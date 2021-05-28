Sports
Mayweather vs Logan Paul Boxing Set For June 6th
Boxing sport enthusiasts are slated for a very interesting and adrenaline stimulating treat next month between former 5-time division world champion Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul .
YouTuber wunderkind Jake Paul posted on social media on Thursday showing him invading Floyd Mayweather’s interview on the Clubhouse app and taunting him by saying ‘Gotcha stage’ and that his brother Logan Paul will beat him on June 6th.
In this case, Mayweather wasn’t able to jump him with the help of his security staff like what happened recently when Jake Paul snatched his cap off his head during a press conference.
Logan Paul will be looking to beat the former 5-time division world champion Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition match on Showtime pay-per-view on June 6th at the Miami Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
There’s already plenty of bad blood between Logan and Mayweather before they’ve even gotten near the ring.
The talented, hard-hitting cruiserweight pro Jake seems to be the one that is really getting into the head of the 44-year-old Mayweather by snatching his head and telling him he can’t read.
“Floyd is doing an interview right now on stage with this app called, ‘Clubhouse.’ I’m going to sneak on stage and say, ‘Gotcha stage,’” said Jake Paul. “Let’s see how this goes.”
Jake Paul: “Hey, Floyd. I gotcha stage, gotcha stage.”
Mayweather: “Okay, it’s cool.”
Jake Paul: “Get off of Clubhouse, my brother is going to beat your a**.”
Mayweather: “Okay, it’s cool. Anyway, Like I was saying.”
Mayweather used to be an excellent boxer many years ago, but he gave up the ship shortly after winning over Manny Pacquiao in 2015.
After retiring for two years, Mayweather came back to break Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 record by defeating UFC star Conor McGregor by a 10th round knockout in 2017.
That didn’t go over well with the boxing public that Mayweather was given credit for breaking the longstanding Marciano record by picking out a guy making his pro debut with a 0-0 record.
Logan Paul is a massive YouTube star with well over 20 million subscribers to his channel, and he’s a lot younger, bigger, and stronger than Mayweather.
The 44-year-old Floyd has really aged badly in the last four years since his fight with McGregor in 2017, and he arguably looks like he’s 50+ years old.
The undercard for the Mayweather vs. Paul fight will have the following contests:
Jean Pascal vs. Badou Jack
Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias
Seven English Teams To Play in Europe Next Season
As the Premier League season heads towards an exciting conclusion, football fans are closely watching.
Seven English teams will play in Europe next season but who will qualify for Champions League, Europa League and new Europa Conference League?
The top-four battle is on -with Chelsea, Liverpool, and Leicester fighting for two spots. Chelsea and Liverpool leapfrogged Leicester during midweek.
One of those sides will be in the Europa League, and West Ham, Tottenham, and Everton are battling to grab the other spot available in that competition.
Then there’s the Europa Conference League, with Arsenal also in the running for that brand new competition. We have pulled together the permutations below.
It gets a little complicated but keep in mind, the maximum number of English teams in UEFA competitions is seven.
The top four teams in the Premier League qualify for the group stages of the Champions League. Winning the Champions League or Europa League also guarantees a place in the group stages.
Up to five English teams can qualify for the Champions League through these two methods but if Manchester United win the Europa League and finish in the top four, their qualification for the Champions League through their league position is not transferred to another team.
Dates, New Qualification Confirmed As Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 Looks To Inspire New Generation Of Rugby Fans
Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 to take place from 9-11 September, 2022; New striking RWC Sevens 2022 brand and RWCSevens.com website unveiled; RWC Sevens 2022 will be contested by 24 men’s and 16 women’s teams; New qualification process will see non-qualified teams qualify only through regional competitions; 16 men’s places and 11 women’s places available for non-qualified teams; South Africa’s women secure automatic qualification as tournament hosts.
World Rugby (www.World.rugby) and hosts South Africa Rugby today confirmed Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 in Cape Town will take place from 9-11 September, 2022.
The eighth edition is the first to be hosted in Africa with organisers anticipating a very special and record-breaking event at the iconic 57,654 capacity Cape Town Stadium.
Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 will be contested by 24 men’s and 16 women’s teams.
The top eight men’s teams and top four women’s teams from the hugely successful RWC Sevens 2018 in San Francisco, USA, have already secured automatic qualification for the tournament in 2022.
The qualified teams for the men’s event are defending champions New Zealand, England, South Africa Fiji, Argentina, USA, France, Scotland, while defending champions New Zealand, France, Australia and USA have already booked their tickets to the women’s event in Cape Town. South Africa’s women will join them as the host nation.
Teams that have not qualified automatically will do so via their respective regional tournaments held in Europe, Oceania, Asia, North America, South America, and Africa. With 16 places available in the men’s tournament and 11 in the women’s from regional competitions.
