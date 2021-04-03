Man-United Women Challenged to Reach Chelsea’s Standard

Manchester United Women defender Amy Turner told the Women’s Football Show that Chelsea are setting the standard for other teams to beat; she also says head coach Casey Stoney has helped her to improve ‘massively’

Amy Turner believes Chelsea have set the standard that Manchester United Women are aspiring to equal – and then surpass.

Chelsea are top of the Women’s Super League and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League with an impressive win over Wolfsburg in midweek.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes hailed the result as a “big day for women’s football in England”, and United defender Turner thinks her team can learn plenty from the league leaders.

“We know we have got a long way to go before we are competing and being successful in the Champions League,” she told the Women’s Football Show on Sky Sports.

“This year has been a massive learning curve for that. If you look at the top teams like Chelsea, something that we probably don’t have at this stage is they find a way to win.

They are really clinical in front of goal and are really hard to beat defensively.

“If we can take aspects of that into next year and be better than that, then that is definitely a standard that we are looking towards.”

England international Turner joined United for their inaugural season in 2018 and has helped them reach the upper levels of the WSL.

She says her game has improved “massively” over the last few years and believes head coach Casey Stoney has played a big role in that.

“If you look at the player that I was three years ago to the player that I am now, I think I have improved massively. A lot of that is down to her [Stoney] and the staff around her.

“She is probably harder on than the centre-halves that the other players on the team but if you take it the right way and are open-minded and coachable then you reap the benefits.

I think I am one of the players that has. “Areas of my game, making blocks and tackles, one vs one defending, I have been OK at, but it has been about harnessing that and season by season centre forwards seem to get quicker, more skilful and making more intelligent moves.

Speaking to Casey, who has played against the best centre forwards in the world it was about harnessing those skills and to keep improving on those aspects on my game. She has helped massively.”

Stoney made 130 appearances for England and has been in charge of United since they were formed. “In training as a player she was always the hardest worker and that’s the same now,” says Turner.

“She is obsessed with the game – as a coach you have to be – she works so hard and her attention to detail is second to none. She breaks the game down to the minute level in order to help the team.

She wants the team to succeed. “She lives and breathes Man Utd and she is a joy to play under.

