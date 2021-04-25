Sports
Manchester City Wins Carabao Cup For Fourth Year in Row
Manchester City won the Carabao Cup for a fourth year in a row after Aymeric Laporte steered them to a 1-0 win over Tottenham in front of 8,000 fans at Wembley.
In a game dominated by City from first to last – their Expected Goals was 3.63 to Tottenham’s 0.06 – the only real surprise was that it took until the 82nd minute for them to get the winner.
The victory took City to a joint-record eighth win in this competition alongside Liverpool – while they also became the second side after the Reds to win this competition for the fourth time in a row.
It was also the first leg secured by Pep Guardiola’s side of a potential treble this season, with the Premier League looking almost sewn up and a Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain to come.
For Spurs, the 13-year wait for a trophy will go on. It is now a sixth-straight loss at Wembley for them in neutral games.
The first half was just wave after wave of City attack as they spurned countless chances to take the lead. Raheem Sterling saw a close-range effort blocked by Eric Dier, Phil Foden saw a shot deflected off Toby Alderweireld and onto the post, while Riyad Mahrez curled one just wide. In total City had 29 touches in Spurs’ box in the first 45 minutes, while Spurs had just one in City’s.
The only real bright spot of the first half for Tottenham – other than somehow managing not to concede – was the threat that Lucas Moura posed to Laporte. The City defender twice hauled down the Brazilian as he beat him on the counter-attack, and was perhaps lucky only to be booked for the second one.
Spurs came out for the second half much more on the front foot and finally tested Zack Steffen in the City goal, as he was forced to tip a Giovani Lo Celso effort from the edge of the box wide of the post.
City grew again as the half went on, though, and Spurs had Hugo Lloris to thank for keeping them on level terms after 74 minutes when he dived low to his right to keep out a bending Mahrez attempt.
Finally, the breakthrough was found with eight minutes to go, as Kevin De Bruyne delivered a perfect free-kick to the far post, where Laporte arrived to head home and send 4,000 City fans into raptures.
Footballers Some of World’s Most Highly Paid Individuals
Football has attracted a wave of billionaire investors into the game in the past thirty years, making it one of the most extravagant commercial products in existence.
The rise in TV and advertising revenue, particularly since England’s first tier was rebranded to become the Premier League in 1992, has helped put more money into player’s pockets.
The game has changed rapidly and significantly, and the fact some of Europe’s top clubs unsuccessfully attempted to create a European Super League earlier this week suggests there’s no end in sight to the exponential economic growth across the game.
As player salaries continue to rise, it seems that the individuals who are choosing to line the pockets of football’s superstars are seeking for new ways to satisfy their mind-boggling demands.
But who are the highest earners on the planet and how much do they take home on a weekly basis?
Take a look at the ranking in ascending age order below:
16: Youssoufa Moukoukou (£6,000-per-week)
17. Jude Bellingham (£52,000-per-week)
18. Ansu Fati (£70,000-per-week)
19. Gabriel Martinelli (£90,000-per-week)
20. Vinicius Junior (£197,000-per-week)
21. Matthijs de Ligt (£214,000-per-week)
22. Kylian Mbappe (£403,000-per-week)
23. Ousmane Dembele (£212,000-per-week)
24. Ben Chilwell (£190,000-per-week)
25. Leroy Sane (£298,000-per-week)
26. Marquinhos (£250,000-per-week)
27. Talisca (£383,000-per-week)
28. Philippe Coutinho (£406,000-per-week)
29. Neymar (£859,000-per-week)
30. Eden Hazard (£407,000-per-week)
31. Gareth Bale (£564,000-per-week)
32. Paulinho (£450,000-per-week)
33. Lionel Messi (Just shy of £4m-per-week)
34. Luis Suarez (£281,000-per-week)
35. Sergio Ramos (£340,000-per-week)
36. Cristiano Ronaldo (Reportedly in the region of £1m-per-week)
37. Franck Ribery (Just over £100,000-per-week)
38. Pepe Reina (£65,000-per-week)
39. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (£187,000-per-week)
40. Rodrigo Tabata (More than £27,000-per-week)
Breakaway Super League Rocks European Football
Plans for a breakaway super league rocked European football this week as fans, politicians and the game’s governing bodies united in fury.
After two chaotic days, the whole scheme had collapsed. David Conn looks back on a week of humiliation for football’s richest clubs
Plans released on Sunday night for a breakaway European Super League have stunned the world of football and provoked a massive backlash against the clubs involved.
Six English teams joined three each from Spain and Italy to announce the new venture which they say would involve midweek matches supplanting Uefa’s Champions League.
The announcement was met with fury from Europe’s football governing bodies, from fans and politicians who pledged to do everything in their power to prevent the breakaway league going ahead.
Two days later, all six English clubs had pulled out and the entire scheme had spectacularly unravelled.
According to a British Sports writer David Conn that a breakaway league has long been rumoured but the financial pressures brought on by the Covid pandemic finally led to Europe’s biggest clubs taking the next step.
But they had misjudged the strength of feeling – and the power – of their fans, who united across old rivalries to demand an end to the venture.
Now, as the recriminations from the episode continue, could there be momentum for long-discussed reforms to the governance of elite football that would give more power to fans to influence the way their clubs are run?
Kenya’s Bidco United Players Want League Resumed
Bidco United players are in high spirits in anticipation of league resumption, club head Anthony Akhulia coach has said.
Akhulia says it’s tough without football but they are confident they will pick from where they left before the league was indefinitely suspended by the government.
“We have an elaborate individual work plan for players. We hope this will help in keeping them fit as we eye resumption of activities once the dust settles.
“It is tough. Being together in training is better but now we have to deal with the situation due to Covid-19 containment measures.
“The players just have to try a bit what they can and do individual workouts to keep them fit as we wait for the green light to resume full training, we are hoping to pick from where we left. We want to keep winning matches,” the soft spoken tactician said.
The promoted Thika-based side had been on a fine run prior to the halting of the league.
“Stopping the league has not only had physical but emotional effects on everyone involved,” Akhulia explained. “The past few months have been very difficult for the clubs and everyone who works within the football circles, the pandemic has pushed things to the extreme and deep end.
At this point, we must observe all guidelines as stipulated by the government in relation to Covid-19. However hard or stressful they may be, we have to respect them and comply,” he concluded.
The league remains suspended but Sports CS Amina Mohamed said resumption is imminent following the successful completion of nationwide vaccination program for athletes where over 4,000 were inoculated.