Click here to view qualification pathway >> (https://bit.ly/3wh8EOm)
The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series will no longer form part of the qualification pathway for Rugby World Cup Sevens. Regional qualification is expected to start in August of this year with further details to be announced at a later stage.
World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “We are delighted to announce the tournament dates for Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 alongside the unveiling of a striking new brand that truly captures the unique, fun and carnival spirit of the tournament.
“This is an exciting time for rugby sevens with less than 70 days to go until the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo and now with Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 also on the horizon. South Africa has a rich history in hosting world-class international rugby sevens events, and we anticipate that Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 will once again raise the bar for this unique tournament and be like no other.”
“South African rugby is eager to turn the vibrancy of this new brand into the vibrancy of a packed live event where we can showcase both our country and our passion for the sport,” said Mr Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby. “This will be the first senior World Cup we have hosted since 1995 and we are determined to make it as special in its own way.
“The HSBC Cape Town Sevens has established itself as a major must-see event on our national sporting calendar, but we will be taking Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 to the next level.”
Alongside confirmation of the dates and new qualification pathway, the bespoke tournament brand, developed by World Rugby and SA Rugby, has also been unveiled.
The striking brand radiates unity, energy and passion and celebrates the spirit of rugby sevens that will ignite Cape Town’s finest rugby stage, as the top men’s and women’s teams from around the world compete to be crowned world champions.
World Rugby Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Pace today said “Our goal is to ignite Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 with a bold event mark, reflecting the fast pace and dynamic play of Sevens, but also the vibrancy of Cape Town and South Africa.
With Table Mountain at the heart of the new logo, our team has also included elements within to represent both the event year and the iconic Cape Town Stadium. We look forward to watching the brand come to life via our partners and hosts South Africa Rugby.”
The tournament is expected to build on the massively successful 2018 edition hosted at AT&T Park in San Francisco, which attracted record attendance for a rugby event in the USA with a total attendance of more than 100,000 fans.
In addition, RWC Sevens 2018 attracted cumulative domestic and global broadcast audiences of more than 24 million and 31 million viewers respectively, which included a record-breaking live broadcast audience of 1.7 million on its final day.
The tournament also leveraged 22.5 million social media video views on World Rugby channels over the course of the event.
Details of the ticket sales launch will be announced later this year.
Kagame Opens Can Of Worms, Asks Why African Talents Excel Elsewhere
President Paul Kagame made uncomfortable remarks at the ongoing Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee meeting in Kigali, Rwanda.
Kagame told dozens of global personalities in sports attending the meeting including FIFA President and former Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger ,that Africans only excel when they are elsewhere and not in Africa.
“Africa has enormous talent, probably more and better than known in the world. But we only excel when we are elsewhere not here,” Kagame said, adding that, “It must be a question we should really get a hold of and find answers to.”
President Kagame’s remarks thrust deep into a decades-long conversation where pundits have failed to unpack and explain why talented African shine in athleticism and sports elsewhere but fail back home.
From the likes of Nigeria’s Segun Odegbami in the 70s, Morocco’s Noureddine Naybet in the 90s to the likes of Mali’s Mahamadou Diarra, S. Africa’s Lucas Radebe, El Hadji Diouf, Didier Drogba and hundreds of many more, all these sports icons had to leave the continent to be able to claim global mirage.
Looking in the face of all the bigwigs, President Kagame dropped the ball in the court, wondering what should be done to fix this century-long dominance of the rest of the world against Africa’s own talents.
“We have a duty to football, but we have a duty to Africa as well and to Africans,” Kagame insisted. “So, to what do we aspire in delivering our mission as representatives, as leaders in football as a sport?” he queried.
The conversation was candid, but sharply thrusting into the hearts of the executive committee, whose mandate includes running continental, national, and club competitions, and controlling the prize money, regulations and media rights to those competitions.
“What do you think, you as individuals, that you should be looking at, or doing differently, for us to be able to deliver our mission of improving whether it is politics or particularly football on our continent,” President Kagame continued. “This is our task,” he said.
The President was speaking at the time when Rwanda is preparing to host Basketball Africa League, Africa’s premier men’s basketball league scheduled to begin play on May 16, 2021 at the newly inaugurated state-of-the-art US$100m Kigali Sports Arena.
“We can start doing what we need to do that is different, that is going to deliver on the progress, development, and management of football on our continent, and deliver better results for all of us who love football. And I mean the 1.2 billion people of Africa,” Kagame noted.
He was however happy to engage the leadership and sports industry captains on this pertinent subject concerning the continent and it’s future sports development efforts.
“It can not be better for Rwanda and Africa’s Foot Ball Development than under the Global/FIFA leadership of President, Gianni Infantino and CAF President, Patrice Moetsepe. Just had excellent meeting with them and Chiefs of Africa’s federations. Productive and new mindset,” he said.
