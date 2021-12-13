Mass Vaccination Intensified In Kigali City

The vaccination drive against Covid-19 in Rwanda has received a boost of an extra consignment of 151,200 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses through a partnership with MasterCard Foundation and Africa CDC.

According to a joint statement the vaccines were purchased under the Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative.

“The shipment is part of a first tranche of vaccines to be delivered under the initiative. The Saving Lives and Livelihoods, the MasterCard Foundation is purchasing vaccines for more than 65 million people across Africa. The vaccines will be distributed within countries by UNICEF,” reads part of the statement.

Rwanda’s Minister of Health says, “Our target is to vaccinate more than 70% of our population before the year 2022 ends. We are grateful for this delivery of vaccines because they will allow us to fully vaccinate more than 1.6% of our target population”

“Timely delivery of these vaccines underscores the effectiveness of the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust. Working with the Africa CDC and multiple organizations, the MasterCard Foundation will support the roll out of vaccinations to millions across the continent,” said Reeta Roy, President and CEO of the MasterCard Foundation.

She added that more remains to be done to urgently increase vaccination rates. We call on all actors to step forward to save lives and livelihoods in Africa.

Meanwhile, Dr. John Nkengasong, the Director of the Africa CDC said, “We are steadily picking up momentum in the continental vaccination effort. In September, the first tranche of AVAT-purchased vaccines began rolling out to 39 countries. Now we are announcing the delivery of vaccines purchased through the Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative. And we are working hard on the ground to get jabs-in-arms, which is the ultimate measure of success.”

Vaccines purchased under Saving Lives and Livelihoods build on a historic agreement negotiated by the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) earlier this year for the purchase of 400 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well as a more recent agreement for the purchase of 50 million Moderna vaccines.

Under this arrangement, the MasterCard Foundation will fund the purchase of 57 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines and is seeking to purchase approximately 17 million Moderna vaccines.

The AVAT mechanism was created to enable African countries to pool together resources to directly purchase vaccines at discounted prices made possible by volume orders.