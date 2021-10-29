Sports
Man City Wanted Romelu Lukaku Before Chelsea Return – Agents Say
Romelu Lukaku’s agent has suggested Manchester City were interested in signing the striker before he eventually secured a return to Chelsea.
The striker made his return to Stamford Bridge during the summer after making a £98million switch from Inter Milan, having spent two years in Italy.
According to his agent though, he could have ended up signing for Pep Guardiola’s side 12 months previously.
Federico Pastorello has told the Telegraph that City held a “very concrete” interest in the former Manchester United forward as they began their search for a replacement for Sergio Aguero, who was beginning the final year of his contract at the time.
In the end, though, nothing materialised of the interest, with City turning their attentions elsewhere this year.
“I think I can say without disappointing anybody that Manchester City came in the year before,” Pastorello said.
“During the pandemic, it was very complicated because of trying to fly to places to meet people. It started very concrete and very serious, but eventually, they changed their idea or they were not ready to make it happen.
“Honestly, it was very difficult after the first year – it was almost impossible. He hadn’t won the league with Inter and he wanted to do that, and it would have been really impossible. Then they [City] focussed on Harry Kane this summer.”
Lukaku remained at Inter, helping them to the Serie A title earlier this year before making the switch back to Chelsea during the summer.
And despite their interest last year, it seems City weren’t an option this time around as Lukaku set his sights on a return to London.
“This is what I was telling Romelu, that it could be now or never, because probably he was not realising it 100 per cent at first,” Pastorello added.
“I had to tell him to remember that sometimes there are trains and when they pass, they don’t come back.
Because of the situation, because of the market and because there were not many possibilities, this was Romelu’s train.
“We had the opportunity to be in the right place at the right moment and I told him that if he wanted to come back, he needed to take it now.
Shakur Stevenson Bangs Jamel Herring in World Super-Featherweight Title Fight
Shakur Stevenson delivered a spiteful display to overwhelm and stop Jamel Herring in the 10th round of their WBO super-featherweight championship fight in Atlanta on Saturday.
Stevenson announced himself as a real star of American boxing with the best performance of his career so far to become an unbeaten two-weight world champion at the age of 24.
He was vicious with his combination punching to force the stoppage having dominated from the opening bell against Herring, in what had become a fight with personal ramifications.
Stevenson had recently been a part of Herring’s gym with trainer Brian McIntyre – but they had no answer to the young challenger’s fast hands.
As early as the second round, Stevenson was hurting Herring and forcing him backwards predominantly with a jab.
In the third, he mixed in clubbing hooks which battered Herring from side to side.
Herring, the former US Marine who sent Carl Frampton into retirement earlier this year, was having next to no success at all against his quicker, more powerful rival.
Rayon Sports FC Signs Brazilian Forward 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐚 𝐒𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬
News reaching Taarifa Sports Desk indicates that Brazilian forward 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐚 𝐒𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬 has signed a 2-year deal with Rwanda’s Rayon Sports FC.
“𝐇𝐞’𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬! We’re delighted to announce the signing of Brazilian forward 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐚 𝐒𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬 on a two-year deal. Let’s welcome him!!!,” the club said via its official twitter handle late on Saturday.
Tennis: British Cameron Beats American Tommy At Indian Wells Masters
British number two Cameron Norrie beat American Tommy Paul in three sets to reach the quarter-finals of the Indian Wells Masters.
World number 26 Norrie won 6-4 4-6 6-2 to claim his 44th win on the ATP Tour this year.
The 26-year-old left-hander has never previously reached this stage of a Masters 1000 tournament.
Norrie will face Diego Schwartzman in the last eight after the Argentine beat Norway’s Casper Rudd in straight sets.
If Norrie were to advance past Schwartzman – who he beat in the first round of the 2020 US Open – it will see him replace Dan Evans as the British number one and may also provide enough ranking points to break into the world’s top 20 for the first time in his career.
It would also take him closer to the coveted half-century mark of wins on the ATP Tour in a single season. Andy Murray and Tim Henman are the only Britons to have achieved that feat on the elite men’s circuit this millennium.
Also on Wednesday, US Open champion Daniil Medvedev was knocked out by Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov, losing 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Russian Medvedev was the top seed at Indian Wells after winning his first Grand Slam title last month. He won the first set and was up 4-1 in the second when he collapsed, dropping eight straight games.
Dimitrov will play Polish Wimbledon semi-finalist Hubert Hurkacz in the last eight.
The rest of the men’s quarter-finals line up sees Alexander Zverev take on American Taylor Fritz after the German beat Gael Monfils 6-1 6-3, while second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face unseeded Nikoloz Basilashvili.
Tsitsipas, who made the final of the French Open in June, recovered from a set down to beat Australian Alex de Minaur 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-3) 6-2.
In the women’s tournament, Jelena Ostapenko reached her first WTA 1000 semi-final in three years with a 6-4 4-6 6-3 victory over Shelby Rogers.
The Latvian will take on fellow Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka in the last four after the Belarusian overcame Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-2.
BBC
