic, CIMERWA Plc has understood the challenge of striving to be an effective line of defence while facing threats on multiple fronts to keep water flowing.
We supported the construction of six (6) automated handwashing stations in the District of Rusizi, and the provision of clean tap water to surrounding homesteads.
With the operation of the CIMERWA Plc Water Treatment Plant, we continue to contribute to the health and economic development of Rwanda.
The water treatment plant, which has a capacity of 2,60 m3 per day, supplies clean water to more than 3,500 families in the neighbouring villages through company-owned pipelines. This is an important boost to sanitation and health in the area.
Another significant project that in improving the health of communities is the CIMERWA Factory Clinic, established at the plant premises in 1984.
It comprises a pharmacy, a 14-bed facility, and a laboratory manned by trained staff.
In addition to being open to the staff of the plant and their dependents, the health centre is available to the local population who pay a subsidized consultation fee.
The Health Centre records 1,200-1,500 consultations per month. Approximately 70% of the patients are local people, and only 30% are CIMERWA Plc employees and their dependents.
Monthly reports of check-ups at the Clinic are reported to the Government with close collaboration with the Ministry of Health.
Immunization is also carried out at the health centre, with vaccines provided by the relevant authorities.
In line with the Government of Rwanda’s priority to provide safe education for all, CIMERWA Plc supplied cement to the Ministry of Education’s school expansion project where over 22,000 classrooms were built nationwide over a short span of 3 months.
It also donated Rfw20M to supplement the Government budget in this program.
Additionally, CIMERWA Plc constructed and supports the L’Educateur school that caters to more than 500 students.
CIMERWA Plc’s also works to encourage entrepreneurship and SME development by establishing and supporting small business empowerment programs.
The Government of Rwanda has successfully created an institutional framework which is conducive to the growth of entrepreneurship.
A key example of our contribution is the establishment and support of a tailoring co-operative as well the establishment of the Muganza local produce trading market.
PPC Africa, Southern Africa’s leading cement manufacturer is the largest CIMERWA Shareholder with a 51% stake. CIMERWA Plc has strategically mirrored and aligned with PPC Africa’s Pan-African message.
“As PPC Africa we continue to thrive guided by our purpose to empower people so they can experience a better quality of life.
This purpose has driven integrated thinking across the group’s operations which also extends to our CSI. We’re all responsible for sustaining our communities and as a group we aim to assist, benefit and empower marginalised individuals and communities, using a strong developmental approach that utilises company resources for the benefit of individuals and communities,” says Mokate Ramafoko, Managing Director PPC International.
PPC has not only invested in the CIMERWA business, but has been instrumental in providing technical support and expertise, as well as providing further on-the-job training to our local employees.
PPC has been in the cement business for more than 125 years and is a public listed company on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
PPC Africa is a leading provider of building materials and solutions, including high-quality and consistent cement, aggregates, metallurgical-grade lime, burnt dolomite, limestone, ready-mix, and fly ash.
Currently, it has 11 cement factories operating across the continent, the company has an annual production capacity of approximately 11,6 million tonnes of cement products. Headquartered in South Africa, it also operates in Rwanda, Botswana, DRC, Ethiopia, and Zimbabwe.
More than ever, PPC Africa is investing in ethical and sustainable operations.
It values its sustainable contribution to the growth and development of the communities that it operates in.
As we continue the journey to sustainably contribute to the growth and development of the communities that are part of PPC Africa’s footprint, our upcoming feature explores our activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Read more about PPC’s sustainability efforts, and learn how we are creating a better life for our stakeholders here:
Opinions
When Will Covid-19 Pandemic End?
In his address at the COP26 meeting on climate change in Glasgow, President Obama expressed his feeling of ‘a certain bleakness about the future.’
Although he was referring to climate change and the environment, one could say the same about the current Covid situation locally – there is a prevailing sense of foreboding about the future with the seemingly uncontrollable rising number of infected cases and the mounting daily deaths.
Families are grieving the loss of loved ones, in some of them more than one having fallen victim to the virus.
