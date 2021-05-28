Mayweather vs Logan Paul Boxing Set For June 6th

Boxing sport enthusiasts are slated for a very interesting and adrenaline stimulating treat next month between former 5-time division world champion Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul .

YouTuber wunderkind Jake Paul posted on social media on Thursday showing him invading Floyd Mayweather’s interview on the Clubhouse app and taunting him by saying ‘Gotcha stage’ and that his brother Logan Paul will beat him on June 6th.

In this case, Mayweather wasn’t able to jump him with the help of his security staff like what happened recently when Jake Paul snatched his cap off his head during a press conference.

Logan Paul will be looking to beat the former 5-time division world champion Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition match on Showtime pay-per-view on June 6th at the Miami Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

There’s already plenty of bad blood between Logan and Mayweather before they’ve even gotten near the ring.

The talented, hard-hitting cruiserweight pro Jake seems to be the one that is really getting into the head of the 44-year-old Mayweather by snatching his head and telling him he can’t read.

“Floyd is doing an interview right now on stage with this app called, ‘Clubhouse.’ I’m going to sneak on stage and say, ‘Gotcha stage,’” said Jake Paul. “Let’s see how this goes.”

Jake Paul: “Hey, Floyd. I gotcha stage, gotcha stage.”

Mayweather: “Okay, it’s cool.”

Jake Paul: “Get off of Clubhouse, my brother is going to beat your a**.”

Mayweather: “Okay, it’s cool. Anyway, Like I was saying.”

Mayweather used to be an excellent boxer many years ago, but he gave up the ship shortly after winning over Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

After retiring for two years, Mayweather came back to break Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 record by defeating UFC star Conor McGregor by a 10th round knockout in 2017.

That didn’t go over well with the boxing public that Mayweather was given credit for breaking the longstanding Marciano record by picking out a guy making his pro debut with a 0-0 record.

Logan Paul is a massive YouTube star with well over 20 million subscribers to his channel, and he’s a lot younger, bigger, and stronger than Mayweather.

The 44-year-old Floyd has really aged badly in the last four years since his fight with McGregor in 2017, and he arguably looks like he’s 50+ years old.

The undercard for the Mayweather vs. Paul fight will have the following contests:

Jean Pascal vs. Badou Jack

Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias