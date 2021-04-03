Sports
Man-United Women Challenged to Reach Chelsea’s Standard
Manchester United Women defender Amy Turner told the Women’s Football Show that Chelsea are setting the standard for other teams to beat; she also says head coach Casey Stoney has helped her to improve ‘massively’
Amy Turner believes Chelsea have set the standard that Manchester United Women are aspiring to equal – and then surpass.
Chelsea are top of the Women’s Super League and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League with an impressive win over Wolfsburg in midweek.
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes hailed the result as a “big day for women’s football in England”, and United defender Turner thinks her team can learn plenty from the league leaders.
“We know we have got a long way to go before we are competing and being successful in the Champions League,” she told the Women’s Football Show on Sky Sports.
“This year has been a massive learning curve for that. If you look at the top teams like Chelsea, something that we probably don’t have at this stage is they find a way to win.
They are really clinical in front of goal and are really hard to beat defensively.
“If we can take aspects of that into next year and be better than that, then that is definitely a standard that we are looking towards.”
England international Turner joined United for their inaugural season in 2018 and has helped them reach the upper levels of the WSL.
She says her game has improved “massively” over the last few years and believes head coach Casey Stoney has played a big role in that.
“If you look at the player that I was three years ago to the player that I am now, I think I have improved massively. A lot of that is down to her [Stoney] and the staff around her.
“She is probably harder on than the centre-halves that the other players on the team but if you take it the right way and are open-minded and coachable then you reap the benefits.
I think I am one of the players that has. “Areas of my game, making blocks and tackles, one vs one defending, I have been OK at, but it has been about harnessing that and season by season centre forwards seem to get quicker, more skilful and making more intelligent moves.
Speaking to Casey, who has played against the best centre forwards in the world it was about harnessing those skills and to keep improving on those aspects on my game. She has helped massively.”
Stoney made 130 appearances for England and has been in charge of United since they were formed. “In training as a player she was always the hardest worker and that’s the same now,” says Turner.
“She is obsessed with the game – as a coach you have to be – she works so hard and her attention to detail is second to none. She breaks the game down to the minute level in order to help the team.
She wants the team to succeed. “She lives and breathes Man Utd and she is a joy to play under.
Results of AFCON Final Matches in Groups B, D, G, H
Here are the results of the final matches (Day 6) in Groups B, D, G and H, played on Monday in the qualifiers for the 2022 African Nations Cup (AFCON).
Group B
Malawi 1-0 Uganda
Burkina Faso 1-0 South Sudan
Group D
DR Congo 1-0 Gambia
Angola 2-0 Gabon
Group G
Egypt 4-0 Comoros
Togo 1-2 Kenya
Group H
Algeria 5-0 Botswana
Zimbabwe 0-2 Zambia
Tottenham Striker Harry Kane to Decide Future After Euros
England captain Harry Kane says he will decide his Tottenham future after this summer’s Euros.
Kane, who is reportedly attracting attention from Manchester United, City and Real Madrid, wants to keep his full attention on leading England to their first piece of silverware since the 1966 World Cup win at this summer’s Euros; Tottenham striker set to start against Albania.
Kane will be hoping to win his first major trophy against City in this season’s Carabao Cup final, and Spurs still have work to do in the Premier League, as they currently sit three points outside the top four.
Spurs’ success in the final phase of the season could have a bearing on the 27-year-old’s future, but Kane says he will wait until the conclusion of the Euros before making his plans clear.
“I think that’s a hard question to answer right now,” Kane said when asked if the speculation around his future will impact his performances.
“It’s important that all my focus is on the two England games coming up now and the rest of the season with Spurs and then the Euros. To be thinking about speculation or rumours would be damaging in terms of my own performance.
“I always like to be focused on one goal and one job and that’s to finish strong with Spurs, win these qualifiers with England and hopefully go on and have a great Euros.
Look, I try to stay out of that speculation as much as possible.
“I’m fully focused on doing the job on the pitch from now until the end of the summer, and then we’ll see where we go from there.”
Kane, Harry Maguire, Declan Rice and Luke Shaw are set to start return for England against Albania on Sunday, with Nick Pope to continue in goal.
Kane was rested for England’s 5-0 win against San Marino on Thursday. He has scored 27 times in all competitions this season and was top scorer at the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.
England manager Gareth Southgate has backed Thierry Henry’s decision to quit social media and asked his players to consider doing the same.
Former Arsenal striker Henry announced he was disabling his social media accounts this week because of the “toxic” atmosphere that has been allowed to manifest on these platforms due to the lack of action taken against racist abuse and bullying behaviour.
Gunners Have ‘No Chance’ of Signing Martin Odegaard
Arsenal have suffered a blow over their hopes to keep Martin Odegaard, with reports claiming the Gunners have ‘no chance’ of signing the midfielder from Real Madrid.
The 22-year-old has impressed so far during his loan stay from the LaLiga giants, and Arsenal legend Ian Wright is among those to have called for the club to land him permanently.
But Spanish outlet Marca insist Odegaard is still part of Real’s long-term plans, and will NOT be joining Arsenal in the summer.
Not only do Arsenal have no option to turn his loan into a full-time deal, Marca claim Real Madrid ‘do not contemplate’ allowing the Norwegian ace to leave.
Mo Salah could miss Liverpool’s pre-season
Mo Salah could miss Liverpool’s pre-season for the next Premier League campaign, as Egypt have again declared their intention to take the winger to this summer’s Olympics.
The Tokyo Games run from 23 July – 8 August, and with each nation allowed three players over 23 years old in the football competition.
Egypt want Salah to lead their team in Japan, but it would mean the 28-year-old would miss Liverpool’s pre-season and even the start of the new campaign.
The Premier League announced this week the next top-flight campaign will begin on 14 August, a week after it was initially set.
Salah has been named in Egypt’s provisional squad for the tournament this summer by under-23 coach Shawky Gharib, and he said Salah wants to play.
“I have made it known publicly that I would like to have him with us during our Olympic campaign and he did not refuse, which means he also wants to play with us.
“Salah’s participation in the Olympics is supported by the state, represented by the Ministry of Sports and the Egyptian Football Federation, in our joint effort to bring home an Olympic football medal for the first time.”
Gharib has previously admitted Salah would not play in Tokyo unless there was an agreement between the player, Liverpool and Egypt.
Messi Close to Signing New Contract at Barcelona
Lionel Messi is close to signing a new Barcelona contract, according to Nou Camp legend Rivaldo.
The Argentine superstar’s Nou Camp future has been in doubt since he handed in a transfer request last summer, but after agreeing to see out his contract there’s still speculation over his future.
Messi could become a free agent at the end of the current season, but there are reports he could pen a new deal to stay after Joan Laporta was elected as Barca’s president for the second time.
And Brazilian great Rivaldo, 48 – who played for Barca between 1997 and 2002 – believes Messi is definitely staying put. Speaking to Betfair, he said: “Barcelona are massively improving in the last few weeks capitalising on Messi’s superb form and the election of a new president.
“Messi looks much more connected and happier since Laporta’s arrival – a president he knows well.
“For that reason, I’m starting to believe more and more that Messi might reach an agreement with the new board and sign a new contract to stay at the club for a few more years.
“Messi had a confidence boost with the new president election – someone he has a good connection with – raising the chances of him considering to stay for a bit longer.”
Burundi’s Drunk Colonel Shoots Dead Waiter
British Firm Tullow Oil Risks Losing Oil Concession In Kenya
University Of Rwanda Lecturer Found Dead In Seat at Home
Permanently Free Gbagbo Prepares Homecoming
120 year-old Imperial-Era Russian Grocery Store to Close
ZIGAMA CSS Records Rwf13.7B Net Profit
South Africa’s Cement Company Extends Rights Issue
How DRC Wants To Control Cobalt Production
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Abashinwa Bubaka Mu Buryo Budasanzwe, Iwabo Bikaba Akataraboneka!
- Mu Rwanda Hagiye Gushingwa Uruganda Rwa Tingatinga na Torotoro
- Guverinoma Y’U Rwanda Hari Icyo Yatangaje Ku Cyemezo Cyafatiwe Bagosora
- Min Biruta Na Perezida Wa Sena Y’U Rwanda Bagiye Muri Niger
- I Bujumbura Bishimiye Icyemezo U Rwanda Ruherutse Gufata
- Ikifuzo Cya Théoneste Bagosora Cyatewe Utwatsi
- Mu Mibare: Ingengabitekerezo Ya Jenoside Yari Yifashe Ite Mu Myaka 3 Ishize
- Inyamaswa ‘Zizi ‘Kwigira Ku Zindi Imyitwarire, Nibyo Bita ‘Umuco’
- Kuba Minisitiri W’Intebe Ni Ukugorwa…Ubuhamya Bwa Tony Blair
- Imibare Y’Afurika Niyo Izatuma Yigobotora Ingaruka Za COVID-19