Hospitals are overburdened with cases that keep arriving, and hospital staff have not only been infected but equally are suffering from exhaustion and burnout, both physically and mentally.
With the Delta variant having entered the country, the medical profession had anticipated that local circumstances would favour the spread of the virus and that we should expect a surge.
Thus, in an interview to this paper earlier, Specialist Physician Dr P. Chitson had already seen this coming, when he said that, ‘The surge in the UK came with the opening of schools and I suspect that’s what happened in Mauritius, plus the declining immunity due to passage of time, and the Delta virus.
The three public holidays in one week will make matters worse soon. Some form of public restrictions must be put back.’ (italics added)
In fact, a new set of restrictions were framed, which many felt were perhaps too little too late, and in the meantime the epidemic continues its deadly march. And the question that is gnawing at everybody is ‘When will the Covid pandemic end?’
In an article titled ‘Post-Corona: Back to basics and…’ in March 2020, I had written, Like other pandemics that came before it, the current Covid-19 episode will also come to pass.
Not even the best experts can say at the moment, but based on the past experience of the evolution of disease patterns over time, the most reasonable estimate is that it will be a few months at least.’
Alas, this overblown optimism was misplaced: it was too early days to entertain such a hope, in light of what soon started to emerge, namely that we were being attacked by an ‘unknown unknown’ as far as the epidemiology of the SARS-COV-2 was concerned.
Much more time was required before the timing of any outcome about the future course could be reliably made, except in generalities, to wit that ‘In course of time, viruses circulate among the population as a normal phenomenon, and produce disease when the conditions are conducive – like the influenza virus which attacks during the cold weather, and then we talk about the ‘flu season… This may happen with Covid-19 too, and by then a majority of people would have developed a degree of immunity to it.
If a large enough segment of the population, about 75-80%, acquires such immunity, then the rest of the population is also protected, a phenomenon known as herd immunity.’
That’s when the virus transitions from epidemic to endemic, and short of being eliminated altogether, this was the best hoped for scenario as regards Covid-19.
Has any country reached that stage? Yes, India is the first to have done so, as Dr T Jacob John, former Professor of Clinical Virology, CMC, Vellore and Dr MS Seshadri Medical Director, Thirumalai Mission Hospital write in The Indian Express of 15 November: ‘Currently, India is the only country in the world to have reached a sustained endemic state while in other nations, the pandemic is still raging. This is a historic opportunity for us to show the world how to tackle endemic Covid-19.’
They started with the pertinent question: Are we out of the woods yet? Then went on, ‘After the first wave abated, we entered a 10-week endemic phase, only to be interrupted by the second wave.
The Delta variant of the second wave had far higher transmission efficiency than the first wave variant (Wuhan-G614D). The recent AY.4.2 variant remains below 0.1%, showing low transmission efficiency that cannot overtake Delta transmission. India has thus become the world’s first country to reach endemic prevalence.’
As they explain, ‘Epidemic means daily numbers of Covid cases rise to a crescendo and decline until a steady state with low numbers (endemic prevalence) is reached.’
With the surge that is raging – and likely to last until at least mid-December- and our capacities being stretched, it is clear that we are very far from such a steady state.
To arrive there, we must be prepared to learn from those who have more experience than us by virtue of resources available, capacities and sheer scale, all of which are exemplified by India.
The authors of that article posed two questions: What determined the transition? What changes in strategy should India adopt to mitigate the ill-effects of endemic Covid?
They then proceed to give a fairly technical account in answer to these questions, in an outline of the measures which have allowed India to attain the remarkable control it has achieved over the pandemic. People are now moving about freely, except in a few areas in only a few states.
There is much for us to learn from the Indian experience. India can ‘show the world how to tackle endemic Covid-19.’ What are we waiting for?
Opinions
Fighting Climate Change And Halting Loss Of Biodiversity Key As We Build Back Better And Greener For The Next Generation
Covid-19 and climate change are two unprecedented challenges for all of us.
While we now rightly focus on containing the virus, addressing the immediate health crisis and limiting the economic damages, we also need to start tracking our way out of the crisis towards recovery.
We need to ensure that the recovery is based on the vast opportunities that green transition offers.
Africa is home to a remarkable animal, plant, and marine biodiversity.
The continent is rich in tropical forests, wetlands, deserts, savannah and montane grasslands, providing critical ecosystem services and serving as buffers to climate change.
For example, mangrove swamps protect coastal societies in Eastern Africa from cyclones and tsunamis, while serving as homes for various species and a source of income for the local people.
However, the region is experiencing a dramatic loss of biodiversity. Agricultural and other human expansion on land and in the sea, overexploitation of wildlife and spread of invasive alien species are some of the drivers for biodiversity loss, and so is climate change and pollution.
Scientists have warned that by 2100, climate change alone could cause the loss of over half of mammal and bird species and trigger a 10-30% decline in lake productivity.
The effects are already becoming apparent, and if we fail to address these interlinked crises, we will see more hunger, new pandemics, greater injustice and marginalization, more conflicts and forced migration.
Conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity is a cornerstone for development – loss of diversity poses risks to existing development gains and to further progress.
And we know that climate change and loss of biodiversity is particularly affecting people living in rural areas who are often the poorest.
How do we address the ongoing disastrous loss of biodiversity while building better and more fair societies in the wake of the pandemic?
We know that urgent action is required at global, continental, regional and local level, and we must work together.
In order to deal with these challenges, the African Union recently launched a new continental Green Recovery Action Plan for the period 2021-2027, that includes a pillar for biodiversity.
Sweden is honoured to co-champion this important initiative. Through collaboration with African countries and partners we will bring this plan to life on the ground and showcase positive examples.
Nature-based solutions will be identified and implemented. Focus will be on biodiversity through work on sustainable land management, including forestry, and marine ecosystems.
We can and must all ensure we put climate action and protection of biodiversity at the heart of national budgets and planning processes.
This in turn will facilitate resource mobilisation for implementing the 2030 Agenda, Agenda 2063 as well as the Paris Agreement and the protection of biodiversity.
Let’s use the urgency of climate action and biodiversity protection as a driver also for broader development gains.
There is no contradiction between curbing fossil fuel emissions and achieving economic growth. Instead, we know that shifting to green, eco-friendly energy solutions creates employment and contributes to development, through increased trade and investments.
The African Union Commission is committed to working with its member States, Regional Economic Communities, partners and relevant stakeholders to drive Africa’s economic recovery from Covid-19 in a sustainable manner.
The Commission aims to do this through the implementation of the Green Recovery Action Plan’s five pillars – Climate Finance, Renewable Energy, Nature Based Solution and Biodiversity; Resilient Agriculture and Green Resilient Cities to drive Africa’s economic recovery from Covid-19 in a sustainable manner.
Sweden will do its part as one of the largest financial contributors to climate change and biodiversity related development aid.
Ensuring climate change resilience is a key focus in our bilateral and regional development programmes across Africa.
2021 is the African Union’s year of arts, culture and heritage. When talking about culture and heritage, it includes not only the social behaviour and norms of a society, but also the society we want to hand over to the next generation.
Loss of biodiversity and climate change are both driven by human economic activities and mutually reinforce each other.
Neither will be successfully resolved unless both are tackled. And just as humans are responsible for this multiple crisis, we also have the power to decide on sustainable solutions to change this path.
For this reason, a successful outcome of the UN climate conference COP26 in Glasgow is crucial. Equally important is to come together and adopt a biodiversity agreement, to save life on earth.
This will be in focus at the second part of the UN biodiversity conference COP 15 scheduled to take place in Kunming, China in 2022.
It is in our common interest to advance an agenda that ensures a green transition and fosters a sustainable development.
This is the time to not only talk the talk but also walk the walk. The African Union and Sweden are committed to deliver on our commitments, and we urge others to step up efforts as we build back better and greener for the next generation.
Authors
Per Olsson Fridh Josefa Sacko Per Bolund
Minister for International African Union Minister for Environment and Climate,
Development Cooperation, Commissioner for Agriculture Deputy Prime Minister, Sweden
Sweden , Rural Development, Blue Economy
and Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment
